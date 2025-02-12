Slovenia's solar market slowed in 2024, but the residential segment maintained the largest share as it adjusted to the phase-out of net metering and a new electricity tariff system. Slovenia installed 298. 8 MW of solar capacity in 2024, according to the Slovenian Photovoltaic Association (Združenje slovenske fotovoltaike). Director Nina Hojnik told pv magazine the total includes 191. 5 MW of residential installations, 100. 8 MW of commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, and 6. 5 MW of utility-scale capacity. Last year's additions fell from 486 MW in 2023, bringing Slovenia's cumulative solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...