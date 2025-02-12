Camtek Ltd.: Camtek Announces Record Results For The Fourth Quarter & Full Year Of 2024

Q4 revenues of $117 million; Q1 2025 revenue guidance of $118 -120 million, up ~23% YoY

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Record revenues of $117.3 million, a 32% YoY increase;

GAAP operating income of $31.3 million (up 82% YoY) and non-GAAP operating income of $36.3 million (up 42% YoY), representing operating margins of 26.7% and 30.9%, respectively; and

GAAP net income of $33.0 million (up 59% YoY) and non-GAAP net income of $37.7 million (up 34% YoY); GAAP diluted EPS of $0.67 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.77.

2024 Full-Year Financial Highlights

Record revenues of $429.2 million, a 36% YoY increase.

GAAP operating income of $108.1 million (up 65% YoY); non-GAAP operating income of $130.3 million (up 56% YoY), representing operating margins of 25.2% and 30.4%, respectively;

GAAP net income of $118.5 million (up 51% YoY); non-GAAP net income of $138.6 million (up 45% YoY); GAAP diluted EPS of $2.42 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.83; and

Operating cash flow of $122.2 million in 2024, which led to a year-end total cash, short-term and long-term deposits and marketable securities balance of $501.2 million.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects continued growth in 2025 with revenues in the first quarter of 2025 in the range of $118 -120 million, representing approximately a 23% increase over first quarter of 2024 revenues.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "2024 was a year of a strong growth in revenue and even higher growth in profit. Looking ahead, Camtek ended 2024 with a record quarter and a strong backlog which indicates continued growth into 2025. As we enter 2025, we are excited to launch the technologically innovative Eagle G5 and Hawk systems that broaden our portfolio, enhance our competitiveness, and enable us to enter new markets."

Continued Mr. Amit, "The growing demand for AI has positioned Camtek as a leader and facilitated our significant growth in 2024. We believe we will continue to capitalize on the increasing need for AI applications, which necessitate considerable investments in high-performance computing (HPC) hardware. We will further benefit as AI becomes integrated into mainstream devices like automobiles, robotics, PCs, and mobile phones."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $117.3 million. This compares to fourth quarter 2023 revenues of $88.7 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 32%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $58.1 million (49.6% of revenues), an increase of 46% compared to a gross profit of $39.8 million (44.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $59.3 million (50.6% of revenues), an increase of 36% compared to a gross profit of $43.7 million (49.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $31.3 million (26.7% of revenues), an increase of 82% compared to an operating income of $17.2 million (19.4% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $36.3 million (30.9% of revenues), an increase of 42% compared to $25.5 million (28.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $33.0 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, an increase of 59% compared to net income of $20.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $37.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, an increase of 34% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $28.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Results Summary

Revenues for 2024 were $429.2 million, a 36% increase compared to the $315.4 million as reported in 2023.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis totaled $209.9 million (48.9% of revenues), a 42% increase compared to $147.6 million (46.8% of revenues) in 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis totaled $218.0 million (50.8% of revenues), a 43% increase compared to $152.7 million (48.4% of revenues) in 2023.

Operating income on a GAAP basis totaled $108.1 million (25.2% of revenues), a 65% increase compared to operating income of $65.4 million (20.7% of revenues) in 2023.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $130.3 million (30.4% of revenues), a 56% increase compared to $83.3 million (26.4% of revenues) in 2023.

Net income on a GAAP basis totaled $118.5 million, or $2.42 per diluted share. This is an increase of 51% compared to net income of $78.6 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $138.6 million, or $2.83 per diluted share. This is an increase of 45% compared to net income of $95.7 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of December 31, 2024, were $501.2 million compared to $448.6 million as of December 31, 2023, and $488.7 million as of September 30, 2024. During the fourth quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $16.2 million.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effects of the evolving nature of the war situation in Israel, and the related evolving regional conflicts; the continued demand for HPC, HBM and Chiplet devices resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; risks related to the Company's ability to effectively maneuver global trade issues and changes either in the U.S., Israel, or elsewhere in trade and export regulations, tariffs, and license policies, including formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, and further including changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China, Taiwan and Korea, some of which might be subject to the trade restrictions referred to above or involved in trade wars with countries which might impose such trade restrictions; changing industry and market trends; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 21, 2024, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) acquisition related expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)













December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023



U.S. Dollars Assets

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

126,224

119,968 Short-term deposits

231,000

215,250 Marketable securities

30,813

18,816 Trade accounts receivable, net

99,471

87,300 Inventories

111,204

85,905 Other current assets

21,347

19,548









Total current assets

620,059

546,787









Long-term deposits

26,000

21,000 Marketable securities

87,115

73,576 Long-term inventory

11,879

9,023 Deferred tax asset, net

3,090

2,642 Other assets, net

2,001

1,370 Property, plant and equipment, net

54,196

41,987 Intangible assets, net

13,357

16,937 Goodwill

74,345

74,345









Total non- current assets

271,983

240,880









Total assets

892,042

787,667

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 46,630

42,187 Other current liabilities 77,280

54,487







Total current liabilities 123,910

96,674







Long-term liabilities





Deferred tax liabilities, net 5,606

7,541 Other long-term liabilities 15,366

10,473 Convertible notes 197,925

196,831 Total long-term liabilities 218,897

214,845







Total liabilities 342,807

311,519







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity





Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized

at December 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023;





47,541,682 issued shares at December 31, 2024 and 46,993,998 at

December 31, 2023;





45,449,306 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and

44,901,622 at December 31, 2023 177

176 Additional paid-in capital 214,931

200,389 Accumulated other comprehensive income 203

129 Retained earnings 335,822

277,352

551,133

478,046 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of December 31, 2024 and

December 31, 2023) (1,898)

(1,898)







Total shareholders' equity 549,235

476,148







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 892,042

787,667





















Camtek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share data)





















Year ended December 31,

Three Months ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

















Revenues

429,234

315,375

117,293

88,690 Cost of revenues

219,283

167,742

59,161

48,902

















Gross profit

209,951

147,633

58,132

39,788



































Research and development costs

38,287

31,470

10,371

8,042 Selling, general and administrative expense

63,595

50,751

16,461

14,527



101,882

82,221

26,832

22,569



































Operating income

108,069

65,412

31,300

17,219

















Financial income, net

23,169

22,218

6,175

5,682

















Income before income taxes

131,238

87,630

37,475

22,901

















Income taxes expense

(12,723)

(8,998)

(4,466)

(2,111)

















Net income

118,515

78,632

33,009

20,790



















Net income per ordinary share:





















Year ended December 31,

Three Months ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

















Basic net earnings

2.62

1.76

0.73

0.46

















Diluted net earnings

2.42

1.61

0.67

0.42

















Weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding:



































Basic

45,279

44,725

45,428

44,882

















Diluted

49,369

48,863

49,503

49,149



















Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results (In thousands, except share data)



















Year ended December 31,

Three Months ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

















Reported net income attributable to

Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

118,515

78,632

33,009

20,790 Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)

5,334

4,550

650

4,550 Share-based compensation

14,775

12,525

4,052

2,868

















Non-GAAP net income

138,624

95,707

37,711

28,208

















Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

2.83

1.96

0.77

0.57 Gross margin on GAAP basis Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

49.6% 209,951

46.8% 147,633

50.6% 58,132

44.9% 39,788 Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)

5,802

3,492

610

3,492 Share-based compensation

2,197

1,591

595

395 Non-GAAP gross margin

50.8 %

48.4 %

50.6 %

49.2 % Non-GAAP gross profit

217,950

152,716

59,337

43,675

















Reported operating income (loss)

attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP

basis

108,069

65,412

31,300

17,219 Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)

7,455

5,406

928

5,406 Share-based compensation

14,775

12,525

4,052

2,868 Non-GAAP operating income

130,299

83,343

36,280

25,493

(1) During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $5.3 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and administrative expenses line item. (5) $2.1 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the year and three-month period ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded acquisition expenses of $4.5 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $2.2 million. This amount was recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) Inventory write-off of $0.9 million recorded under costs of revenues line item. (4) $0.2 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (5) Acquisition expenses of $1.7 million recorded under general and administrative expenses line item. (6) $0.9 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

