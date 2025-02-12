SpartanNash Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results

Growth and Cost Savings Contributed Significantly to Fourth Quarter Profitability and Cash Flow

Building on Year-End Momentum, Company Provides Robust Fiscal 2025 Outlook

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today reported financial results for its 12-week fourth quarter and 52-week fiscal year ended Dec. 28, 2024.

"I am incredibly proud of the progress the team made on our strategic plan in 2024, achieving our third consecutive year of record adjusted EBITDA, bolstered by the delivery of our margin-enhancing programs a year ahead of schedule," said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. "We are energized by the momentum going into 2025, especially as we integrate the recently acquired grocery and c-store businesses - Fresh Encounter and Markham - into our retail portfolio. We are also investing into organic growth, fueled by a continued focus on our transformational initiatives, which are expected to further drive results, capture additional cost savings, enhance margin, and maximize long-term shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights(1)

Net sales increased 0.7% to $2.26 billion, driven by an increase in volume in the Retail segment, partially offset by lower volume in the Wholesale segment. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 2.1% to $1.56 billion primarily due to reduced case volumes in both the independent retailers and national accounts customer channels. Retail segment net sales increased 7.7% to $697.1 million, while comparable store sales were down 0.7%. Incremental sales from stores acquired in fiscal 2024 more than offset lower consumer demand trends.

Net loss of $1.04 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $0.30 per diluted share. The decrease included the write-off of $45.7 million of goodwill within the Retail segment.

Adjusted EPS (2) of $0.42, compared to $0.35. Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $58.6 million, compared to $53.6 million. These increases were driven by higher gross margin rates in both segments, including benefits from the merchandising transformation, and contributions from recently acquired retail stores. The increase was partially offset by lower case volumes within the Wholesale segment, as well as higher corporate administrative expenses. These measures exclude, among other items, restructuring and asset impairment charges and the impact of the LIFO provision.

of $0.42, compared to $0.35. Adjusted EBITDA of $58.6 million, compared to $53.6 million.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights(4)

Net sales decreased 1.9% to $9.55 billion. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 3.0% to $6.71 billion. Retail segment net sales increased 1.1% to $2.84 billion, while comparable store sales decreased 1.7%.

Net earnings of $0.01 per diluted share decreased compared to $1.50 per diluted share.

Adjusted EPS (2) of $2.03 decreased from $2.18. Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $258.5 million increased from $257.4 million.

of $2.03 decreased from $2.18. Adjusted EBITDA of $258.5 million increased from $257.4 million. Cash generated from operating activities of $205.9 million compared to $89.3 million. The 130.5% increase in cash from operating activities is due primarily to working capital improvements.

Net long-term debt (5) to adjusted EBITDA (5) ratio of 2.8x increased from 2.4x at the end of the third quarter, due to inorganic growth investments in the fourth quarter.

to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.8x increased from 2.4x at the end of the third quarter, due to inorganic growth investments in the fourth quarter. Capital expenditures and IT capital (6) of $144.4 million compared to $127.4 million.

of $144.4 million compared to $127.4 million. Returned $45.0 million to shareholders through $15.1 million in share repurchases and $29.9 million in dividends.

(1) All comparisons are for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted. (2) A reconciliation of net (loss) earnings to adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 3. (3) A reconciliation of net (loss) earnings to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 2. (4) All comparisons are for the fiscal year 2024 compared with the fiscal year 2023, unless otherwise noted. (5) A reconciliation of long-term debt and finance lease obligations to net long-term debt and Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, are provided in Table 4. (6) A reconciliation of purchases of property and equipment to capital expenditures and IT capital, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 5.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The following table provides the Company's guidance for fiscal 2025:



Fiscal 2024



Fiscal 2025 Outlook



52 Weeks



53 Weeks

(In millions, except adjusted EPS (2)) Actual



Low



High

Total net sales $

9,549



$

9,800



$

10,000

Adjusted EBITDA(3) $

258



$

263



$

278

Adjusted EPS(2) $

2.03



$

1.60



$

1.85

Capital expenditures and IT capital(6) $

144



$

150



$

165



Guidance incorporates both the investments and benefits from the Company's long-term strategic initiatives, including all transformational programs and tuck-in acquisitions. The adjusted EPS guidance also reflects an approximate $0.30 impact due to an increase in non-cash expenses primarily depreciation and amortization, as well as incremental interest costs associated with recent acquisitions and capital investments. The Company estimates that the 53rd week will contribute net sales of $0.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 million and adjusted EPS of $0.06.

Conference Call & Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results with additional comments and details on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast made available on SpartanNash's website at corporate.spartannash.com/events under the "Investors" section and will remain archived on the Company's website through Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

A supplemental quarterly earnings presentation will also be available on the Company's website at corporate.spartannash.com/investor-presentations.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments - food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release and in the Company's website-accessible conference calls with analysts and investor presentations include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), about the plans, strategies, objectives, goals or expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements may be identifiable by words or phrases indicating that the Company or management "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "intends," or "estimates," or that a particular occurrence or event "may," "could," "should," "will" or "will likely" result, occur or be pursued or "continue" in the future, that the "outlook," "trend," "guidance" or "target" is toward a particular result or occurrence, that a development is an "opportunity," "priority," "strategy," "focus," that the Company is "positioned" for a particular result, or similarly stated expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which, with respect to future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies may affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to compete in an extremely competitive industry; the Company's dependence on certain major customers; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy and transformation initiatives; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy through acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses; disruptions to the Company's information security network, including security breaches and cyber-attacks; impacts to the availability and performance of the Company's information technology systems; changes in relationships with the Company's vendor base; changes in product availability and product pricing from vendors; macroeconomic uncertainty, including rising inflation, potential economic recession, and increasing interest rates; difficulty attracting and retaining well-qualified Associates and effectively managing increased labor costs; failure to successfully retain or manage transitions with executive leaders and other key personnel; changes in the geopolitical conditions; impairment charges for goodwill or other long-lived assets; impacts to the Company's business and reputation due to an increasing focus on environmental, social and governance matters; customers to whom the Company extends credit or for whom the Company guarantees loans may fail to repay the Company; disruptions associated with severe weather conditions and natural disasters, including effects from climate change; disruptions associated with disease outbreaks; the Company's ability to manage its private brand program for U.S. military commissaries, including the termination of the program or not achieving the desired results; the Company's level of indebtedness; interest rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to service its debt and to comply with debt covenants; changes in government regulations; labor relations issues; changes in the military commissary system, including its supply chain, or in the level of governmental funding; product recalls and other product-related safety concerns; cost increases related to multi-employer pension plans; and other risks and uncertainties listed under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial also may impair its business, operations, liquidity, financial condition and prospects. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect developments that occur or information obtained after the date of this press release.

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) EARNINGS

(Unaudited)







12 Weeks Ended



52 Weeks Ended



December 28,



December 30,



December 28,



December 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024



2023



2024



2023

Net sales $

2,261,624



$

2,245,183



$

9,549,324



$

9,729,219

Cost of sales



1,897,122







1,906,214







8,036,826







8,243,663

Gross profit



364,502







338,969







1,512,498







1,485,556









































Operating expenses





































Selling, general and administrative



335,466







306,451







1,381,317







1,366,238

Acquisition and integration, net



(99)







1,157







3,113







3,416

Goodwill impairment



45,716







-







45,716







-

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



11,119







7,819







28,391







9,190

Total operating expenses



392,202







315,427







1,458,537







1,378,844









































Operating (loss) earnings



(27,700)







23,542







53,961







106,712









































Other expenses and (income)





































Interest expense, net



10,884







9,669







44,827







39,887

Other, net



(77)







(790)







(1,891)







(3,300)

Total other expenses, net



10,807







8,879







42,936







36,587









































(Loss) earnings before income taxes



(38,507)







14,663







11,025







70,125

Income tax (benefit) expense



(3,426)







4,358







10,726







17,888

Net (loss) earnings $

(35,081)



$

10,305



$

299



$

52,237









































Net (loss) earnings per basic common share $

(1.04)



$

0.30



$

0.01



$

1.53









































Net (loss) earnings per diluted common share $

(1.04)



$

0.30



$

0.01



$

1.50









































Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Basic



33,609







34,039







33,793







34,211

Diluted



33,609







34,670







34,205







34,901











































SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)







December 28,



December 30,

(In thousands) 2024



2023

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $

21,570



$

17,964

Accounts and notes receivable, net



448,887







421,859

Inventories, net



546,312







575,226

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



75,042







62,440

Total current assets



1,091,811







1,077,489





















Property and equipment, net



779,984







649,071

Goodwill



181,035







182,160

Intangible assets, net



117,821







101,535

Operating lease assets



327,211







242,146

Other assets, net



104,434







103,174





















Total assets $

2,602,296



$

2,355,575





















Liabilities and Shareholders ' Equity

















Current liabilities

















Accounts payable $

485,017



$

473,419

Accrued payroll and benefits



85,829







78,076

Other accrued expenses



61,993







57,609

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



49,562







41,979

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



12,838







8,813

Total current liabilities



695,239







659,896





















Long-term liabilities

















Deferred income taxes



91,010







73,904

Operating lease liabilities



305,051







226,118

Other long-term liabilities



26,537







28,808

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



740,969







588,667

Total long-term liabilities



1,163,567







917,497





















Commitments and contingencies





































Shareholders' equity

















Common stock, voting, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 33,752 and 34,610 shares outstanding



454,751







460,299

Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding



-







-

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,337







796

Retained earnings



287,402







317,087

Total shareholders' equity



743,490







778,182





















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $

2,602,296



$

2,355,575























SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)













52 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)





December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Cash flow activities























Net cash provided by operating activities





$

205,877



$

89,327

Net cash used in investing activities









(247,025)







(116,517)

Net cash provided by financing activities









44,754







16,068

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









3,606







(11,122)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period









17,964







29,086

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period





$

21,570



$

17,964





























SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA



Table 1: Sales and Operating Earnings (Loss) by Segment

(Unaudited)







12 Weeks Ended



52 Weeks Ended

(In thousands) December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023



December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Wholesale Segment:



























































Net sales $

1,564,574



69.2 %

$

1,598,169



71.2 %

$

6,709,305



70.3 %

$

6,919,217



71.1 % Operating earnings



18,300













21,681













97,423













87,701







Retail Segment:





























































Net sales



697,050



30.8 %





647,014



28.8 %





2,840,019



29.7 %





2,810,002



28.9 % Operating (loss) earnings



(46,000)













1,861













(43,462)













19,011







Total:





























































Net sales $

2,261,624



100.0 %

$

2,245,183



100.0 %

$

9,549,324



100.0 %

$

9,729,219



100.0 % Operating (loss) earnings



(27,700)













23,542













53,961













106,712









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company also provides information regarding adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), net long-term debt, capital expenditures and IT capital, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"). These are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined below, and are used by management to allocate resources, assess performance against its peers and evaluate overall performance. The Company believes these measures provide useful information for both management and its investors. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide additional understanding of the trends and special circumstances that affect its business. These measures provide useful supplemental information that helps investors to establish a basis for expected performance and the ability to evaluate actual results against that expectation. The measures, when considered in connection with GAAP results, can be used to assess the overall performance of the Company as well as assess the Company's performance against its peers. These measures are also used as a basis for certain compensation programs sponsored by the Company. In addition, securities analysts, fund managers and other shareholders and stakeholders that communicate with the Company request its financial results in these adjusted formats.

Current year adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives, a non-routine settlement gain with an insurance company related to a legal matter from a previously closed operation, operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement and a non-operating benefit associated with a pension refund from an annuity provider. Current year organizational realignment includes consulting and severance costs associated with the Company's change in its go-to-market strategy as part of its long-term plan, which relates to the reorganization of certain functions. Costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement include operating and non-operating expenses associated with recognition of plan settlement losses and amortization of the prior service credit related to the amendment of the retiree medical plan, which are adjusted out of adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Postretirement plan amendment and settlement costs also include operating expenses related to payroll taxes which are adjusted out of all non-GAAP financial measures. The pension refund from an annuity provider is related to a terminated pension plan and is a non-operating benefit which is adjusted out of adjusted earnings from continuing operations.

Prior year adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives and a non-routine settlement related to a legal matter resulting from a previously closed operation and operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement.

Each of these items are considered "non-operational" or "non-core" in nature.

The Company is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures used in the Fiscal 2025 Outlook section of this press release without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty since they are not yet known or quantifiable, and do not relate to the Company's normal operating activities. These adjustments may include, among other items, restructuring and asset impairment activity, acquisition and integration costs, severance, organizational realignment costs, and the impact of adjustments to the LIFO inventory reserve. This information is dependent upon future events, which may be outside of the Company's control and could have a significant impact on its GAAP financial results for fiscal 2025.

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

(Adjusted EBITDA)

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)







12 Weeks Ended



52 Weeks Ended

(In thousands) December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023



December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Net (loss) earnings $

(35,081)



$

10,305



$

299



$

52,237

Income tax (benefit) expense



(3,426)







4,358







10,726







17,888

Other expenses, net



10,807







8,879







42,936







36,587

Operating (loss) earnings



(27,700)







23,542







53,961







106,712

Adjustments:





































LIFO expense (benefit)



121







(6,341)







5,167







16,104

Depreciation and amortization



25,265







23,394







103,412







98,639

Acquisition and integration, net



(99)







1,157







3,113







3,416

Restructuring and goodwill / asset impairment, net



56,835







7,819







74,107







9,190

Cloud computing amortization



1,979







1,349







7,585







5,034

Organizational realignment, net



842







529







2,757







5,239

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



117







7







537







318

Stock-based compensation



2,604







2,463







10,743







12,536

Stock warrant



168







280







868







1,559

Non-cash rent



(398)







(505)







(2,679)







(2,599)

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets



(236)







(45)







(284)







259

Legal settlement



(900)







-







(900)







900

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-







-







99







94

Adjusted EBITDA $

58,598



$

53,649



$

258,486



$

257,401

Wholesale:





































Operating earnings $

18,300



$

21,681



$

97,423



$

87,701

Adjustments:





































LIFO expense (benefit)



517







(4,346)







4,378







12,388

Depreciation and amortization



13,165







12,370







54,291







51,535

Acquisition and integration, net



-







27







2,048







216

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



9,122







7,860







15,914







8,548

Cloud computing amortization



1,239







915







4,861







3,414

Organizational realignment, net



526







330







1,720







3,269

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



91







7







321







303

Stock-based compensation



1,831







1,601







7,403







8,216

Stock warrant



168







280







868







1,559

Non-cash rent



(14)







4







(803)







(134)

Gain on disposal of assets



(253)







(72)







(380)







(83)

Legal settlement



(900)







-







(900)







900

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-







-







62







59

Adjusted EBITDA $

43,792



$

40,657



$

187,206



$

177,891

Retail:





































Operating (loss) earnings



(46,000)







1,861







(43,462)







19,011

Adjustments:





































LIFO (benefit) expense



(396)







(1,995)







789







3,716

Depreciation and amortization



12,100







11,024







49,121







47,104

Acquisition and integration, net



(99)







1,130







1,065







3,200

Restructuring and goodwill / asset impairment, net



47,713







(41)







58,193







642

Cloud computing amortization



740







434







2,724







1,620

Organizational realignment, net



316







199







1,037







1,970

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



26







-







216







15

Stock-based compensation



773







862







3,340







4,320

Non-cash rent



(384)







(509)







(1,876)







(2,465)

Loss on disposal of assets



17







27







96







342

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-







-







37







35

Adjusted EBITDA $

14,806



$

12,992



$

71,280



$

79,510



Notes: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus interest, discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items including share-based payments (equity awards measured in accordance with ASC 718, Stock Compensation, which include both stock-based compensation to employees and stock warrants issued to non-employees) and the LIFO provision, as well as adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 3: Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Earnings to

Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS")

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)











12 Weeks Ended





December 28, 2024





December 30, 2023











per diluted











per diluted



(In thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings



share





Earnings



share



Net (loss) earnings $

(35,081)



$

(1.04)





$

10,305



$

0.30



Adjustments:









































LIFO expense (benefit)



121



















(6,341)













Acquisition and integration, net



(99)



















1,157













Restructuring and goodwill / asset impairment, net



56,958



















7,819













Organizational realignment, net



842



















529













Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



117



















7













Legal settlement



(900)



















-













Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-



















(763)













Total adjustments



57,039



















2,408













Income tax effect on adjustments (a)



(7,522)



















(693)













Total adjustments, net of taxes



49,517







1.46

*





1,715







0.05



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $

14,436



$

0.42





$

12,020



$

0.35



* Includes rounding



















































































































52 Weeks Ended





December 28, 2024





December 30, 2023











per diluted











per diluted



(In thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings



share





Earnings



share



Net earnings $

299



$

0.01





$

52,237



$

1.50



Adjustments:









































LIFO expense



5,167



















16,104













Acquisition and integration, net



3,113



















3,416













Restructuring and goodwill / asset impairment, net



74,230



















9,190













Organizational realignment, net



2,757



















5,239













Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



537



















318













Pension refund from annuity provider



(239)



















-













Legal settlement



(900)



















900













Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



(1,458)



















(3,174)













Total adjustments



83,207



















31,993













Income tax effect on adjustments (a)



(14,220)



















(8,218)













Total adjustments, net of taxes



68,987







2.02









23,775







0.68



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $

69,286



$

2.03





$

76,012



$

2.18

















































(a) The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the effective tax rate, before discrete tax items, to the total adjustments for the period.

Notes: Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net (loss) earnings plus or minus adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net (loss) earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definition of adjusted earnings from continuing operations may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 4: Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to Net Long-Term Debt and Net Earnings to

Adjusted EBITDA

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)





(In thousands) December 28, 2024



October 5, 2024

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities $

12,838



$

9,747

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



740,969







626,957

Total debt



753,807







636,704

Cash and cash equivalents



(21,570)







(17,510)

Net long-term debt $

732,237



$

619,194





Rolling 52- Weeks Ended

(In thousands, except for ratio) December 28, 2024



October 5, 2024

Net earnings $

299



$

45,685

Income tax expense



10,726







18,510

Other expenses, net



42,936







41,008

Operating earnings



53,961







105,203

Adjustments:

















LIFO expense (benefit)



5,167







(1,295)

Depreciation and amortization



103,412







101,541

Acquisition and integration, net



3,113







4,369

Restructuring and goodwill / asset impairment, net



74,107







25,091

Cloud computing amortization



7,585







6,955

Organizational realignment, net



2,757







2,444

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



537







427

Stock-based compensation



10,743







10,602

Stock warrant



868







980

Non-cash rent



(2,679)







(2,786)

Gain on disposal of assets



(284)







(93)

Legal settlement



(900)







-

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



99







99

Adjusted EBITDA $

258,486



$

253,537





















Net long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio



2.8







2.4



Notes: Net long-term debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as long-term debt and finance lease obligations plus current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes both management and its investors find the information useful because it reflects the amount of long-term debt obligations that are not covered by available cash. Net long-term debt is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

Table 5: Reconciliation of Purchases of Property and Equipment to Capital Expenditures and IT Capital

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)













52 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)





December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Purchases of property and equipment





$

132,394



$

120,330

Plus:























Cloud computing spend









12,050







7,040

Capital expenditures and IT capital





$

144,444



$

127,370



Notes: Capital expenditures and IT capital is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding spending related to the development of cloud computing applications to capital expenditures, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Cloud computing spend only includes costs incurred during the application development phase and does not include ongoing costs of hosting or maintenance associated with these applications, which are expensed as incurred. The Company believes it is a useful indicator of the Company's investment in its facilities and systems as it transitions to more cloud-based IT systems. Capital expenditures and IT capital is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

