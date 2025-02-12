28% of Email Lists Go Bad Annually, ZeroBounce Report Reveals

Poor email data is costing businesses valuable revenue and brand credibility.

Email databases degrade yearly by at least 28%, the latest ZeroBounce Email List Decay Report shows. Invalid email addresses remain the biggest driver of email data decay, with catch-all emails following closely behind.

The Email List Decay Report by ZeroBounce (2025)

The Email List Decay Report by ZeroBounce (2025)

The findings highlight a growing challenge for email marketers and companies that depend on email to reach customers and drive revenue. Over the past year, ZeroBounce detected 2.5 billion invalid email addresses, over 1 billion catch-all emails, and hundreds of millions of disposable, abuse, and spam trap email contacts. In total, only 62% of the email addresses ZeroBounce verified were actually valid and safe for sending.

"Reaching the inbox has become increasingly difficult for companies across all industries, and poor-quality data is the biggest culprit," says ZeroBounce founder and CEO Liviu Tanase. "Invalid emails bounce and taint sender reputation, causing emails to land in spam or get blocked altogether. The good news is that by identifying and removing risky email addresses, businesses can improve their email deliverability and ensure their messages reach their customers."

Email data decays even faster in business-to-business (B2B) industries, where frequent job changes render contacts invalid and more likely to bounce. ZeroBounce's Email List Decay Report for 2025 also reveals how common it is for users to misspell their email addresses on sign-up and registration forms. In just one year, ZeroBounce's real-time email verification API detected over 10 million typos, preventing bounces and helping companies build stronger lead acquisition programs.

"Clearing out obsolete data makes email lists more engaged and likely to drive sales. While many companies chase larger lists, those that prioritize clean, high-quality data will see better performance and a stronger ROI," says ZeroBounce Chief Operating Officer Brian Minick.

To create The Email List Decay Report for 2025, ZeroBounce analyzed the data it processed throughout 2024. The benchmarks highlight the state of data quality across businesses of all sizes and industries, as ZeroBounce's customers range from solo business owners to Fortune 500 companies.

Read the full Email List Decay Report for 2025 at https://www.zerobounce.net/email-list-decay/ .

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email validation, deliverability, and email-finding company helping businesses improve their email performance. With a focus on accuracy, security, and customer support, ZeroBounce is the go-to choice for more than 400,000 customers worldwide.

ZeroBounce's 99% accurate email validation service helps senders prevent bounces and maintain a good reputation. The email deliverability toolkit further supports companies in reaching the inbox. Its Email Finder provides professionals with valid business email addresses to enhance their email outreach efforts, while DMARC Monitor helps organizations enhance domain security. The platform also includes email warmup services, helping users build trust with inbox providers and improve deliverability.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net .

Contact Information

Corina Leslie

PR Manager

support@zerobounce.net

+1-888-500-9521





SOURCE: ZeroBounce

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire