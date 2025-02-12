Marimekko Corporation: Release of Marimekko's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2024



Marimekko Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2024 will be published on Wednesday, 19 February 2025 at 8.00 a.m. EET. The?bulletin?and related materials will be available on the company's website at https://company.marimekko.com/investorsafter the publication.??

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 19 February 2025 at 2.00 p.m. EET. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/q4-2024, and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.??

Additional information:??

Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications??

Tel. +358 40 584 6944??

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com?

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2023, the company's net sales totaled EUR 174 million and comparable operating profit margin was 18.4 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 38 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 470 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com





