Alkermes plc Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Dec. 31, 2024 and Provides Financial Expectations for 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024 and provided financial expectations for 2025.

"2024 marked the completion of a multi-year effort to transition the business into a highly profitable, pure-play neuroscience company. We enter 2025 with a diversified portfolio of proprietary commercial products generating substantial profitability and an advancing development pipeline that represents a significant value creation opportunity in one of the most exciting potential new therapeutic categories in neuroscience," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "Looking ahead, we are well positioned to deliver on our financial goals and advance the development programs for our portfolio of orexin 2 receptor agonists. This year, we have clear objectives for our pipeline as we complete the phase 2 studies for ALKS 2680 in narcolepsy, with data expected in the second half of the year, and prepare to initiate the ALKS 2680 phase 2 study in idiopathic hypersomnia and advance ALKS 4510 and ALKS 7290 into planned phase 1 studies in disease areas beyond central disorders of hypersomnolence. Each of these initiatives is an important element of our strategy to unlock what we believe is a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity for this category."

"2024 was Alkermes' strongest year of financial and operational performance to date. Financially, we generated more than $1 billion in revenue from our proprietary commercial product portfolio, delivered EBITDA from continuing operations of approximately $452 million, repurchased $200 million of the company's ordinary shares, retired approximately $290 million of debt and ended the year debt-free with approximately $825 million of cash and investments on the balance sheet. Operationally, we completed the sale of our manufacturing business in Ireland and made significant progress advancing our neuroscience development pipeline," said Blair Jackson, Chief Operating Officer of Alkermes. "We will continue to manage the business with a sharp focus on efficiency and profitability as we invest in the programs that we believe will drive the company's next phase of growth."

Key Financial Highlights

Revenues (In millions) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Total Revenues $ 430.0 $ 377.5

$ 1,557.6 $ 1,663.4* Total Proprietary Net Sales $ 307.7 $ 242.0

$ 1,083.5 $ 920.0 VIVITROL® $ 134.1 $ 102.4

$ 457.3 $ 400.4 ARISTADA®i $ 96.6 $ 83.4

$ 346.2 $ 327.7 LYBALVI® $ 77.0 $ 56.2

$ 280.0 $ 191.9

Profitability (In millions) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023* GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations $ 145.7 $ 160.6

$ 372.1 $ 519.2 GAAP Net Income (Loss) From Discontinued Operations $ 0.8 $ (47.8)

$ (5.1) $ (163.4) GAAP Net Income $ 146.5 $ 112.8

$ 367.1 $ 355.8



















Non-GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations $ 173.4 $ 81.8

$ 494.4 $ 396.5 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) From Discontinued Operations $ 0.8 $ (44.4)

$ (5.1) $ (152.9) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 174.2 $ 37.4

$ 489.3 $ 243.7



















EBITDA From Continuing Operations $ 170.0 $ 72.8

$ 452.4 $ 486.3 EBITDA From Discontinued Operations $ 1.1 $ (40.5)

$ (5.8) $ (162.5) EBITDA $ 171.1 $ 32.3

$ 446.6 $ 323.8

*As a result of the successful resolution of the arbitration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 included approximately $195.4 million of back royalties (and related interest) related to U.S. net sales of long-acting INVEGA® products that would ordinarily have been recognized in prior periods.

Revenue Highlights

LYBALVI

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $77.0 million.

Fourth quarter revenues and total prescriptions grew 37% and 30%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, the company recorded LYBALVI® revenue of approximately $4 million related to year-end inventory fluctuations.

ARISTADAi

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $96.6 million.

Fourth quarter revenues grew 16% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, the company recorded ARISTADA® revenue of approximately $9 million related to year-end inventory fluctuations and gross-to-net favorability, primarily driven by Medicaid utilization adjustments.

VIVITROL

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $134.1 million.

Fourth quarter revenues grew 31% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, the company recorded VIVITROL® revenue of approximately $23 million related to year-end inventory fluctuations and gross-to-net favorability, primarily driven by Medicaid utilization adjustments.

Manufacturing & Royalty Revenues

Royalty revenues from XEPLION ® , INVEGA TRINZA ® /TREVICTA ® and INVEGA HAFYERA ® /BYANNLI ® for the fourth quarter were $36.5 million.

, INVEGA TRINZA /TREVICTA and INVEGA HAFYERA /BYANNLI for the fourth quarter were $36.5 million. VUMERITY ® manufacturing and royalty revenues for the fourth quarter were $35.0 million.

manufacturing and royalty revenues for the fourth quarter were $35.0 million. FAMPYRA ® manufacturing and royalty revenues for the fourth quarter were $22.9 million. The company does not expect to record any FAMPYRA revenue going forward.

manufacturing and royalty revenues for the fourth quarter were $22.9 million. The company does not expect to record any FAMPYRA revenue going forward. RISPERDAL CONSTA® manufacturing revenues for the fourth quarter were $14.7 million.

Key Operating Expenses

Please see Note 1 below for details regarding discontinued operations.

(In millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 R&D Expense - Continuing Operations $ 58.2 $ 73.9 $ 245.3 $ 270.8 R&D Expense - Discontinued Operations $ (1.1) $ 21.5 $ 5.8 $ 116.2











SG&A Expense - Continuing Operations $ 147.0 $ 169.8 $ 645.2 $ 689.8 SG&A Expense - Discontinued Operations $ - $ 19.4 $ - $ 48.6

Balance Sheet

At Dec. 31, 2024, the company recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $824.8 million, compared to $813.4 million at Dec. 31, 2023.

In December 2024, the company prepaid and retired in full all of its outstanding long-term debt in the amount of approximately $290 million.

Financial Expectations for 2025

All line items are according to GAAP, except as otherwise noted.

In millions

2025 Expectations





Total Revenues

$1,340 - $1,430 VIVITROL Net Sales

$440 - $460 ARISTADAi Net Sales

$335 - $355 LYBALVI Net Sales

$320 - $340 Cost of Goods Sold

$185 - $205 R&D Expenses

$305 - $335 SG&A Expenses

$655 - $685 GAAP Net Income a

$175 - $205 EBITDA

$215 - $245 Adjusted EBITDA

$310 - $340 Effective Tax Rate

~17%



a Expected 2025 weighted average basic share count of approximately 165.5 million shares outstanding and a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 169.5 million shares outstanding.

Notes and Explanations

1. The company determined that upon the separation of its former oncology business, completed on Nov. 15, 2023, the oncology business met the criteria for discontinued operations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 205, Discontinued Operations. Accordingly, the accompanying selected financial information has been updated to present the results of the oncology business as discontinued operations for the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2023.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), including non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP net income adjusts for certain one-time and non-cash charges by excluding from GAAP results: share-based compensation expense; amortization; depreciation; non-cash net interest expense; change in the fair value of contingent consideration; certain other one-time or non-cash items; and the income tax effect of these reconciling items. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expense in addition to the components of EBITDA from earnings.

The company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP financial measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered measures of the company's liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's expectations concerning its future financial and operating performance, business plans or prospects, including expected drivers of growth, value creation and profitability; and the company's expectations regarding development plans, activities and timelines for, and the potential therapeutic and commercial value of, ALKS 2680 and the company's other orexin portfolio candidates. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: whether the company is able to achieve its financial expectations, including those related to profitability; clinical development activities may not be completed on time or at all; the results of the company's development activities may not be positive, or predictive of final results from such activities, results of future development activities or real-world results; the unfavorable outcome of arbitration, litigation, or other proceedings or disputes related to the company's products or products using the company's proprietary technologies; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may make adverse decisions regarding the company's products; the company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products or support revenue growth from such products; there may be a reduction in payment rate or reimbursement for the company's products or an increase in the company's financial obligations to government payers; the company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

VIVITROL® is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.; ARISTADA®, ARISTADA INITIO® and LYBALVI® are registered trademarks of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, used by Alkermes, Inc. under license; BYANNLI®, INVEGA®, INVEGA HAFYERA®, INVEGA TRINZA®, RISPERDAL CONSTA®, TREVICTA® and XEPLION® are registered trademarks of Johnson & Johnson or its affiliated companies; FAMPYRATM is a trademark of Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC; and VUMERITY® is a registered trademark of Biogen MA Inc., used by Alkermes under license.





















i The term "ARISTADA" as used in this press release refers to ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO®, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 307,726

$ 241,972 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

122,260

135,500 Research and development revenue

-

3 Total Revenues

429,986

377,475 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

62,116

70,126 Research and development

58,174

73,933 Selling, general and administrative

146,994

169,789 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

14

8,996 Total Expenses

267,298

322,844 Operating Income

162,688

54,631 Other Income, net:







Interest income

11,400

9,749 Interest expense

(4,648)

(6,054) Other income (expense), net

449

(10) Total Other Income, net

7,201

3,685 Income Before Income Taxes

169,889

58,316 Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

24,152

(102,236) Net Income From Continuing Operations

145,737

160,552 Income (Loss) From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax

766

(47,773) Net Income - GAAP

$ 146,503

$ 112,779









GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Basic:







From continuing operations

$ 0.90

$ 0.96 From discontinued operations

$ 0.00

$ (0.29) From net income

$ 0.90

$ 0.68









GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:







From continuing operations

$ 0.88

$ 0.94 From discontinued operations

$ 0.00

$ (0.28) From net income

$ 0.88

$ 0.66









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic - GAAP and Non-GAAP

161,956

166,898 Diluted - GAAP and Non-GAAP

166,554

170,138



















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP (Continued)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and EBITDA is as follows:







Net Income from Continuing Operations

$ 145,737

$ 160,552 Adjustments:







Depreciation expense

6,833

9,225 Amortization expense

14

8,996 Interest income

(11,400)

(9,749) Interest expense

4,648

6,054 Income tax provision (benefit)

24,152

(102,236) EBITDA from Continuing Operations

169,984

72,842 EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

1,120

(40,537) EBITDA

$ 171,104

$ 32,305









An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows: Net Income from Continuing Operations

$ 145,737

$ 160,552 Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

20,747

22,776 Depreciation expense

6,833

9,225 Amortization expense

14

8,996 Loss on debt extinguishment

719

- Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(629)

22,011 Separation expense

-

19,084 Non-cash net interest expense

-

115 Deferred tax valuation release

-

(160,953) Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations

173,421

81,806 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations

766

(44,383) Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 174,187

$ 37,423









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations

$ 1.04

$ 0.48 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations

$ 0.00

$ (0.26) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from net income

$ 1.05

$ 0.22

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Year Ended

Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 1,083,534

$ 919,998 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

474,095

743,388 Research and development revenue

3

19 Total Revenues

1,557,632

1,663,405 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

245,331

253,037 Research and development

245,326

270,806 Selling, general and administrative

645,238

689,751 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,101

35,689 Total Expenses

1,136,996

1,249,283 Operating Income

420,636

414,122 Other Income, net:







Interest income

42,450

30,854 Interest expense

(22,578)

(23,032) Other income (expense), net

3,242

(425) Total Other Income, net

23,114

7,397 Income Before Income Taxes

443,750

421,519 Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

71,612

(97,638) Net Income From Continuing Operations

372,138

519,157 Loss From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax

(5,068)

(163,400) Net Income - GAAP

$ 367,070

$ 355,757









GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Basic:







From continuing operations

$ 2.25

$ 3.12 From discontinued operations

$ (0.03)

$ (0.98) From net income

$ 2.22

$ 2.14









GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:







From continuing operations

$ 2.20

$ 3.06 From discontinued operations

$ (0.03)

$ (0.96) From net income

$ 2.17

$ 2.10









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic - GAAP and Non-GAAP

165,392

166,223 Diluted - GAAP and Non-GAAP

169,198

169,730



















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP (Continued)

Year Ended

Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and EBITDA is as follows:







Net Income from Continuing Operations

$ 372,138

$ 519,157 Adjustments:







Depreciation expense

27,432

36,921 Amortization expense

1,101

35,689 Interest income

(42,450)

(30,854) Interest expense

22,578

23,032 Income tax provision (benefit)

71,612

(97,638) EBITDA from Continuing Operations

452,411

486,307 EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

(5,790)

(162,484) EBITDA

$ 446,621

$ 323,823









An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows: Net Income from Continuing Operations

$ 372,138

$ 519,157 Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

96,636

92,719 Depreciation expense

27,432

36,921 Amortization expense

1,101

35,689 Separation expense

1,446

38,364 Loss on debt extinguishment

719

- Gain on sale of Athlone manufacturing facility

(1,462)

- Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(3,945)

25,343 Deferred tax valuation release

-

(160,953) Restructuring expense

-

5,938 Final award in the Janssen arbitration (2022 back royalties and interest)

-

(197,092) Non-cash net interest expense

342

461 Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations

494,407

396,547 Non-GAAP Net Loss from Discontinued Operations

(5,068)

(152,894) Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 489,339

$ 243,653









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations

$ 2.92

$ 2.34 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations

$ (0.03)

$ (0.90) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from net income

$ 2.89

$ 1.44

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2024

2023 Cash, cash equivalents and total investments

$ 824,816

$ 813,378 Receivables

389,733

332,477 Inventory

182,887

186,406 Contract assets

4,990

706 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

86,077

98,166 Property, plant and equipment, net

227,564

226,943 Intangible assets, net and goodwill

83,917

85,018 Assets held for sale

-

94,260 Deferred tax assets

154,835

195,888 Other assets

100,748

102,981 Total Assets

$ 2,055,567

$ 2,136,223 Long-term debt - current portion

$ -

$ 3,000 Other current liabilities

465,199

512,678 Long-term debt

-

287,730 Liabilities from discontinued operations

-

4,542 Other long-term liabilities

125,391

125,587 Total shareholders' equity

1,464,977

1,202,686 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,055,567

$ 2,136,223









Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

162,177

166,980









This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and

notes thereto included in Alkermes plc's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024,

which the company intends to file in February 2025.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Amounts Included in Discontinued Operations











































(In thousands)

Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2024

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2024

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2024

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2024

Year

Ended

December 31,

2024 Cost of goods manufactured and sold

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Research and development

2,516

3,913

481

(1,120)

5,790 Selling, general and administrative

-

-

-

-

- Income tax (benefit) provision

(396)

(613)

(67)

354

(722) (Income) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ 2,120

$ 3,300

$ 414

$ (766)

$ 5,068











































(In thousands)

Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2023

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2023

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2023

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2023

Year

Ended

December 31,

2023 Cost of goods manufactured and sold

$ 11

$ 11

$ 11

$ 6

$ 39 Research and development

29,867

32,563

32,262

21,485

116,177 Selling, general and administrative

6,644

9,502

13,073

19,368

48,587 Income tax (benefit) provision

(6,727)

(40)

(1,550)

6,914

(1,403) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ 29,795

$ 42,036

$ 43,796

$ 47,773

$ 163,400

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Revenues for Calendar Year 2024 and 2023





















(In thousands)

Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2024

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2024

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2024

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2024

Year

Ended

December 31,

2024 Revenues:



















VIVITROL

$ 97,659

$ 111,873

$ 113,650

$ 134,133

$ 457,315 ARISTADA

78,870

86,049

84,652

96,616

346,187 LYBALVI

57,007

71,351

74,697

76,977

280,032 Total Proprietary Sales

233,536

269,273

272,999

307,726

1,083,534





















PARTNERED LONG-ACTING ANTIPSYCHOTICS (1)

65,391

82,297

60,876

51,267

259,831 VUMERITY

31,254

35,234

32,574

34,985

134,047 Key Commercial Product Revenues

330,181

386,804

366,449

393,978

1,477,412





















Legacy Product Revenues

20,188

12,327

11,694

36,008

80,217 Research and Development Revenues

3

-

-

-

3 Total Revenues

$ 350,372

$ 399,131

$ 378,143

$ 429,986

$ 1,557,632

































































(In thousands)

Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2023

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2023

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2023

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2023

Year

Ended

December 31,

2023 Revenues:



















VIVITROL

$ 96,659

$ 102,070

$ 99,305

$ 102,385

$ 400,419 ARISTADA

80,077

82,410

81,834

83,369

327,690 LYBALVI

37,991

46,997

50,683

56,218

191,889 Total Proprietary Sales

214,727

231,477

231,822

241,972

919,998





















PARTNERED LONG-ACTING ANTIPSYCHOTICS (1)

24,543

326,380

90,993

81,461

523,377 VUMERITY

28,874

32,295

34,561

33,596

129,326 Key Commercial Product Revenues

268,144

590,152

357,376

357,029

1,572,701





















Legacy Product Revenues

19,445

27,238

23,559

20,443

90,685 Research and Development Revenues

6

7

3

3

19 Total Revenues

$ 287,595

$ 617,397

$ 380,938

$ 377,475

$ 1,663,405











































(1) - Includes RISPERDAL CONSTA, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA and INVEGA HAFYERA/BYANNLI.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries 2025 Guidance - GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





An itemized reconciliation between projected net income on a GAAP basis, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:





(In millions)

Amount Projected Net Income - GAAP

$ 190.0 Adjustments:



Interest income

(30.0) Depreciation and amortization expense

30.0 Provision for income taxes

40.0 Projected EBITDA

$ 230.0 Share-based compensation expense

95.0 Projected Adjusted EBITDA

$ 325.0





Projected Net Income on a GAAP basis and Projected EBITDA and Projected Adjusted EBITDA reflect mid-points within ranges of estimated guidance.

