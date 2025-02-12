Lithia Motors, Inc.: Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenue of $9.2 billion, a 20% Increase, and the First Profitable Year for Finance Operations

Announces Dividend of $0.53 per Share for Fourth Quarter

MEDFORD, Ore., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today reported the highest fourth quarter revenue in company history and the first profitable year for Financing Operations, which includes Driveway Finance Corporation.

Fourth quarter 2024 revenue increased 20% to $9.2 billion from $7.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fourth quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $8.12, a 5% increase from $7.74 per share reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $7.79, a 6% decrease compared to $8.32 per share in the same period of 2023. Insurance proceeds related to a business interruption claim, partially offset by foreign currency exchange losses, increased diluted earnings per share by $0.17.

Fourth quarter 2024 net income was $217 million, remained flat compared to net income of $216 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted fourth quarter 2024 net income was $209 million, a 10% decrease compared to adjusted net income of $232 million for the same period of 2023.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2024 fourth quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.33 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core items, including a net gain on the disposal of stores and tax attributes, partially offset by acquisition expenses. The 2023 fourth quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.58 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core items, including acquisitions expenses and a net loss on the disposal of stores, partially offset by insurance reserves.

Key Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Total revenues increased 20% compared to fourth quarter 2023

New retail units increased 7.4 % on a same-store basis

Aftersales gross profit increased 4.5% on a same-store basis

Driveway Finance Corporation (DFC) originated $501 million in loans, for a portfolio of $3.9 billion in average managed receivables, with net interest margin increasing to 4.7%

Repurchased 0.9% of outstanding shares

" 2024 marks another milestone year for Lithia & Driveway, with record-breaking fourth-quarter revenues, the first profitable year for Driveway Finance, and the continued maturity of foundational elements to our strategy." said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "Our focus on providing experiences that enhance customer loyalty, unlocking the full potential of our platform, and accelerating the growth of our unique ecosystem, positions us to deliver sustainable performance and best-in-class returns. We believe our omnichannel strategy, supported by a strong financial foundation, will allow us to drive continued growth in 2025 and beyond."

Full year 2024 revenue increased 17% to a record $36.2 billion from $31.0 billion in 2023.

Full year 2024 diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $29.65, an 18% decrease from $36.29 per share reported in 2023. Full year 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $29.96, a 19% decrease from $36.94 per share reported in 2023. Equity method investment gains and foreign currency exchange losses had a positive net impact to our diluted earnings per share by $0.44. Full year 2024 net income attributable to LAD decreased 20% to $0.8 billion from $1.0 billion for 2023. Adjusted net income attributable to LAD decreased 20% to $0.8 billion for 2024 from $1.0 billion for 2023.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2024 adjusted results exclude a $0.31 per diluted share net impact resulting from non-core items, including a premium paid for the redemption of the remaining non-controlling interest in Pfaff Automotive, acquisition expenses, and insurance reserves, offset by a net gain on disposal of stores and tax attributes. The 2023 adjusted results exclude a $0.65 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core items, including acquisition expenses, one-time contract buyout, and insurance reserves, offset by a net gain on disposal of stores.

Full Year-over-Year and 2024 Operating Highlights:

Record full year revenues of $36.2 billion, including $5.9 billion of acquired annual revenue

Aftersales gross profit increased 4.7% on a same-store basis

Financing operations first profitable year with income of $15.4 million, compared to a loss of $45.9 million in 2023

Driveway Finance Corporation scaled portfolio to $3.7 billion in average managed receivables, and increased net interest margin by 135 basis points to 4.2%

Repurchased $348 million of shares, 4.6% of shares outstanding

Corporate Development

In January 2025, LAD continued to expand its network in the Mid-Atlantic region with the acquisition of the Stohlman Subaru store in Sterling, Virginia. This addition will strengthen LAD's brand offerings in the region's market and increase our presence in this growing market. This acquisition adds expected annual revenue of $80 million.

Balance Sheet Update

LAD ended the fourth quarter with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and availability on our revolving lines of credit. In addition, unfinanced real estate could provide additional liquidity of approximately $0.3 billion.

Dividend Payment and Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.53 per share related to fourth quarter 2024 financial results. The dividend is expected to be paid on March 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 7, 2025.

During 2024, we repurchased approximately 1,230,000 shares at a weighted average price of $283. To date in 2025, we have repurchased approximately 43,000 shares at a weighed average price of $345. Under the current share repurchase authorization approximately $454.3 million remains available.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation

The fourth quarter 2024 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting the fourth quarter 2024 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Simple, convenient, and transparent experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

LAD

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions except per share data)



Three months ended

December 31,

%

Twelve months ended

December 31,

%



Increase



Increase

2024

2023

(Decrease)

2024

2023

(Decrease) Revenues:





















New vehicle retail $ 4,705.9

$ 3,974.8

18.4 %

$ 17,553.8

$ 15,154.2

15.8 % Used vehicle retail 2,638.5

2,267.5

16.4

11,268.6

9,570.2

17.7 Used vehicle wholesale 340.9

242.9

40.3

1,359.0

1,325.3

2.5 Finance and insurance 355.8

331.5

7.3

1,417.7

1,337.0

6.0 Aftersales 973.8

818.3

19.0

3,850.1

3,197.1

20.4 Fleet and other 207.2

39.5

424.6

787.7

458.5

71.8 Total revenues 9,222.1

7,674.5

20.2 %

36,236.9

31,042.3

16.7 % Cost of sales:





















New vehicle retail 4,398.7

3,660.5

20.2

16,324.1

13,760.1

18.6 Used vehicle retail 2,477.0

2,113.4

17.2

10,539.9

8,848.8

19.1 Used vehicle wholesale 344.5

251.8

36.8

1,365.3

1,343.7

1.6 Aftersales 442.1

368.0

20.1

1,727.2

1,445.7

19.5 Fleet and other 188.3

20.0

841.5

719.4

415.1

73.3 Total cost of sales 7,850.6

6,413.7

22.4

30,675.9

25,813.4

18.8 Gross profit 1,371.5

1,260.8

8.8 %

5,561.0

5,228.9

6.4 %























Finance operations income (loss) 9.0

(2.1)

NM

15.4

(45.9)

NM























SG&A expense 902.1

836.8

7.8

3,755.2

3,294.8

14.0 Depreciation and amortization 62.1

49.4

25.7

245.6

195.8

25.4 Income from operations 416.3

372.5

11.8 %

1,575.6

1,692.4

(6.9) % Floor plan interest expense (64.8)

(48.3)

34.2

(278.8)

(150.9)

84.8 Other interest expense (68.4)

(59.7)

14.6

(257.8)

(201.2)

28.1 Other income 3.9

15.2

(74.3)

39.3

22.0

78.6 Income before income taxes 287.0

279.7

2.6 %

1,078.3

1,362.3

(20.8) % Income tax expense (69.8)

(63.6)

9.7

(256.7)

(350.6)

(26.8) Income tax rate 24.3 %

22.7 %





23.8 %

25.7 %



Net income $ 217.2

$ 216.1

0.5 %

$ 821.6

$ 1,011.7

(18.8) % Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1.0)

(1.9)

(47.4) %

(4.8)

(6.5)

(26.2) % Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest -

(0.8)

(100.0) %

(14.8)

(4.4)

236.4 % Net income attributable to LAD $ 216.2

$ 213.4

1.3 %

$ 802.0

$ 1,000.8

(19.9) %























Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD:





















Net income per share $ 8.12

$ 7.74

4.9 %

$ 29.65

$ 36.29

(18.3) %























Diluted shares outstanding 26.6

27.6

(3.6) %

27.1

27.6

(1.8) %







NM - not meaningful

LAD

Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

%

Twelve months ended

December 31,

%



Increase



Increase

2024

2023

(Decrease)

2024

2023

(Decrease) Gross margin





















New vehicle retail 6.5 %

7.9 %

(140) bps

7.0 %

9.2 %

(220) bps Used vehicle retail 6.1

6.8

(70)

6.5

7.5

(100) Finance and insurance 100.0

100.0

-

100.0

100.0

- Aftersales 54.6

55.0

(40)

55.1

54.8

30 Gross profit margin 14.9

16.4

(150)

15.3

16.8

(150)























Unit sales





















New vehicle retail 96,760

80,596

20.1 %

369,913

314,116

17.8 % Used vehicle retail 95,342

78,424

21.6

411,925

325,764

26.4























Average selling price





















New vehicle retail $ 48,635

$ 49,318

(1.4) %

$ 47,454

$ 48,244

(1.6) % Used vehicle retail 27,674

28,913

(4.3)

27,356

29,378

(6.9)























Average gross profit per unit





















New vehicle retail $ 3,175

$ 3,899

(18.6) %

$ 3,324

$ 4,438

(25.1) % Used vehicle retail 1,694

1,965

(13.8)

1,769

2,215

(20.1) Finance and insurance 1,852

2,084

(11.1)

1,813

2,090

(13.3) Total vehicle(1) 4,273

4,973

(14.1)

4,310

5,367

(19.7)























Revenue mix





















New vehicle retail 51.0 %

51.8 %





48.4 %

48.8 %



Used vehicle retail 28.6

29.5





31.1

30.8



Used vehicle wholesale 3.7

3.2





3.8

4.3



Finance and insurance, net 3.9

4.3





3.9

4.3



Aftersales 10.6

10.7





10.6

10.3



Fleet and other 2.2

0.5





2.2

1.5



























Gross Profit Mix





















New vehicle retail 22.4 %

24.9 %





22.1 %

26.7 %



Used vehicle retail 11.8

12.2





13.1

13.8



Used vehicle wholesale (0.3)

(0.7)





(0.1)

(0.4)



Finance and insurance, net 25.9

26.3





25.5

25.6



Aftersales 38.8

35.7





38.2

33.5



Fleet and other 1.4

1.6





1.2

0.8







Adjusted

As reported

Adjusted

As reported

Three months

ended December

31,

Three months

ended December

31,

Twelve months

ended December

31,

Twelve months

ended December

31, Other metrics 2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 SG&A as a % of revenue 9.9 %

10.7 %

9.8 %

10.9 %

10.3 %

10.6 %

10.4 %

10.6 % SG&A as a % of gross profit 66.3

65.2

65.8

66.4

67.4

62.7

67.5

63.0 Operating profit as a % of revenue 4.4

5.1

4.5

4.9

4.4

5.5

4.3

5.5 Operating profit as a % of gross profit 29.8

30.8

30.4

29.5

28.5

32.7

28.3

32.4 Pretax margin 3.0

3.8

3.1

3.6

3.0

4.4

3.0

4.4 Net profit margin 2.3

3.0

2.4

2.8

2.3

3.3

2.3

3.3



(1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and

used retail

LAD

Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

%

Twelve months ended

December 31,

%



Increase



Increase

2024

2023

(Decrease)

2024

2023

(Decrease) Revenues





















New vehicle retail $ 4,200.5

$ 3,949.8

6.3 %

$ 15,150.8

$ 14,884.6

1.8 % Used vehicle retail 2,119.0

2,248.4

(5.8)

8,623.9

9,372.6

(8.0) Finance and insurance 321.8

328.4

(2.0)

1,251.0

1,311.4

(4.6) Aftersales 838.1

810.3

3.4

3,220.2

3,128.1

2.9 Total revenues 7,854.3

7,615.4

3.1

29,634.2

30,446.9

(2.7)























Gross profit





















New vehicle retail $ 265.3

$ 312.6

(15.1) %

$ 1,030.3

$ 1,369.1

(24.7) % Used vehicle retail 145.8

153.6

(5.1)

638.4

707.7

(9.8) Finance and insurance 321.8

328.4

(2.0)

1,251.0

1,311.4

(4.6) Aftersales 467.3

447.3

4.5

1,799.2

1,719.0

4.7 Total gross profit 1,206.0

1,252.7

(3.7)

4,738.1

5,132.5

(7.7)























Gross margin





















New vehicle retail 6.3 %

7.9 %

(160) bps

6.8 %

9.2 %

(240) bps Used vehicle retail 6.9

6.8

10

7.4

7.6

(20) Finance and insurance 100.0

100.0

-

100.0

100.0

- Aftersales 55.8

55.2

60

55.9

55.0

90 Gross profit margin 15.4

16.4

(100)

16.0

16.9

(90)























Unit sales





















New vehicle retail 86,077

80,110

7.4 %

315,728

308,662

2.3 % Used vehicle retail 74,407

77,714

(4.3)

306,408

319,225

(4.0)























Average selling price





















New vehicle retail $ 48,800

$ 49,305

(1.0) %

$ 47,987

$ 48,223

(0.5) % Used vehicle retail 28,478

28,931

(1.6)

28,145

29,361

(4.1)























Average gross profit per unit





















New vehicle retail $ 3,082

$ 3,902

(21.0) %

$ 3,263

$ 4,436

(26.4) % Used vehicle retail 1,959

1,976

(0.9)

2,084

2,217

(6.0) Finance and insurance 2,005

2,081

(3.7)

2,011

2,089

(3.7) Total vehicle(1) 4,535

4,979

(8.9)

4,668

5,368

(13.0)



(1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

LAD

Other Highlights (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2024

2024 Key Performance by Country Total Revenue

Total Gross Profit

Total Revenue

Total Gross Profit United States 79.3 %

84.6 %

77.9 %

83.7 % United Kingdom 17.5 %

12.9 %

18.9 %

13.7 % Canada 3.2 %

2.5 %

3.2 %

2.6 %



As of

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, Days' Supply (1) 2024

2023

2022 New vehicle inventory 59

47

32 Used vehicle inventory 53

41

43



(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated using on-ground inventory unit levels and a 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at

the end of each reporting period.

Selected Financing Operations Financial Information



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31, ($ in millions) 2024

% (1)

2023

% (1)

2024

% (1)

2023

% (1) Interest and fee income $ 95.6

9.7

$ 73.2

8.9

$ 347.8

9.5

$ 249.4

8.9 Interest expense (49.1)

(5.0)

(45.0)

(5.4)

(195.1)

(5.3)

(170.5)

(6.1) Total interest margin $ 46.5

4.7

$ 28.2

3.4

$ 152.7

4.2

$ 78.9

2.8 Lease income 13.4





5.0





74.6





19.1



Lease costs (9.3)





(2.1)





(60.3)





(8.4)



Lease income, net 4.1





2.9





14.3





10.7



Provision expense (29.7)

(3.0)

(23.8)

(2.9)

(106.7)

(2.9)

(98.8)

(3.5) Other financing operations expenses (11.8)





(9.4)





(44.9)





(36.7)



Finance operations income (loss) $ 9.0





$ (2.1)





$ 15.4





$ (45.9)



































Total average managed finance receivables $ 3,928.7





$ 3,277.0





$ 3,659.9





$ 2,802.8







(1) Annualized percentage of total average managed finance receivables

LAD

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In millions)



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents $ 402.2

$ 941.4 Trade receivables, net 1,237.0

1,105.5 Inventories, net 5,911.7

4,753.9 Other current assets 221.3

136.8 Total current assets $ 7,772.2

$ 6,937.6







Property and equipment, net 4,629.9

3,981.4 Finance receivables, net 3,875.2

3,259.9 Intangibles 4,665.8

4,332.8 Other non-current assets 2,184.8

1,120.8 Total assets $ 23,127.9

$ 19,632.5







Floor plan notes payable 4,903.1

3,635.5 Other current liabilities 1,648.0

1,296.7 Total current liabilities $ 6,551.1

$ 4,932.2







Long-term debt, less current maturities 6,119.3

5,483.7 Non-recourse notes payable, less current maturities 2,051.2

1,671.7 Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue 1,726.9

1,262.0 Total liabilities $ 16,448.5

$ 13,349.6







Equity and redeemable non-controlling interest 6,679.4

6,282.9 Total liabilities, equity, and redeemable non-controlling interest $ 23,127.9

$ 19,632.5

LAD

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In millions)



Twelve months ended December 31, Cash flows from operating activities: 2024

2023 Net income $ 821.6

$ 1,011.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities 436.9

329.1 Changes in:





Inventories (260.9)

(863.5) Finance receivables (629.4)

(1,052.0) Floor plan notes payable 109.4

363.7 Other operating activities (137.6)

(261.4) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 340.0

(472.4) Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (351.4)

(230.2) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,248.5)

(1,185.1) Proceeds from sales of stores 85.7

142.9 Other investing activities (340.2)

2.1 Net cash used in investing activities (1,854.4)

(1,270.3) Cash flows from financing activities:





Net borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade 389.9

878.7 Net borrowings non-recourse notes payable 403.7

1,283.4 Net borrowings of other debt and finance lease liabilities 615.8

358.3 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 27.3

29.7 Repurchase of common stock (365.9)

(48.9) Dividends paid (56.5)

(52.8) Other financing activity (21.6)

(38.6) Net cash provided by financing activities 992.7

2,409.8 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash (4.5)

33.4 Change in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents (526.2)

700.5 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period 972.0

271.5 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period 445.8

972.0

LAD

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions)



Twelve months ended December 31, Net cash provided by operating activities 2024

2023 As reported $ 340.0

$ (472.4) Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net 389.9

878.7 Adjust: finance receivables activity 629.4

1,052.0 Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with

acquired new vehicle inventory (105.5)

(109.2) Adjusted $ 1,253.8

$ 1,349.1

LAD

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In millions, except for per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

As reported

Net gain on

disposal of

stores

Acquisition

expenses

Tax attribute

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 902.1

$ 7.9

$ (0.3)

$ -

$ 909.7 Operating income 416.3

(7.9)

0.3

-

408.7



















Income before income taxes 287.0

(7.9)

0.3

-

279.4 Income tax (provision) benefit (69.8)

4.1

(0.1)

(5.1)

(70.9) Net income $ 217.2

$ (3.8)

$ 0.2

$ (5.1)

$ 208.5 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests (1.0)

-

-

-

(1.0) Net income attributable to

redeemable non-controlling interest -

-

-

-

- Net income attributable to LAD $ 216.2

$ (3.8)

$ 0.2

$ (5.1)

$ 207.5



















Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD $ 8.12

$ (0.15)

$ 0.01

$ (0.19)

$ 7.79 Diluted share count 26.6





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

As reported

Net loss on

disposal of

stores

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 836.8

$ (0.2)

$ 1.7

$ (16.7)

$ 821.6 Operating income 372.5

0.2

(1.7)

16.7

387.7



















Income before income taxes 279.7

0.2

(1.7)

16.6

294.8 Income tax (provision) benefit (63.6)

(0.3)

0.5

0.6

(62.8) Net income $ 216.1

$ (0.1)

$ (1.2)

$ 17.2

$ 232.0 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1.9)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (1.9) Net income attributable to redeemable non-

controlling interest $ (0.8)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (0.8) Net income attributable to LAD $ 213.4

$ (0.1)

$ (1.2)

$ 17.2

$ 229.3



















Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD $ 7.74

$ -

$ (0.04)

$ 0.62

$ 8.32 Diluted share count 27.6

















LAD

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In millions, except for per share data)











Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024





As reported

Net gain on

disposal of

stores

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Premium on

redeemable

NCI buyout

Tax attribute

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 3,755.2

$ 8.2

$ (6.1)

$ (10.0)

$ -

$ -

$ 3,747.3 Operating income 1,575.6

(8.2)

6.1

10.0

-

-

1,583.5



























Income before income taxes 1,078.3

(8.2)

6.1

10.0

-

-

1,086.2 Income tax (provision) benefit (256.7)

4.1

(1.6)

(0.5)

-

(13.1)

(267.8) Net income $ 821.6

$ (4.1)

$ 4.5

$ 9.5

$ -

$ (13.1)

$ 818.4 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests (4.8)

-

-

-

-

-

(4.8) Net income attributable to

redeemable non-controlling interest (14.8)

-

-

-

11.6

-

(3.2) Net income attributable to LAD $ 802.0

$ (4.1)

$ 4.5

$ 9.5

$ 11.6

$ (13.1)

$ 810.4



























Diluted earnings per share

attributable to LAD $ 29.65

$ (0.15)

$ 0.17

$ 0.35

$ 0.43

$ (0.49)

$ 29.96 Diluted share count 27.1





























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

As reported

Net gain on

disposal of

stores

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Contract

buyouts

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 3,294.8

$ 31.2

$ (5.4)

$ (27.2)

$ (14.3)

$ 3,279.1 Operating income 1,692.4

(31.2)

5.4

27.2

14.3

1,708.1























Income before income taxes 1,362.3

(31.2)

5.4

27.2

14.3

1,378.0 Income tax (provision) benefit (350.6)

8.2

(1.4)

(1.0)

(3.8)

(348.6) Net income $ 1,011.7

$ (23.0)

$ 4.0

$ 26.2

$ 10.5

$ 1,029.4 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (6.5)

-

-

-

-

(6.5) Net income attributable to redeemable non-

controlling interest (4.4)

-

-

-

-

(4.4) Net income attributable to LAD $ 1,000.8

$ (23.0)

$ 4.0

$ 26.2

$ 10.5

$ 1,018.5























Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD $ 36.29

$ (0.83)

$ 0.15

$ 0.95

$ 0.38

$ 36.94 Diluted share count 27.6





















LAD

Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In millions)



Three months ended

December 31,

%

Twelve months ended

December 31,

%



Increase



Increase

2024

2023

(Decrease)

2024

2023

(Decrease) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





















Net income $ 217.2

$ 216.1

0.5 %

$ 821.6

$ 1,011.7

(18.8) % Flooring interest expense 64.8

48.3

34.2

278.8

150.9

84.8 Other interest expense 68.4

59.7

14.6

257.8

201.2

28.1 Financing operations interest expense 49.1

45.0

9.1

195.1

170.5

14.4 Income tax expense 69.8

63.6

9.7

256.7

350.6

(26.8) Depreciation and amortization 62.1

49.4

25.7

245.6

195.8

25.4 Financing operations depreciation expense 13.7

2.1

552.4

51.0

8.4

507.1 EBITDA $ 545.1

$ 484.2

12.6 %

$ 2,106.6

$ 2,089.1

0.8 %























Other adjustments:





















Less: flooring interest expense $ (64.8)

$ (48.3)

34.2

$ (278.8)

$ (150.9)

84.8 Less: financing operations interest expense (49.1)

(45.0)

9.1

(195.1)

(170.5)

14.4 Less: used vehicle line of credit interest (4.6)

(8.4)

(45.2)

(24.2)

(19.6)

23.5 Add: acquisition expenses 0.3

16.6

(98.2)

10.0

27.2

(63.2) Less: loss (gain) on disposal of stores (7.9)

0.2

NM

(8.2)

(31.2)

NM Add: insurance reserves -

(1.7)

NM

6.1

5.4

NM Add: contract buyouts -

-

NM

-

14.3

NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 419.0

$ 397.6

5.4 %

$ 1,616.4

$ 1,763.8

(8.4) %







NM - not meaningful



As of %

December 31, Increase Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2024

2023 (Decrease) Floor plan notes payable $ 4,903.1

$ 3,635.5 34.9 % Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility 975.3

902.8 8.0 Revolving lines of credit 1,633.2

1,620.7 0.8 Warehouse facilities 834.0

587.0 42.1 Non-recourse notes payable 2,109.3

1,705.6 23.7 4.625% Senior notes due 2027 400.0

400.0 - 4.375% Senior notes due 2031 550.0

550.0 - 3.875% Senior notes due 2029 800.0

800.0 - Finance leases and other debt 1,085.9

730.8 48.6 Unamortized debt issuance costs (25.1)

(31.8) (21.1) Total debt $ 13,265.7

$ 10,900.5 21.7 %









Less: Floor plan related debt $ (5,878.4)

$ (4,538.3) 29.5 % Less: Financing operations related debt (2,943.3)

(2,292.6) 28.4 Less: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (225.1)

(825.0) (72.7) Less: Marketable securities (53.4)

- - Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities (23.3)

(25.5) (8.6) Net Debt $ 4,142.2

$ 3,219.1 28.7 %









TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,616.4

$ 1,763.8 (8.4) %









Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2.56 x

1.83 x









NM - not meaningful

SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.