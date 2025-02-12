Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

- Guidance increased on strong third quarter results for revenues and profitability -

- Year-to-date performance reflects effectiveness of strategy and consistent execution -

- Improving credit profile underscored by accelerating conversion of working capital investments-

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced the results for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Pieter Sikkel, Pyxus' President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report a strong third quarter; a reflection of the successful initiatives we implemented across our global operations to drive both volume and margin. Our excellent results demonstrate an effective strategy, solid execution, and a Company-wide ability to manage and mitigate challenges, including a strong El Niño affecting South American crop volumes in 2024 and a destructive hurricane season in the U.S."

"As we approach the end of the fiscal year, we are confident that we have the right mix of inventory to meet customer expectations and anticipate increased crop sizes and continued solid customer demand beyond year end. We remain committed to leveraging our core capabilities, diverse global footprint and a disciplined approach as we continue to build a sustainable and profitable business."

Third Quarter Financial Results

The Company grew third quarter sales and other operating revenues by 46.9% to $778.3 million compared to $529.8 million for the prior fiscal year's third quarter. Growth in revenues was driven by increases in average price per kilogram in all major regions and across a range of customers as well as an increase in volume sold driven by the timing of shipments and increased business.

Gross profit was $116.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $92.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Growth in gross profit is primarily due to a 9.6% increase in average gross profit per kilo to $0.91 as compared to $0.83 in the prior-year period, primarily from a more favorable customer mix. Certain mitigation initiatives, particularly the mix of business by region and procurement at favorable price levels, benefited the third quarter average gross profit per kilo and are expected to also benefit the fourth quarter of the year. Additionally, the Company successfully leveraged its capabilities in certain value-added businesses to capture business that generally produces higher than average rates of gross margin. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues decreased from 17.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 to 15.0% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 mainly due to regional mix and the adverse weather effects of El Niño in South America.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $46.5 million compared to $42.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, reflecting continued careful management of these expenses.

Net income attributable to Pyxus International for the third quarter was $18.9 million as compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $80.5 million compared to $64.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

The Company grew sales and other operating revenues for the first three quarters of the fiscal year by 21.4% to $2.0 billion compared to $1.6 billion in the same period last year. This growth primarily reflects a 17.0% increase in average sales prices over this period driven partly by the impact of short crops in certain markets on overall industry supply and inflation, as well as the acceleration of revenues out of the upcoming fourth quarter as compared to the prior year. This revenue performance also reflects the Company's ability to utilize its strong and diverse global footprint to dynamically source from alternative geographies to fulfill customer needs and growth despite disrupted market conditions.

Gross profit in the first nine months of the year grew to $275.8 million compared to the prior year's gross profit of $254.4 million primarily due to a 10.4% increase in average gross profit per kilo from a more favorable customer and product mix. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues decreased from 15.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 to 13.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 mainly due to regional mix and the adverse weather effects of El Niño in South America.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 were $126.0 million compared to $116.5 million for the same nine months of fiscal 2024. The benefit of scale across many categories of expense was partially offset by an increase in accrued non-cash compensation.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, net income attributable to Pyxus International increased to $20.3 million as compared to $12.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA through the first nine months of the fiscal year was $179.8 million compared to $165.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

Select Balance Sheet and Liquidity Information

While market conditions are stabilizing, the Company continues to regard the global market as generally underserved, as evidenced by continued low levels of uncommitted inventory. The Company's total processed tobacco inventory level as of December 31, 2024 was $603.3 million compared to $659.0 million one year prior. The Company is confident its inventory position supports its increased guidance and noted uncommitted inventory as of December 31, 2024 was $21.9 million compared to $32.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

Our disciplined approach to working capital management during the third quarter year helped accelerate our operating cycle by 20 days compared to the prior year, generating $144.5 million of adjusted free cash flow. Over the last twelve months, credit profile improvements through the third quarter resulted in leverage of 4.6 times compared to 4.8 times in the same quarter of the prior year. Our interest coverage over the last twelve months reduced to 1.5 times compared to 1.6 times in the prior year.

Improved Visibility Prompts Guidance Lift for Fiscal Year 2025

With strong third quarter performance and good visibility into its near-term business, the Company today increased its guidance for fiscal 2025. Its expectation for total sales is now in the range of $2.40 billion to $2.55 billion as compared to a prior range of $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. The Company's expectation for full-year adjusted EBITDA is now in the range of $205 million to $215 million as compared to its prior range of $175 million to $195 million.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose-to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world-Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com .

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales and other operating revenues $ 778,307 $ 529,816 $ 1,979,545 $ 1,631,161 Cost of goods and services sold 661,860 437,268 1,703,777 1,376,802 Gross profit 116,447 92,548 275,768 254,359 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 46,513 42,381 126,050 116,477 Other expense, net 3,764 2,323 9,686 6,036 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 89 85 416 1,379 Operating income 66,081 47,759 139,616 130,467 Gain on debt retirement - - 8,178 - Loss on pension settlement - 12,008 - 12,008 Interest expense, net 32,913 31,994 101,935 95,785 Income before income taxes and other items 33,168 3,757 45,859 22,674 Income tax expense 18,088 6,156 32,248 16,360 Income from unconsolidated affiliates, net 4,330 6,578 7,478 6,531 Net income 19,410 4,179 21,089 12,845 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 512 344 776 111 Net income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. $ 18,898 $ 3,835 $ 20,313 $ 12,734









Earnings per share:







Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.15 $ 0.79 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.15 $ 0.79 $ 0.51









Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic 25,540 25,000 25,643 25,000 Diluted 25,540 25,000 25,643 25,000

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,342 $ 90,245 Restricted cash 6,363 4,442 Trade receivables, net 326,641 227,529 Other receivables 17,518 11,988 Inventories, net 782,480 779,829 Advances to tobacco suppliers, net 91,838 87,790 Recoverable income taxes 2,659 4,604 Prepaid expenses 34,549 36,752 Other current assets 19,841 15,876 Total current assets 1,385,231 1,259,055 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 97,258 93,619 Intangible assets, net 29,627 35,030 Deferred income taxes, net 7,056 7,109 Long-term recoverable income taxes 3,534 2,648 Other noncurrent assets 31,065 31,687 Right-of-use assets 30,069 37,135 Property, plant, and equipment, net 136,344 135,097 Total assets $ 1,720,184 $ 1,601,380











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Notes payable $ 608,648 $ 472,972 Accounts payable 169,807 136,397 Advances from customers 88,444 42,589 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 104,179 78,231 Income taxes payable 20,525 6,922 Operating leases payable 8,179 8,089 Current portion of long-term debt 49 20,251 Total current liabilities 999,831 765,451 Long-term taxes payable 3,735 2,678 Long-term debt 454,643 574,077 Deferred income taxes 8,265 5,992 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 12,996 15,450 Long-term leases 19,399 27,523 Pension, postretirement, and other long-term liabilities 54,308 52,552 Total liabilities 1,553,177 1,443,723 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity



Common Stock-no par value:



Authorized shares (250,000 for all periods)



Issued and outstanding shares (24,608, and 25,000) 392,688 389,789 Retained deficit (234,978) (245,220) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,207 8,947 Total stockholders' equity of Pyxus International, Inc. 161,917 153,516 Noncontrolling interests 5,090 4,141 Total stockholders' equity 167,007 157,657 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,720,184 $ 1,601,380













Segment Results Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Three Months Ended December 31,





Change (in millions, except per kilo amounts) 2024 2023 $ % Leaf:







Product revenues $ 742.9 $ 500.5 242.4 48.4 Tobacco costs 603.1 394.6 208.5 52.8 Transportation, storage, and other period costs 27.7 23.2 4.5 19.4 Total product cost of goods sold 630.8 417.8 213.0 51.0 Product revenue gross profit 112.1 82.7 29.4 35.6 Product revenue gross profit as a percent of sales 15.1 % 16.5 %













Kilos sold 123.5 100.0 23.5 23.5 Average price per kilo $ 6.02 $ 5.01 1.01 20.2 Average cost per kilo 5.11 4.18 0.93 22.2 Average gross profit per kilo 0.91 0.83 0.08 9.6









Processing and other revenues $ 32.4 $ 28.6 3.8 13.3 Processing and other revenues costs of services sold 28.5 19.4 9.1 46.9 Processing and other gross profit 3.9 9.2 (5.3) (57.6) Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales 12.0 % 32.2 %













All Other:







Sales and other operating revenues $ 3.0 $ 0.7 2.3 328.6 Cost of goods and services sold 2.5 0.1 2.4 2,400.0 Gross profit 0.5 0.6 (0.1) (16.7) Gross profit as a percent of sales 16.7 % 85.7 %





Segment Results Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Nine Months Ended December 31,





Change (in millions, except per kilo amounts) 2024 2023 $ % Leaf:







Product revenue $ 1,847.9 $ 1,537.3 310.6 20.2 Tobacco costs 1,516.0 1,242.4 273.6 22.0 Transportation, storage, and other period costs 70.5 66.0 4.5 6.8 Total cost of goods sold 1,586.5 1,308.4 278.1 21.3 Product revenue gross profit 261.4 228.9 32.5 14.2 Product revenue gross profit as a percent of sales 14.1 % 14.9 %













Kilos sold 305.2 297.2 8.0 2.7 Average price per kilo $ 6.05 $ 5.17 0.88 17.0 Average cost per kilo 5.20 4.40 0.80 18.2 Average gross profit per kilo 0.85 0.77 0.08 10.4









Processing and other revenues $ 122.5 $ 91.4 31.1 34.0 Processing and other revenues costs of services sold $ 106.0 66.5 39.5 59.4 Processing and other gross profit 16.5 24.9 (8.4) (33.7) Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales 13.5 % 27.2 %













All Other:







Sales and other operating revenues 9.1 $ 2.5 6.6 264.0 Cost of goods and services sold 11.2 1.9 9.3 489.5 Gross (loss) profit (2.1) 0.6 (2.7) (450.0) Gross (loss) profit as a percent of sales (23.1) % 24.0 %





Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Last Twelve Months (7) (in thousands) December

31, 2024 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2024 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 December

31, 2024 December

31, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Pyxus

International, Inc. $ 18,898 $ 3,835 $ 20,313 $ 12,734 $ (18,533) $ 2,663 $ (39,141) 10,242 $ (7,874) Plus: Interest expense 34,027 34,379 105,682 100,779 89,805 132,174 118,458 137,077 129,432 Plus: Income tax expense 18,088 6,156 32,248 16,360 15,810 27,281 34,127 43,169 34,677 Plus: Depreciation and amortization

expense 4,846 4,909 15,038 14,228 14,678 19,250 19,137 20,060 18,687 EBITDA (1) 75,859 49,279 173,281 144,101 101,760 181,368 132,581 210,548 174,922 Plus: Reserves (recoveries) for doubtful

customer receivables 561 540 683 791 (129) 640 426 532 1,346 Plus: Non-cash employee stock based

compensation 267 - 3,899 - - - - 3,899 - Plus: Other expense, net 3,764 2,323 9,686 6,036 9,753 9,439 11,023 13,089 7,306 Plus: Restructuring and asset impairment

charges (2) 89 85 416 1,379 5,855 4,799 6,160 3,836 1,684 Less: Gain on debt retirement - - 8,178 - - 15,914 - 24,092 - Plus: Debt restructuring (3) - - - 175 713 330 5,496 155 4,958 Plus: Pension retirement expense (4) - 12,008 - 12,008 2,724 12,008 2,724 - 12,008 Plus: Other adjustments (5) 2 276 17 787 (504) 1,247 397 477 1,688 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 80,542 $ 64,511 $ 179,804 $ 165,277 $ 120,172 $ 193,917 $ 158,807 $ 208,444 $ 203,912



















Total debt









$ 1,017,340 $ 1,001,049 $ 1,063,340 $ 1,067,300 Less: Cash and cash equivalents









92,569 136,733 103,342 90,245 Net Debt (1)









$ 924,771 $ 864,316 $ 959,998 $ 977,055 Net Debt /Adjusted EBITDA (1)









4.77x 5.44x 4.61x 4.79x



















Adjusted EBITDA (1)









$ 193,917 $ 158,807 $ 208,444 $ 203,912 Interest expense









132,174 118,458 137,077 129,432 Interest coverage









1.47x 1.34x 1.52x 1.58x



















Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities $ 108,581 $ 38,586 $ (171,688) $ (216,834) $ (110,599) $ (214,970) $ (137,822) $ (169,824) $ (244,057) Capital expenditures (5,335) (5,126) (15,119) (14,351) (9,931) (21,043) (16,307) (21,811) (20,727) Collections from beneficial interests in

securitized trade receivables (6) 41,227 48,002 142,824 127,298 122,638 175,911 165,262 191,437 169,922 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) $ 144,473 $ 81,462 $ (43,983) $ (103,887) $ 2,108 $ (60,102) $ 11,133 $ (198) $ (94,862)



(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt are not measures of results of operations, cash flows from operations or indebtedness under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to other U.S. GAAP measurements. We have presented EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt to adjust for the items identified above because we believe that it would be helpful to the readers of our financial information to understand the impact of these items on our reported amounts. This presentation enables readers to better compare our results to similar companies that may not incur the impact of various items identified above. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results or operating cash flows and these lists are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these items. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and any ratios calculated based on these measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies or appearing in our debt obligations or agreements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as presented may not equal column or row totals due to rounding.

(2) Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 included employee separation charges primarily related to changes in the corporate organizational structure and the continued restructuring of certain leaf operations and asset impairment charges primarily related to continued restructuring of certain non-leaf agriculture operations. Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 included employee separation and asset impairment charges primarily related to the restructuring of certain non-leaf operations and related inventory write-offs classified within cost of goods and services sold in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(3) Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 included legal and professional fees incurred in connection with debt exchange transactions completed by the Company in February 2023 and with the amendment and extension of the Company's former delayed-draw term loan.

(4) During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the Company terminated one of its defined benefit pension plans in the U.K. ("U.K. Pension Plan"). The Company recorded a noncash pension settlement charge which included the disposition of the U.K. Pension Plan assets and reclassification of unrecognized net pension losses within accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) into the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company settled benefits with vested participants in the U.S. defined benefit pension plan ("U.S. Pension Plan") that elected a lump sum payout and made a cash contribution to fully fund the U.S. Pension Plan's liabilities in preparation to purchase a group annuity contract to administer future payments to the remaining U.S. Pension Plan participants. This adjustment includes pension settlement charges incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and were classified as loss on pension settlement expense and selling, general, and administration expenses in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(5) Includes the following items: (i) the addition of amortization of basis difference related to a former Brazilian subsidiary that is now deconsolidated following the completion of a joint venture in March 2014, (ii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the Company's former green leaf sourcing operation in Kenya, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table (in fiscal year 2016 the Company decided to exit green leaf sourcing in the Kenyan market as part of our restructuring program), (iii) the subtraction of a one-time interest receipt related to a legal settlement in South America during the three months ended June 30, 2022, and (iv) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of former industrial hemp operations, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table.

(6) Represents cash receipts from the beneficial interests on sold receivables under the Company's accounts receivable securitization programs and are classified as investing activities within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

(7) Items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 are derived by adding the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and subtracting the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2023. Items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 are derived by adding the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and subtracting the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2022.

