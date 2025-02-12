Anzeige
Camtek Ltd.: Camtek Announces Record Results For The Fourth Quarter & Full Year Of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Q4 revenues of $117 million; Q1 2025 revenue guidance of $118 -120 million, up ~23% YoY

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Record revenues of $117.3 million, a 32% YoY increase;
  • GAAP operating income of $31.3 million (up 82% YoY) and non-GAAP operating income of $36.3 million (up 42% YoY), representing operating margins of 26.7% and 30.9%, respectively; and
  • GAAP net income of $33.0 million (up 59% YoY) and non-GAAP net income of $37.7 million (up 34% YoY); GAAP diluted EPS of $0.67 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.77.

2024 Full-Year Financial Highlights

  • Record revenues of $429.2 million, a 36% YoY increase.
  • GAAP operating income of $108.1 million (up 65% YoY); non-GAAP operating income of $130.3 million (up 56% YoY), representing operating margins of 25.2% and 30.4%, respectively;
  • GAAP net income of $118.5 million (up 51% YoY); non-GAAP net income of $138.6 million (up 45% YoY); GAAP diluted EPS of $2.42 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.83; and
  • Operating cash flow of $122.2 million in 2024, which led to a year-end total cash, short-term and long-term deposits and marketable securities balance of $501.2 million.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects continued growth in 2025 with revenues in the first quarter of 2025 in the range of $118 -120 million, representing approximately a 23% increase over first quarter of 2024 revenues.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "2024 was a year of a strong growth in revenue and even higher growth in profit. Looking ahead, Camtek ended 2024 with a record quarter and a strong backlog which indicates continued growth into 2025. As we enter 2025, we are excited to launch the technologically innovative Eagle G5 and Hawk systems that broaden our portfolio, enhance our competitiveness, and enable us to enter new markets."

Continued Mr. Amit, "The growing demand for AI has positioned Camtek as a leader and facilitated our significant growth in 2024. We believe we will continue to capitalize on the increasing need for AI applications, which necessitate considerable investments in high-performance computing (HPC) hardware. We will further benefit as AI becomes integrated into mainstream devices like automobiles, robotics, PCs, and mobile phones."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $117.3 million. This compares to fourth quarter 2023 revenues of $88.7 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 32%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $58.1 million (49.6% of revenues), an increase of 46% compared to a gross profit of $39.8 million (44.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $59.3 million (50.6% of revenues), an increase of 36% compared to a gross profit of $43.7 million (49.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $31.3 million (26.7% of revenues), an increase of 82% compared to an operating income of $17.2 million (19.4% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $36.3 million (30.9% of revenues), an increase of 42% compared to $25.5 million (28.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $33.0 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, an increase of 59% compared to net income of $20.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $37.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, an increase of 34% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $28.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Results Summary

Revenues for 2024 were $429.2 million, a 36% increase compared to the $315.4 million as reported in 2023.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis totaled $209.9 million (48.9% of revenues), a 42% increase compared to $147.6 million (46.8% of revenues) in 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis totaled $218.0 million (50.8% of revenues), a 43% increase compared to $152.7 million (48.4% of revenues) in 2023.

Operating income on a GAAP basis totaled $108.1 million (25.2% of revenues), a 65% increase compared to operating income of $65.4 million (20.7% of revenues) in 2023.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $130.3 million (30.4% of revenues), a 56% increase compared to $83.3 million (26.4% of revenues) in 2023.

Net income on a GAAP basis totaled $118.5 million, or $2.42 per diluted share. This is an increase of 51% compared to net income of $78.6 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $138.6 million, or $2.83 per diluted share. This is an increase of 45% compared to net income of $95.7 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of December 31, 2024, were $501.2 million compared to $448.6 million as of December 31, 2023, and $488.7 million as of September 30, 2024. During the fourth quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $16.2 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will provide access to the video call: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9cx6Ew0UQsucYsHDA_qMow

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent. For any problems in registering, please email Camtek's investor relations a few hours in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effects of the evolving nature of the war situation in Israel, and the related evolving regional conflicts; the continued demand for HPC, HBM and Chiplet devices resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; risks related to the Company's ability to effectively maneuver global trade issues and changes either in the U.S., Israel, or elsewhere in trade and export regulations, tariffs, and license policies, including formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, and further including changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China, Taiwan and Korea, some of which might be subject to the trade restrictions referred to above or involved in trade wars with countries which might impose such trade restrictions; changing industry and market trends; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 21, 2024, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) acquisition related expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)








December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023



U.S. Dollars

Assets










Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


126,224


119,968

Short-term deposits


231,000


215,250

Marketable securities


30,813


18,816

Trade accounts receivable, net


99,471


87,300

Inventories


111,204


85,905

Other current assets


21,347


19,548






Total current assets


620,059


546,787






Long-term deposits


26,000


21,000

Marketable securities


87,115


73,576

Long-term inventory


11,879


9,023

Deferred tax asset, net


3,090


2,642

Other assets, net


2,001


1,370

Property, plant and equipment, net


54,196


41,987

Intangible assets, net


13,357


16,937

Goodwill


74,345


74,345






Total non- current assets


271,983


240,880






Total assets


892,042


787,667


Liabilities and shareholders' equity


Current liabilities

Trade accounts payable

46,630


42,187

Other current liabilities

77,280


54,487





Total current liabilities

123,910


96,674





Long-term liabilities




Deferred tax liabilities, net

5,606


7,541

Other long-term liabilities

15,366


10,473

Convertible notes

197,925


196,831

Total long-term liabilities

218,897


214,845





Total liabilities

342,807


311,519





Commitments and contingencies








Shareholders' equity




Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized
at December 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023;




47,541,682 issued shares at December 31, 2024 and 46,993,998 at
December 31, 2023;




45,449,306 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and
44,901,622 at December 31, 2023

177


176

Additional paid-in capital

214,931


200,389

Accumulated other comprehensive income

203


129

Retained earnings

335,822


277,352


551,133


478,046

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of December 31, 2024 and
December 31, 2023)

(1,898)


(1,898)





Total shareholders' equity

549,235


476,148





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

892,042


787,667











Camtek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except share data)












Year ended December 31,


Three Months ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



U.S. dollars


U.S. dollars










Revenues


429,234


315,375


117,293


88,690

Cost of revenues


219,283


167,742


59,161


48,902










Gross profit


209,951


147,633


58,132


39,788



















Research and development costs


38,287


31,470


10,371


8,042

Selling, general and administrative expense


63,595


50,751


16,461


14,527



101,882


82,221


26,832


22,569



















Operating income


108,069


65,412


31,300


17,219










Financial income, net


23,169


22,218


6,175


5,682










Income before income taxes


131,238


87,630


37,475


22,901










Income taxes expense


(12,723)


(8,998)


(4,466)


(2,111)










Net income


118,515


78,632


33,009


20,790










Net income per ordinary share:












Year ended December 31,


Three Months ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



U.S. dollars


U.S. dollars










Basic net earnings


2.62


1.76


0.73


0.46










Diluted net earnings


2.42


1.61


0.67


0.42










Weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding:


















Basic


45,279


44,725


45,428


44,882










Diluted


49,369


48,863


49,503


49,149










Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)











Year ended December 31,


Three Months ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



U.S. dollars


U.S. dollars










Reported net income attributable to
Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis


118,515


78,632


33,009


20,790

Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)


5,334


4,550


650


4,550

Share-based compensation


14,775


12,525


4,052


2,868










Non-GAAP net income


138,624


95,707


37,711


28,208










Non-GAAP net income per diluted share


2.83


1.96


0.77


0.57

Gross margin on GAAP basis

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis


49.6%

209,951


46.8%

147,633


50.6%

58,132


44.9%

39,788

Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)


5,802


3,492


610


3,492

Share-based compensation


2,197


1,591


595


395

Non-GAAP gross margin


50.8 %


48.4 %


50.6 %


49.2 %

Non-GAAP gross profit


217,950


152,716


59,337


43,675










Reported operating income (loss)
attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP
basis


108,069


65,412


31,300


17,219

Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)


7,455


5,406


928


5,406

Share-based compensation


14,775


12,525


4,052


2,868

Non-GAAP operating income


130,299


83,343


36,280


25,493

(1) During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $5.3 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and administrative expenses line item. (5) $2.1 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the year and three-month period ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded acquisition expenses of $4.5 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $2.2 million. This amount was recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) Inventory write-off of $0.9 million recorded under costs of revenues line item. (4) $0.2 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (5) Acquisition expenses of $1.7 million recorded under general and administrative expenses line item. (6) $0.9 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

CAMTEK LTD.

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

EK Global Investor Relations

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Ehud Helft

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040

[email protected]

[email protected]



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534463/Camtek_logo.jpg

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
