Mittwoch, 12.02.2025
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
WKN: A0B97B | ISIN: NO0010215684 | Ticker-Symbol: KY7
Frankfurt
12.02.25
08:13 Uhr
1,132 Euro
-0,008
-0,70 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
12.02.2025 13:24 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: Completion of transfer of ownership interests in AKOFS Offshore

Finanznachrichten News

FORNEBU, Norway, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the press release dated 14 January 2025 regarding the agreement in which Akastor ASA (OSE: AKAST) transfers 8.3% of the shares in AKOFS Offshore AS ("AKOFS Offshore") to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. ("MOL"). The transfer has now been completed in accordance with the agreed terms, whereby Akastor and MOL now control 2/3 and 1/3 of the shares in AKOFS Offshore, respectively.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About AKOFS Offshore:

AKOFS Offshore is a provider of vessel-based subsea well installation and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates three specialized offshore vessels, AKOFS Santos, Aker Wayfarer and AKOFS Seafarer, with the first two vessels contracted to Petrobras for work in Brazil and the last one contracted to Equinor for work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company employed 360 people as per the end of 2024. AKOFS Offshore is owned by Akastor AS (66.7%) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (33.3%).

For further information, please visit homepage: https://www.akofsoffshore.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-completion-of-transfer-of-ownership-interests-in-akofs-offshore-302374706.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
