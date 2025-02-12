Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920479 | ISIN: FI0009007660 | Ticker-Symbol: N97
München
12.02.25
08:22 Uhr
11,980 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,26012,34013:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2025 13:10 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marimekko Corporation: Release of Marimekko's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2024

Finanznachrichten News


Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 12 February 2025 at 14.00 p.m.?EET

Release of Marimekko's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2024?

Marimekko Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2024 will be published on Wednesday, 19 February 2025 at 8.00 a.m. EET. The?bulletin?and related materials will be available on the company's website at https://company.marimekko.com/investorsafter the publication.??

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 19 February 2025 at 2.00 p.m. EET. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/q4-2024, and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.??

Additional information:??
Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications??
Tel. +358 40 584 6944??
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com?

DISTRIBUTION:?
Key media?

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2023, the company's net sales totaled EUR 174 million and comparable operating profit margin was 18.4 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 38 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 470 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com




© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.