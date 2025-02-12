U.S. Polo Assn. Supports the 2025 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship at the USPA National Polo Center and Broadcast on ESPN

U.S. Polo Assn. , the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), once again proudly supported the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship®, which recently concluded at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) - Wellington, on the renowned U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field One. This prestigious event, the most celebrated tournament in women's polo in the United States, showcases top talent over a two-week series.

ESPN is broadcasting the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship Final for sports fans around the world on ESPN News; check your local listings for airtimes.

The 2025 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship featured an exciting lineup, including top-ranked players such as Hope Arellano and Hazel Jackson, both holding impressive ten-goal women's polo ratings, alongside Milly Hine, Candelaria 'Cande' Fernández-Araujo, and Mia Cambiaso at nine-goals. This year also marked the tournament debut of Myla Cambiaso, playing alongside her older sister, daughters to polo legend and Hall of Famer, Adolfo Cambiaso, adding to the excitement of this year's championship.

Buena Vibra defended their title in the 2025 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship with a 12-9 win against La Fe/Eastern Hay in the Final. Featuring the talented Tarazona sisters and two 9-goalers, the young Buena Vibra team battled in an electric game against La Fe/Eastern Hay and tied the game 8-8 in the fourth chukker, changing the game's momentum. Buena Vibra took the lead for the first time in the fifth chukker and never let go, sealing a hard-fought victory in front of the crowd at NPC.

U.S. Polo Assn.'s support of the 2025 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship included performance jerseys with the iconic U.S. Polo Assn. double horsemen logo, as well as contributions made to polo and equestrian charities selected by the finalists. These included the Retired Racehorse Project selected by Buena Vibra, and Polo Pony Rescue, selected by La Fe/Eastern Hay.

"The U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship is a testament to the skill, dedication, and spirit of women polo players who represent the highest levels of the sport. We are proud to be supporting such a distinguished tournament that not only showcases the best in women's polo but also reflects the growth and respect for these athletes globally," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Each year, the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship brings thrilling competition and remarkable talent to the forefront, and U.S. Polo Assn. is honored to be part of this incredible journey."

This year's tournament also featured new fan engagements at NPC including an expanded Asado grill area for pregame food and beverages, an enhanced U.S. Polo Assn. MVP Lounge, and a newly renovated on-site retail store, USPA Shop, enhancing the overall spectator experience for Sunday Polo at NPC.

"It's always an honor to play in the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship, especially alongside my amazing teammates Fatima Balzano, Pamela Flanagan Devaleix, and Naomi Tachibana Marlough, in this caliber of women's polo! Congratulations to Team Buena Vibra," said Hope Arellano, professional polo player and U.S. Polo Assn. Brand Ambassador. "Our team, La Fe/Eastern Hay, was very happy to present a donation to our selected charity, Polo Pony Rescue, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn."

The historic U.S. Open Women's?Polo?Championship is the largest annual women's polo event in the United States and was first presented by the United States Women's?Polo?Association (USWPA) in 1937 at the Golden Gate Field in San Francisco, California. The event became officially sanctioned on the centennial anniversary of the USPA in 1990, and in 2011, the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship was officially recognized as a national tournament.

U.S. Polo Assn.?is the official brand of the?United States Polo Association (USPA),?the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through?more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been?named?one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB,?according to?License Global.?In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth.?Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.?Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com .

