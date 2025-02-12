Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention (PDAC) being held March 2nd - 5th, 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada.

PDAC Booth Location

Aurania will be exhibiting at booth 2948 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South Building, Level 800. For more information about PDAC and registration, please visit the PDAC website.

March 2nd - 2:00pm Embassy of France in Canada

The Embassy of France is hosting a presentation in Room 205D at the MTCC North Building from 2:00pm-6:00pm on Sunday, March 2nd. Aurania's CEO, Dr. Keith Barron has been invited to participate in a panel discussion between 3:30pm and 5:00pm. Session details will be posted on the PDAC website once confirmed.

March 2nd - 5:00pm Shareholder Meet and Greet with Aurania Management

Aurania is hosting a meet-and-greet for its shareholders on Sunday, March 2nd from 5:00pm-8:00pm in Salon 1, 19th Floor, at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario.

Due to capacity limitations, we kindly ask that you confirm your attendance no later than 10am ET on February 24th by RSVP to Carolyn: Carolyn.muir@aurania.com

March 3rd - 8:00am Ecuador Day: A Space for the Future of Mining

Ecuador Day will take place on Monday, March 3rd at 8:00am ET in Room 202B at the MTCC North Building. Ecuador Day is being organized and hosted by the Mining Chamber of Ecuador and will run from 8:00am-12:00pm. Ecuador presents an excellent opportunity for investors with a long-term vision in the mining industry. This is a key event at PDAC 2025 that highlights the strategic role of Ecuadorian mining on the global stage.

Annual Letter to Shareholders

If you missed the Letter to Shareholders from Aurania's CEO, Dr. Keith Barron dated January 7th, 2025, you can view it by clicking here.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, X (formerly Twitter) at https://x.com/AuraniaLtd , and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

