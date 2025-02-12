Kornit Digital Ltd: Kornit Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

- Fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million, in line with previous guidance
- Fourth quarter GAAP net income of $2.2 million; non-GAAP net income of $8.7 million
- Successfully delivered positive EBITDA and strong cash flow from operating activities in both Q4 and for the full year 2024
- Breakthrough innovations and continued momentum across our markets set the stage for profitable growth in 2025
ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. ("Kornit" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
"Our fourth quarter performance was fueled by a successful peak season and growing impressions across our key customers," said Ronen Samuel, Kornit's Chief Executive Officer. "One of the most exciting highlights of Q4 was the Apollo platform's performance. Having delivered 15 Apollo systems throughout the year, with most becoming fully operational during this critical period, customer feedback has been excellent, reinforcing Apollo's role as a key enabler of mass-scale digital production."
Mr. Samuel continued that "at the beginning of 2024, we set clear objectives: return to positive EBITDA, generate meaningful cash flow, and establish a scalable, disciplined model that fuels long-term expansion. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our teams, I am pleased to report that we not only delivered on these goals but also introduced game-changing innovations, strengthened our market position, and expanded into new strategic adjacencies."
Mr. Samuel concluded, "As we stated in our last call, 2025 is about execution-translating the strong foundation built in 2024 into scalable, profitable growth, strengthening our market leadership and driving the industry forward with our innovative solutions and business models."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results of Operations
- Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $60.7 million compared with $56.6 million in the prior year period, due primarily to growth in products revenue.
- GAAP gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 51.3% compared with 25.8% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 55.1% compared with 48.6% in the prior year period.
- GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $32.3 million compared with $42.4 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 6.9% to $28.0 million compared with the prior year period.
- GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.2 million, or $0.05 basic and diluted per share, compared with net loss of $22.9 million, or ($0.48) basic and diluted per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.7 million, or $0.18 basic and diluted per share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.08 per basic share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.4 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13.8% compared with 0.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Full Year 2024 Results of Operations
- Total revenue for the full year 2024 was $203.8 million compared with $219.8 million in the prior year, due primarily to lower systems revenue.
- GAAP gross profit margin for the full year 2024 was 45.0% compared with 30.5% in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 48.6% compared with 38.4% in the prior year.
- GAAP operating expenses for the full year 2024 were $129.1 million compared with $154.5 million in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 14.0% to $109.8 million compared with the prior year.
- GAAP net loss for the full year 2024 was $16.8 million, or ($0.35) basic and diluted per share, compared with net loss of $64.4 million, or ($1.31) basic and diluted per share, for the full year 2023.
- Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $10.1 million, or non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.21 and $0.20, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $20.4 million, or ($0.42) basic and diluted per share, for the full year 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 was $0.3 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $30.9 million for the full year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024 was 0.2% compared with -14.0% for the full year 2023.
First Quarter 2025 Guidance
For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $45.5 million to $49.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between -9% to -4% of revenue.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.
A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 406 247.
To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and enter confirmation code 13751316. The telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on February 26, 2025. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit's Investor Relations website.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "believes," "should," "intended," "guidance," "preliminary," "future," "planned," or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of adverse macro-economic headwinds that were caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company's operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company's customers and suppliers; the Company's degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company's Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company's Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company's ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company's ability to fill orders for its systems and consumables; the extent of the Company's ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company's ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company's relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company's success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure
The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company's quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.
The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.
The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company's performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company's business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company's business. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Investor Contact:
Jared Maymon
Global Head of Investor Relations
Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com
|KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
|AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|35,003
|$
|39,605
|Short-term bank deposit
|205,934
|235,600
|Marketable securities
|222,937
|57,292
|Trade receivables, net
|65,459
|93,632
|Inventory
|60,342
|67,712
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|25,714
|28,546
|Total current assets
|615,389
|522,387
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Marketable securities
|48,086
|223,203
|Deposits and other long-term assets
|10,542
|8,209
|Severance pay fund
|306
|283
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|45,342
|50,905
|Equipment on lease, net
|13,880
|-
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|19,054
|23,782
|Intangible assets, net
|5,721
|7,647
|Goodwill
|29,164
|29,164
|Total long-term assets
|172,095
|343,193
|Total assets
|787,484
|865,580
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
|9,019
|6,936
|Employees and payroll accruals
|13,101
|12,121
|Deferred revenues and advances from customers
|2,339
|2,158
|Operating lease liabilities
|3,311
|5,073
|Other payables and accrued expenses
|16,561
|23,814
|Total current liabilities
|44,331
|50,102
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Accrued severance pay
|1,051
|1,080
|Operating lease liabilities
|15,065
|18,533
|Other long-term liabilities
|138
|198
|Total long-term liabilities
|16,254
|19,811
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|726,899
|795,667
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|787,484
|$
|865,580
|KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
|AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Revenues
|Products
|$
|47,711
|$
|43,573
|$
|148,086
|$
|161,045
|Services
|12,985
|13,012
|55,739
|58,741
|Total revenues
|60,696
|56,585
|203,825
|219,786
|Cost of revenues
|Products
|18,088
|23,125
|61,697
|91,516
|Services
|11,479
|18,888
|50,366
|61,313
|Total cost of revenues
|29,567
|42,013
|112,063
|152,829
|Gross profit
|31,129
|14,572
|91,762
|66,957
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development, net
|9,781
|12,033
|41,578
|50,060
|Sales and marketing
|15,200
|17,909
|58,413
|66,836
|General and administrative
|7,358
|12,449
|29,086
|37,592
|Total operating expenses
|32,339
|42,391
|129,077
|154,488
|Operating loss
|(1,210
|)
|(27,819
|)
|(37,315
|)
|(87,531
|)
|Financial income, net
|3,849
|5,424
|22,350
|24,150
|Income (loss) before taxes on income
|2,639
|(22,395
|)
|(14,965
|)
|(63,381
|)
|Taxes on income
|423
|539
|1,835
|970
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,216
|$
|(22,934
|)
|$
|(16,800
|)
|$
|(64,351
|)
|Basic income (loss) per share
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(1.31
|)
|Weighted average number of shares
|used in computing basic net income (loss) per share
|47,180,390
|48,231,916
|47,482,820
|49,160,266
|Diluted income (loss) per share
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(1.31
|)
|Weighted average number of shares
|used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share
|48,222,449
|48,231,916
|47,482,820
|49,160,266
|KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
|AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|$
|60,696
|$
|56,585
|$
|203,825
|$
|219,786
|GAAP cost of revenues
|$
|29,567
|$
|42,013
|$
|112,063
|$
|152,829
|Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1)
|(524
|)
|(545
|)
|(2,018
|)
|(2,356
|)
|Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1)
|(409
|)
|(447
|)
|(1,703
|)
|(1,758
|)
|Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2)
|(176
|)
|(260
|)
|(936
|)
|(1,053
|)
|Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2)
|(160
|)
|(160
|)
|(640
|)
|(640
|)
|Restructuring expenses (3)
|(1,067
|)
|(11,501
|)
|(1,981
|)
|(11,590
|)
|Non-GAAP cost of revenues
|$
|27,231
|$
|29,100
|$
|104,785
|$
|135,432
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|31,129
|$
|14,572
|$
|91,762
|$
|66,957
|Gross profit adjustments
|2,336
|12,913
|7,278
|17,397
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|33,465
|$
|27,485
|$
|99,040
|$
|84,354
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|32,339
|$
|42,391
|$
|129,077
|$
|154,488
|Share-based compensation (1)
|(4,151
|)
|(4,653
|)
|(18,035
|)
|(18,475
|)
|Intangible assets amortization (2)
|(88
|)
|(93
|)
|(350
|)
|(550
|)
|Restructuring expenses (3)
|(105
|)
|(7,579
|)
|(862
|)
|(7,785
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|27,995
|$
|30,066
|$
|109,830
|$
|127,678
|GAAP Financial income, net
|$
|3,849
|$
|5,424
|$
|22,350
|$
|24,150
|Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842
|(169
|)
|1,579
|388
|378
|Non-GAAP Financial income, net
|$
|3,680
|$
|7,003
|$
|22,738
|$
|24,528
|GAAP Taxes on income
|$
|423
|$
|539
|$
|1,835
|$
|970
|Non-cash deferred tax income
|-
|88
|-
|666
|Non-GAAP Taxes on income
|$
|423
|$
|627
|$
|1,835
|$
|1,636
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|$
|2,216
|$
|(22,934
|)
|$
|(16,800
|)
|$
|(64,351
|)
|Share-based compensation (1)
|5,084
|5,645
|21,756
|22,589
|Intangible assets amortization (2)
|424
|513
|1,926
|2,243
|Restructuring expenses (3)
|1,172
|19,080
|2,843
|19,375
|Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842
|(169
|)
|1,579
|388
|378
|Non-cash deferred tax income
|-
|(88
|)
|-
|(666
|)
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|8,727
|$
|3,795
|$
|10,113
|$
|(20,432
|)
|GAAP diluted income (loss) per share
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(1.31
|)
|Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.20
|$
|(0.42
|)
|Weighted average number of shares
|Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|48,222,449
|48,231,916
|47,482,820
|49,160,266
|Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|49,868,143
|50,094,714
|49,341,794
|49,160,266
|(1) Share-based compensation
|Cost of product revenues
|$
|524
|$
|545
|$
|2,018
|$
|2,356
|Cost of service revenues
|409
|447
|1,703
|1,758
|Research and development
|1,255
|1,329
|5,310
|5,759
|Sales and marketing
|1,212
|1,635
|6,228
|6,689
|General and administrative
|1,684
|1,689
|6,497
|6,027
|$
|5,084
|$
|5,645
|$
|21,756
|$
|22,589
|(2) Intangible assets amortization
|Cost of product revenues
|$
|176
|$
|260
|$
|936
|$
|1,053
|Cost of service revenues
|160
|160
|640
|640
|Sales and marketing
|88
|93
|350
|550
|$
|424
|$
|513
|$
|1,926
|$
|2,243
|(3) Restructuring expenses
|Cost of product revenues
|$
|818
|$
|5,569
|$
|1,683
|$
|5,658
|Cost of service revenues
|249
|5,932
|298
|5,932
|Research and development
|-
|860
|235
|880
|Sales and marketing
|-
|2,744
|190
|2,930
|General and administrative
|105
|3,975
|437
|3,975
|$
|1,172
|$
|19,080
|$
|2,843
|$
|19,375
|KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
|AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,216
|$
|(22,934
|)
|$
|(16,800
|)
|$
|(64,351
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,313
|3,287
|13,047
|14,700
|Restructuring and other charges
|1,172
|19,080
|1,172
|19,080
|Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues
|-
|4,841
|3,273
|13,842
|Share-based compensation
|5,084
|5,645
|21,756
|22,589
|Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
|(230
|)
|83
|(389
|)
|756
|Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities
|(45
|)
|93
|(164
|)
|134
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables, net
|8,673
|6,557
|28,173
|(19,220
|)
|Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses
|1,795
|(5,040
|)
|2,832
|(6,492
|)
|Inventory
|2,875
|4,521
|3,005
|11,028
|Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net
|(266
|)
|1,544
|(502
|)
|(179
|)
|Deposits and other long term assets
|(674
|)
|(103
|)
|(2,333
|)
|(2,282
|)
|Trade payables
|3,856
|(2,902
|)
|2,150
|(6,491
|)
|Employees and payroll accruals
|1,020
|(2,294
|)
|2,456
|(1,089
|)
|Deferred revenues and advances from customers
|798
|(1,339
|)
|181
|(4,990
|)
|Other payables and accrued expenses
|(2,950
|)
|(8,357
|)
|(9,020
|)
|(10,547
|)
|Accrued severance pay, net
|6
|(14
|)
|(52
|)
|(152
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|20
|(74
|)
|(60
|)
|(1,018
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|26,663
|2,594
|48,725
|(34,682
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(897
|)
|(934
|)
|(4,394
|)
|(7,006
|)
|Production of equipment for lease to customers
|(1,023
|)
|-
|(10,746
|)
|-
|Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net
|(36,533
|)
|(15,505
|)
|29,666
|39,433
|Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities
|12,500
|-
|22,994
|7,240
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|12,012
|6,300
|56,641
|20,522
|Investment in marketable securities
|(16,772
|)
|(9,526
|)
|(62,673
|)
|(33,977
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(30,713
|)
|(19,665
|)
|31,488
|26,212
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Exercise of employee stock options
|594
|-
|716
|293
|Payments related to shares withheld for taxes
|(402
|)
|(608
|)
|(1,476
|)
|(1,045
|)
|Repurchase of ordinary shares
|(75,000
|)
|(19,004
|)
|(84,055
|)
|(55,770
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(74,808
|)
|(19,612
|)
|(84,815
|)
|(56,522
|)
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(78,858
|)
|(36,683
|)
|(4,602
|)
|(64,992
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|113,861
|76,288
|39,605
|104,597
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|$
|35,003
|$
|39,605
|$
|35,003
|$
|39,605
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment on credit
|247
|314
|247
|314
|Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment and Equipment on lease
|3,156
|-
|4,732
|531
|Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory
|47
|131
|367
|865
|Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
|623
|(2,875
|)
|(448
|)
|2,934
|KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
|AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP Revenues
|$
|60,696
|$
|56,585
|$
|203,825
|$
|219,786
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|2,216
|(22,934
|)
|(16,800
|)
|(64,351
|)
|Taxes on income
|423
|539
|1,835
|970
|Financial income
|(3,849
|)
|(5,424
|)
|(22,350
|)
|(24,150
|)
|Share-based compensation
|5,084
|5,645
|21,756
|22,589
|Intangible assets amortization
|424
|513
|1,926
|2,243
|Restructuring expenses
|1,172
|19,080
|2,843
|19,375
|Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)
|5,470
|(2,581
|)
|(10,790
|)
|(43,324
|)
|Depreciation
|2,889
|2,774
|11,121
|12,457
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,359
|$
|193
|$
|331
|$
|(30,867
|)