Mittwoch, 12.02.2025
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
12.02.25
13:05 Uhr
33,600 Euro
+2,800
+9,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,00033,60013:13
31,00033,60013:07
PR Newswire
12.02.2025 13:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alkermes plc Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Dec. 31, 2024 and Provides Financial Expectations for 2025

Finanznachrichten News

-Total Revenues of $1.56 Billion in 2024; Net Sales of Proprietary Products Increased Approximately 18% Year-Over-Year -

-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations of $372 Million and Diluted GAAP Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations of $2.20 for 2024 -

-ALKS 2680 Phase 2 Studies in Narcolepsy Type 1 and Type 2 Ongoing With Data Expected in H2 2025 -

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024 and provided financial expectations for 2025.

"2024 marked the completion of a multi-year effort to transition the business into a highly profitable, pure-play neuroscience company. We enter 2025 with a diversified portfolio of proprietary commercial products generating substantial profitability and an advancing development pipeline that represents a significant value creation opportunity in one of the most exciting potential new therapeutic categories in neuroscience," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "Looking ahead, we are well positioned to deliver on our financial goals and advance the development programs for our portfolio of orexin 2 receptor agonists. This year, we have clear objectives for our pipeline as we complete the phase 2 studies for ALKS 2680 in narcolepsy, with data expected in the second half of the year, and prepare to initiate the ALKS 2680 phase 2 study in idiopathic hypersomnia and advance ALKS 4510 and ALKS 7290 into planned phase 1 studies in disease areas beyond central disorders of hypersomnolence. Each of these initiatives is an important element of our strategy to unlock what we believe is a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity for this category."

"2024 was Alkermes' strongest year of financial and operational performance to date. Financially, we generated more than $1 billion in revenue from our proprietary commercial product portfolio, delivered EBITDA from continuing operations of approximately $452 million, repurchased $200 million of the company's ordinary shares, retired approximately $290 million of debt and ended the year debt-free with approximately $825 million of cash and investments on the balance sheet. Operationally, we completed the sale of our manufacturing business in Ireland and made significant progress advancing our neuroscience development pipeline," said Blair Jackson, Chief Operating Officer of Alkermes. "We will continue to manage the business with a sharp focus on efficiency and profitability as we invest in the programs that we believe will drive the company's next phase of growth."

Key Financial Highlights

Revenues

(In millions)

Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


2024

2023


2024

2023

Total Revenues

$

430.0

$

377.5


$

1,557.6

$

1,663.4*

Total Proprietary Net Sales

$

307.7

$

242.0


$

1,083.5

$

920.0

VIVITROL®

$

134.1

$

102.4


$

457.3

$

400.4

ARISTADA®i

$

96.6

$

83.4


$

346.2

$

327.7

LYBALVI®

$

77.0

$

56.2


$

280.0

$

191.9


Profitability

(In millions)

Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


2024

2023


2024

2023*

GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations

$

145.7

$

160.6


$

372.1

$

519.2

GAAP Net Income (Loss) From Discontinued Operations

$

0.8

$

(47.8)


$

(5.1)

$

(163.4)

GAAP Net Income

$

146.5

$

112.8


$

367.1

$

355.8











Non-GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations

$

173.4

$

81.8


$

494.4

$

396.5

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) From Discontinued Operations

$

0.8

$

(44.4)


$

(5.1)

$

(152.9)

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

174.2

$

37.4


$

489.3

$

243.7











EBITDA From Continuing Operations

$

170.0

$

72.8


$

452.4

$

486.3

EBITDA From Discontinued Operations

$

1.1

$

(40.5)


$

(5.8)

$

(162.5)

EBITDA

$

171.1

$

32.3


$

446.6

$

323.8

*As a result of the successful resolution of the arbitration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 included approximately $195.4 million of back royalties (and related interest) related to U.S. net sales of long-acting INVEGA® products that would ordinarily have been recognized in prior periods.

Revenue Highlights

LYBALVI

  • Revenues for the fourth quarter were $77.0 million.
  • Fourth quarter revenues and total prescriptions grew 37% and 30%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • During the quarter, the company recorded LYBALVI® revenue of approximately $4 million related to year-end inventory fluctuations.

ARISTADAi

  • Revenues for the fourth quarter were $96.6 million.
  • Fourth quarter revenues grew 16% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • During the quarter, the company recorded ARISTADA® revenue of approximately $9 million related to year-end inventory fluctuations and gross-to-net favorability, primarily driven by Medicaid utilization adjustments.

VIVITROL

  • Revenues for the fourth quarter were $134.1 million.
  • Fourth quarter revenues grew 31% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • During the quarter, the company recorded VIVITROL® revenue of approximately $23 million related to year-end inventory fluctuations and gross-to-net favorability, primarily driven by Medicaid utilization adjustments.

Manufacturing & Royalty Revenues

  • Royalty revenues from XEPLION®, INVEGA TRINZA®/TREVICTA® and INVEGA HAFYERA®/BYANNLI® for the fourth quarter were $36.5 million.
  • VUMERITY® manufacturing and royalty revenues for the fourth quarter were $35.0 million.
  • FAMPYRA® manufacturing and royalty revenues for the fourth quarter were $22.9 million. The company does not expect to record any FAMPYRA revenue going forward.
  • RISPERDAL CONSTA® manufacturing revenues for the fourth quarter were $14.7 million.

Key Operating Expenses

Please see Note 1 below for details regarding discontinued operations.

(In millions)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

R&D Expense - Continuing Operations

$

58.2

$

73.9

$

245.3

$

270.8

R&D Expense - Discontinued Operations

$

(1.1)

$

21.5

$

5.8

$

116.2







SG&A Expense - Continuing Operations

$

147.0

$

169.8

$

645.2

$

689.8

SG&A Expense - Discontinued Operations

$

-

$

19.4

$

-

$

48.6

Balance Sheet

  • At Dec. 31, 2024, the company recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $824.8 million, compared to $813.4 million at Dec. 31, 2023.
  • In December 2024, the company prepaid and retired in full all of its outstanding long-term debt in the amount of approximately $290 million.

Financial Expectations for 2025

All line items are according to GAAP, except as otherwise noted.

In millions


2025 Expectations




Total Revenues


$1,340 - $1,430

VIVITROL Net Sales


$440 - $460

ARISTADAi Net Sales


$335 - $355

LYBALVI Net Sales


$320 - $340

Cost of Goods Sold


$185 - $205

R&D Expenses


$305 - $335

SG&A Expenses


$655 - $685

GAAP Net Income a


$175 - $205

EBITDA


$215 - $245

Adjusted EBITDA


$310 - $340

Effective Tax Rate


~17%


a Expected 2025 weighted average basic share count of approximately 165.5 million shares outstanding and a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 169.5 million shares outstanding.

Notes and Explanations

1. The company determined that upon the separation of its former oncology business, completed on Nov. 15, 2023, the oncology business met the criteria for discontinued operations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 205, Discontinued Operations. Accordingly, the accompanying selected financial information has been updated to present the results of the oncology business as discontinued operations for the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2023.

Conference Call
Alkermes will host a conference call and webcast presentation with accompanying slides at 8:00 a.m. EST (1:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, to discuss these financial results and provide an update on the company. The webcast may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. In addition, a replay of the conference call may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), including non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP net income adjusts for certain one-time and non-cash charges by excluding from GAAP results: share-based compensation expense; amortization; depreciation; non-cash net interest expense; change in the fair value of contingent consideration; certain other one-time or non-cash items; and the income tax effect of these reconciling items. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expense in addition to the components of EBITDA from earnings.

The company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP financial measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered measures of the company's liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's expectations concerning its future financial and operating performance, business plans or prospects, including expected drivers of growth, value creation and profitability; and the company's expectations regarding development plans, activities and timelines for, and the potential therapeutic and commercial value of, ALKS 2680 and the company's other orexin portfolio candidates. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: whether the company is able to achieve its financial expectations, including those related to profitability; clinical development activities may not be completed on time or at all; the results of the company's development activities may not be positive, or predictive of final results from such activities, results of future development activities or real-world results; the unfavorable outcome of arbitration, litigation, or other proceedings or disputes related to the company's products or products using the company's proprietary technologies; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may make adverse decisions regarding the company's products; the company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products or support revenue growth from such products; there may be a reduction in payment rate or reimbursement for the company's products or an increase in the company's financial obligations to government payers; the company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

VIVITROL® is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.; ARISTADA®, ARISTADA INITIO® and LYBALVI® are registered trademarks of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, used by Alkermes, Inc. under license; BYANNLI®, INVEGA®, INVEGA HAFYERA®, INVEGA TRINZA®, RISPERDAL CONSTA®, TREVICTA® and XEPLION® are registered trademarks of Johnson & Johnson or its affiliated companies; FAMPYRATM is a trademark of Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC; and VUMERITY® is a registered trademark of Biogen MA Inc., used by Alkermes under license.











i The term "ARISTADA" as used in this press release refers to ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO®, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)






Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Revenues:





Product sales, net


$ 307,726


$ 241,972

Manufacturing and royalty revenues


122,260


135,500

Research and development revenue


-


3

Total Revenues


429,986


377,475

Expenses:





Cost of goods manufactured and sold


62,116


70,126

Research and development


58,174


73,933

Selling, general and administrative


146,994


169,789

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


14


8,996

Total Expenses


267,298


322,844

Operating Income


162,688


54,631

Other Income, net:





Interest income


11,400


9,749

Interest expense


(4,648)


(6,054)

Other income (expense), net


449


(10)

Total Other Income, net


7,201


3,685

Income Before Income Taxes


169,889


58,316

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)


24,152


(102,236)

Net Income From Continuing Operations


145,737


160,552

Income (Loss) From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax


766


(47,773)

Net Income - GAAP


$ 146,503


$ 112,779






GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Basic:





From continuing operations


$ 0.90


$ 0.96

From discontinued operations


$ 0.00


$ (0.29)

From net income


$ 0.90


$ 0.68






GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:





From continuing operations


$ 0.88


$ 0.94

From discontinued operations


$ 0.00


$ (0.28)

From net income


$ 0.88


$ 0.66






Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:





Basic - GAAP and Non-GAAP


161,956


166,898

Diluted - GAAP and Non-GAAP


166,554


170,138











Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP (Continued)


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and EBITDA is as follows:





Net Income from Continuing Operations


$ 145,737


$ 160,552

Adjustments:





Depreciation expense


6,833


9,225

Amortization expense


14


8,996

Interest income


(11,400)


(9,749)

Interest expense


4,648


6,054

Income tax provision (benefit)


24,152


(102,236)

EBITDA from Continuing Operations


169,984


72,842

EBITDA from Discontinued Operations


1,120


(40,537)

EBITDA


$ 171,104


$ 32,305






An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows:

Net Income from Continuing Operations


$ 145,737


$ 160,552

Adjustments:





Share-based compensation expense


20,747


22,776

Depreciation expense


6,833


9,225

Amortization expense


14


8,996

Loss on debt extinguishment


719


-

Income tax effect related to reconciling items


(629)


22,011

Separation expense


-


19,084

Non-cash net interest expense


-


115

Deferred tax valuation release


-


(160,953)

Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations


173,421


81,806

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations


766


(44,383)

Non-GAAP Net Income


$ 174,187


$ 37,423






Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations


$ 1.04


$ 0.48

Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations


$ 0.00


$ (0.26)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from net income


$ 1.05


$ 0.22

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)






Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP


Year Ended


Year Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Revenues:





Product sales, net


$ 1,083,534


$ 919,998

Manufacturing and royalty revenues


474,095


743,388

Research and development revenue


3


19

Total Revenues


1,557,632


1,663,405

Expenses:





Cost of goods manufactured and sold


245,331


253,037

Research and development


245,326


270,806

Selling, general and administrative


645,238


689,751

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


1,101


35,689

Total Expenses


1,136,996


1,249,283

Operating Income


420,636


414,122

Other Income, net:





Interest income


42,450


30,854

Interest expense


(22,578)


(23,032)

Other income (expense), net


3,242


(425)

Total Other Income, net


23,114


7,397

Income Before Income Taxes


443,750


421,519

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)


71,612


(97,638)

Net Income From Continuing Operations


372,138


519,157

Loss From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax


(5,068)


(163,400)

Net Income - GAAP


$ 367,070


$ 355,757






GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Basic:





From continuing operations


$ 2.25


$ 3.12

From discontinued operations


$ (0.03)


$ (0.98)

From net income


$ 2.22


$ 2.14






GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:





From continuing operations


$ 2.20


$ 3.06

From discontinued operations


$ (0.03)


$ (0.96)

From net income


$ 2.17


$ 2.10






Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:





Basic - GAAP and Non-GAAP


165,392


166,223

Diluted - GAAP and Non-GAAP


169,198


169,730











Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP (Continued)


Year Ended


Year Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and EBITDA is as follows:





Net Income from Continuing Operations


$ 372,138


$ 519,157

Adjustments:





Depreciation expense


27,432


36,921

Amortization expense


1,101


35,689

Interest income


(42,450)


(30,854)

Interest expense


22,578


23,032

Income tax provision (benefit)


71,612


(97,638)

EBITDA from Continuing Operations


452,411


486,307

EBITDA from Discontinued Operations


(5,790)


(162,484)

EBITDA


$ 446,621


$ 323,823






An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows:

Net Income from Continuing Operations


$ 372,138


$ 519,157

Adjustments:





Share-based compensation expense


96,636


92,719

Depreciation expense


27,432


36,921

Amortization expense


1,101


35,689

Separation expense


1,446


38,364

Loss on debt extinguishment


719


-

Gain on sale of Athlone manufacturing facility


(1,462)


-

Income tax effect related to reconciling items


(3,945)


25,343

Deferred tax valuation release


-


(160,953)

Restructuring expense


-


5,938

Final award in the Janssen arbitration (2022 back royalties and interest)


-


(197,092)

Non-cash net interest expense


342


461

Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations


494,407


396,547

Non-GAAP Net Loss from Discontinued Operations


(5,068)


(152,894)

Non-GAAP Net Income


$ 489,339


$ 243,653






Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations


$ 2.92


$ 2.34

Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations


$ (0.03)


$ (0.90)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share from net income


$ 2.89


$ 1.44

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)






Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


December 31,


December 31,

(In thousands)


2024


2023

Cash, cash equivalents and total investments


$ 824,816


$ 813,378

Receivables


389,733


332,477

Inventory


182,887


186,406

Contract assets


4,990


706

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


86,077


98,166

Property, plant and equipment, net


227,564


226,943

Intangible assets, net and goodwill


83,917


85,018

Assets held for sale


-


94,260

Deferred tax assets


154,835


195,888

Other assets


100,748


102,981

Total Assets


$ 2,055,567


$ 2,136,223

Long-term debt - current portion


$ -


$ 3,000

Other current liabilities


465,199


512,678

Long-term debt


-


287,730

Liabilities from discontinued operations


-


4,542

Other long-term liabilities


125,391


125,587

Total shareholders' equity


1,464,977


1,202,686

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 2,055,567


$ 2,136,223






Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)


162,177


166,980






This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and
notes thereto included in Alkermes plc's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024,
which the company intends to file in February 2025.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Amounts Included in Discontinued Operations























(In thousands)


Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2024


Three Months
Ended
June 30,
2024


Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2024


Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024


Year
Ended
December 31,
2024

Cost of goods manufactured and sold


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Research and development


2,516


3,913


481


(1,120)


5,790

Selling, general and administrative


-


-


-


-


-

Income tax (benefit) provision


(396)


(613)


(67)


354


(722)

(Income) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


$ 2,120


$ 3,300


$ 414


$ (766)


$ 5,068























(In thousands)


Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2023


Three Months
Ended
June 30,
2023


Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2023


Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2023


Year
Ended
December 31,
2023

Cost of goods manufactured and sold


$ 11


$ 11


$ 11


$ 6


$ 39

Research and development


29,867


32,563


32,262


21,485


116,177

Selling, general and administrative


6,644


9,502


13,073


19,368


48,587

Income tax (benefit) provision


(6,727)


(40)


(1,550)


6,914


(1,403)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


$ 29,795


$ 42,036


$ 43,796


$ 47,773


$ 163,400

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Revenues for Calendar Year 2024 and 2023












(In thousands)


Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2024


Three Months
Ended
June 30,
2024


Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2024


Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024


Year
Ended
December 31,
2024

Revenues:











VIVITROL


$ 97,659


$ 111,873


$ 113,650


$ 134,133


$ 457,315

ARISTADA


78,870


86,049


84,652


96,616


346,187

LYBALVI


57,007


71,351


74,697


76,977


280,032

Total Proprietary Sales


233,536


269,273


272,999


307,726


1,083,534












PARTNERED LONG-ACTING ANTIPSYCHOTICS (1)


65,391


82,297


60,876


51,267


259,831

VUMERITY


31,254


35,234


32,574


34,985


134,047

Key Commercial Product Revenues


330,181


386,804


366,449


393,978


1,477,412












Legacy Product Revenues


20,188


12,327


11,694


36,008


80,217

Research and Development Revenues


3


-


-


-


3

Total Revenues


$ 350,372


$ 399,131


$ 378,143


$ 429,986


$ 1,557,632


































(In thousands)


Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2023


Three Months
Ended
June 30,
2023


Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2023


Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2023


Year
Ended
December 31,
2023

Revenues:











VIVITROL


$ 96,659


$ 102,070


$ 99,305


$ 102,385


$ 400,419

ARISTADA


80,077


82,410


81,834


83,369


327,690

LYBALVI


37,991


46,997


50,683


56,218


191,889

Total Proprietary Sales


214,727


231,477


231,822


241,972


919,998












PARTNERED LONG-ACTING ANTIPSYCHOTICS (1)


24,543


326,380


90,993


81,461


523,377

VUMERITY


28,874


32,295


34,561


33,596


129,326

Key Commercial Product Revenues


268,144


590,152


357,376


357,029


1,572,701












Legacy Product Revenues


19,445


27,238


23,559


20,443


90,685

Research and Development Revenues


6


7


3


3


19

Total Revenues


$ 287,595


$ 617,397


$ 380,938


$ 377,475


$ 1,663,405























(1) - Includes RISPERDAL CONSTA, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA and INVEGA HAFYERA/BYANNLI.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

2025 Guidance - GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA




An itemized reconciliation between projected net income on a GAAP basis, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:




(In millions)


Amount

Projected Net Income - GAAP


$ 190.0

Adjustments:



Interest income


(30.0)

Depreciation and amortization expense


30.0

Provision for income taxes


40.0

Projected EBITDA


$ 230.0

Share-based compensation expense


95.0

Projected Adjusted EBITDA


$ 325.0




Projected Net Income on a GAAP basis and Projected EBITDA and Projected Adjusted EBITDA reflect mid-points within ranges of estimated guidance.

Alkermes Contacts:
For Investors: Sandy Coombs +1 781 609 6377
For Media: Katie Joyce +1 781 249 8927

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-plc-reports-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-year-ended-dec-31-2024-and-provides-financial-expectations-for-2025-302373974.html

