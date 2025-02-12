Cain International ("Cain") and Ares Management Credit funds ("Ares") have together entered exclusivity to acquire a significant stake in The Hundred franchise, Trent Rockets. Following a competitive bidding process, Cain and Ares won the auction as the preferred private investors and will now enter an eight-week exclusivity period to finalise legal agreements.

Cain, a partnership between Jonathan Goldstein and Eldridge Industries, manages over $17 billion in AUM, with key investments in lifestyle and entertainment, including Aman, The St. James, Delano, Maslow's Group, Prezzo, and Swingers. Goldstein also serves on the board of Chelsea FC. The transaction marks Cain's first direct investment in a professional sports club.

Jonathan Goldstein, CEO of Cain International, said: "Sport has an unparalleled ability to unite communities, create lasting memories, and drive economic impact. At Cain, we see Trent Rockets as an exciting opportunity to support a club with a strong heritage while elevating its commercial and experiential offerings. We are pleased to collaborate with Ares on this investment and look forward to working with the team to build on its success, invest in its future, and deepen its connection with fans and the wider Nottingham region."

Ares Management, a leading alternative investment manager with $484 billion in assets, brings extensive experience investing in sports, media and entertainment opportunities. This transaction expands Ares' existing portfolio that includes global professional sports team investments in Inter Miami CF, McLaren Racing and Atlético de Madrid, among others.

Mark Affolter, Co-Head of Ares' Sports, Media Entertainment strategy: "We are excited by the opportunity to work with Cain to acquire Trent Rockets, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting high-value experiential assets that integrate entertainment, community engagement, and commercial growth prospects. Given Ares' notable track record in global sports investing, we look forward to providing both flexible capital and strategic insights to support the team's long-term success."

"Cain International's expertise in helping businesses in recreational and leisure sectors to grow, and their focus on delivering long-term benefits, made them an ideal partner for us," said Nottinghamshire Chair Andy Hunt.

"The Hundred has been an undoubted success in Nottingham welcoming a diverse audience, attracting some of the world's best players and delivering an experience for supporters that is unrivalled on these shores.

"This investment, alongside those in other competing teams, will both help to safeguard the future of our 18-county system and elevate The Hundred to ensure it is able to thrive as one of the finest competitions of its kind worldwide."

Further details on the investment will be announced upon completion of the exclusivity period.

