FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE UNVEILS 2025 STAR AWARDS

Winners Deliver Authentic Experiences, Enhanced Well-Being and Unforgettable Moments

~

FTG Becomes the First Rating System to Honor Cruise Ship Restaurants

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG")-the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises-today revealed its 2025 Star Awards. See the full list of honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

The 67th annual list spans more than 2,100 properties in 90 countries. It features 336 Five-Star, 645 Four-Star and 567 Recommended hotels; 79 Five-Star, 128 Four-Star and 64 Recommended restaurants; 124 Five-Star and 224 Four-Star spas; seven Four-Star and seven Recommended cruise ships; and three Four-Star and three Recommended cruise ship restaurants-a new rating accolade.

The ratings expanded into new destinations, including Brunei; Costa Navarino, Greece; Finland; Haikou, Xiamen and Xi'an, China; Kazakhstan; Malaga, Spain; Montenegro; Oualidia and Tamuda Bay, Morocco; Phu Quoc, Vietnam; Romania; and Salzburg, Austria.

FTG's inaugural cruise restaurant ratings feature Celebrity (Apex and Ascent's Fine Cut Steakhouse), The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection (Evrima's S.E.A.), SeaDream Yacht Club (SeaDream II's Dining Room), Silversea (Silver Origin's The Grill) and Windstar (Star Pride's Candles).

Some key trends from FTG's inspections:

The boundaries of luxury expand. Hotels are embracing an increasingly adventurous luxury clientele exploring less-traveled locales, as evidenced by new destinations on the 2025 list. Authenticity is key; inspectors noted a sense of place created not only by décor and cuisine, but also through the thoughtful integration of local customs and history.



Hotels are embracing an increasingly adventurous luxury clientele exploring less-traveled locales, as evidenced by new destinations on the 2025 list. Authenticity is key; inspectors noted a sense of place created not only by décor and cuisine, but also through the thoughtful integration of local customs and history. Hotels pave the way to wellness. Health-focused experiences and the demand to feel well after your trip are priorities for today's traveler. FTG data show this trend holding strong among Five-Stars and expanding notably among Four-Star and Recommended properties.



Health-focused experiences and the demand to feel well after your trip are priorities for today's traveler. FTG data show this trend holding strong among Five-Stars and expanding notably among Four-Star and Recommended properties. Luxury collaborations up the ante. Hotels are partnering with ultra-luxury brands in creative ways to enhance the guest experience. Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, for example, collaborated with Louis Vuitton on a property-wide art installation celebrating the Five-Star hotel's first anniversary.

Geographic highlights of the 2025 Awards:

For the third straight year, Macau holds strong as the destination with the most Five-Star hotels (24), adding Epic Tower at Studio City Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau, as well as seven new Five-Star restaurants: Aurora (Altira Macau), Chef Tam's Seasons (Wynn Palace), Don Alfonso 1890 (Palazzo Versace Macau), The Huaiyang Garden (The Londoner Hotel), Mesa by José Avillez (The Karl Lagerfeld), Yamazato Macau (Hotel Okura Macau) and Zuicho (Grand Lisboa Palace Macau).



holds strong as the destination with the most Five-Star hotels (24), adding Epic Tower at Studio City Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau, as well as seven new Five-Star restaurants: Aurora (Altira Macau), Chef Tam's Seasons (Wynn Palace), Don Alfonso 1890 (Palazzo Versace Macau), The Huaiyang Garden (The Londoner Hotel), Mesa by José Avillez (The Karl Lagerfeld), Yamazato Macau (Hotel Okura Macau) and Zuicho (Grand Lisboa Palace Macau). The U.S. gained new Five-Stars in Arizona (The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort), California (The Maybourne Beverly Hills and Olivella restaurant at Ojai Valley Inn) and Montana (RiverView Ranch and Spa Montage Big Sky).



(The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort), (The Maybourne Beverly Hills and Olivella restaurant at Ojai Valley Inn) and (RiverView Ranch and Spa Montage Big Sky). Europe had a strong showing, with new Five-Stars in Azerbaijan (Four Seasons Hotel Baku), France (Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel), Greece (Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino), Italy (Castelfalfi), Spain (Rosewood Villa Magna) and the U.K. (The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel, London and Raffles London at The OWO).



(Four Seasons Hotel Baku), (Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel), (Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino), (Castelfalfi), (Rosewood Villa Magna) and the (The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel, London and Raffles London at The OWO). China is roaring back. In addition to Macau winners, China added Five-Stars in Guangzhou (Rosewood Guangzhou) and Hong Kong (The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong).



is roaring back. In addition to Macau winners, China added Five-Stars in Guangzhou (Rosewood Guangzhou) and Hong Kong (The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong). Elsewhere in Asia, new Five-Star hotels arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam (Capella Hanoi), and Singapore (The Paiza Collection at Marina Bay Sands).





(Capella Hanoi), and (The Paiza Collection at Marina Bay Sands). New Five-Star hotels also came to the Middle East (One&Only Royal Mirage - The Residence in Dubai and The St. Regis Abu Dhabi) and Africa (Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island).

"Forbes Travel Guide's Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality," says Amanda Frasier, FTG's President of Standards & Ratings. "This year's list reflects the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences, unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and the delivery of unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating world-class experiences for today's discerning guest."

For images, click here.

Learn how FTG compiles its Star Ratings here.

View the complete list of 2025 winners here.

Connect with FTG:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ForbesTravelGuide

X: www.twitter.com/ForbesInspector

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ForbesTravelGuide

About FTG:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous inspectors evaluate hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our exacting inspection process. Visit us at ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676703/Forbes_Travel_Guide_Logo_v1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forbes-travel-guide-unveils-2025-star-awards-302372684.html