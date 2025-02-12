Camtek Ltd.: Camtek Announces Record Results For The Fourth Quarter & Full Year Of 2024

Q4 revenues of $117 million; Q1 2025 revenue guidance of $118 -120 million, up ~23% YoY
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Record revenues of $117.3 million, a 32% YoY increase;
- GAAP operating income of $31.3 million (up 82% YoY) and non-GAAP operating income of $36.3 million (up 42% YoY), representing operating margins of 26.7% and 30.9%, respectively; and
- GAAP net income of $33.0 million (up 59% YoY) and non-GAAP net income of $37.7 million (up 34% YoY); GAAP diluted EPS of $0.67 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.77.
2024 Full-Year Financial Highlights
- Record revenues of $429.2 million, a 36% YoY increase.
- GAAP operating income of $108.1 million (up 65% YoY); non-GAAP operating income of $130.3 million (up 56% YoY), representing operating margins of 25.2% and 30.4%, respectively;
- GAAP net income of $118.5 million (up 51% YoY); non-GAAP net income of $138.6 million (up 45% YoY); GAAP diluted EPS of $2.42 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.83; and
- Operating cash flow of $122.2 million in 2024, which led to a year-end total cash, short-term and long-term deposits and marketable securities balance of $501.2 million.
Forward-Looking Expectations
Management expects continued growth in 2025 with revenues in the first quarter of 2025 in the range of $118 -120 million, representing approximately a 23% increase over first quarter of 2024 revenues.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "2024 was a year of a strong growth in revenue and even higher growth in profit. Looking ahead, Camtek ended 2024 with a record quarter and a strong backlog which indicates continued growth into 2025. As we enter 2025, we are excited to launch the technologically innovative Eagle G5 and Hawk systems that broaden our portfolio, enhance our competitiveness, and enable us to enter new markets."
Continued Mr. Amit, "The growing demand for AI has positioned Camtek as a leader and facilitated our significant growth in 2024. We believe we will continue to capitalize on the increasing need for AI applications, which necessitate considerable investments in high-performance computing (HPC) hardware. We will further benefit as AI becomes integrated into mainstream devices like automobiles, robotics, PCs, and mobile phones."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $117.3 million. This compares to fourth quarter 2023 revenues of $88.7 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 32%.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $58.1 million (49.6% of revenues), an increase of 46% compared to a gross profit of $39.8 million (44.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $59.3 million (50.6% of revenues), an increase of 36% compared to a gross profit of $43.7 million (49.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $31.3 million (26.7% of revenues), an increase of 82% compared to an operating income of $17.2 million (19.4% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $36.3 million (30.9% of revenues), an increase of 42% compared to $25.5 million (28.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $33.0 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, an increase of 59% compared to net income of $20.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $37.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, an increase of 34% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $28.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Full Year 2024 Results Summary
Revenues for 2024 were $429.2 million, a 36% increase compared to the $315.4 million as reported in 2023.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis totaled $209.9 million (48.9% of revenues), a 42% increase compared to $147.6 million (46.8% of revenues) in 2023.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis totaled $218.0 million (50.8% of revenues), a 43% increase compared to $152.7 million (48.4% of revenues) in 2023.
Operating income on a GAAP basis totaled $108.1 million (25.2% of revenues), a 65% increase compared to operating income of $65.4 million (20.7% of revenues) in 2023.
Operating income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $130.3 million (30.4% of revenues), a 56% increase compared to $83.3 million (26.4% of revenues) in 2023.
Net income on a GAAP basis totaled $118.5 million, or $2.42 per diluted share. This is an increase of 51% compared to net income of $78.6 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in 2023.
Net income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $138.6 million, or $2.83 per diluted share. This is an increase of 45% compared to net income of $95.7 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, in 2023.
Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of December 31, 2024, were $501.2 million compared to $448.6 million as of December 31, 2023, and $488.7 million as of September 30, 2024. During the fourth quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $16.2 million.
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.
This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effects of the evolving nature of the war situation in Israel, and the related evolving regional conflicts; the continued demand for HPC, HBM and Chiplet devices resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; risks related to the Company's ability to effectively maneuver global trade issues and changes either in the U.S., Israel, or elsewhere in trade and export regulations, tariffs, and license policies, including formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, and further including changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China, Taiwan and Korea, some of which might be subject to the trade restrictions referred to above or involved in trade wars with countries which might impose such trade restrictions; changing industry and market trends; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 21, 2024, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.
While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) acquisition related expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.
CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
U.S. Dollars
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
126,224
119,968
Short-term deposits
231,000
215,250
Marketable securities
30,813
18,816
Trade accounts receivable, net
99,471
87,300
Inventories
111,204
85,905
Other current assets
21,347
19,548
Total current assets
620,059
546,787
Long-term deposits
26,000
21,000
Marketable securities
87,115
73,576
Long-term inventory
11,879
9,023
Deferred tax asset, net
3,090
2,642
Other assets, net
2,001
1,370
Property, plant and equipment, net
54,196
41,987
Intangible assets, net
13,357
16,937
Goodwill
74,345
74,345
Total non- current assets
271,983
240,880
Total assets
892,042
787,667
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
46,630
42,187
Other current liabilities
77,280
54,487
Total current liabilities
123,910
96,674
Long-term liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities, net
5,606
7,541
Other long-term liabilities
15,366
10,473
Convertible notes
197,925
196,831
Total long-term liabilities
218,897
214,845
Total liabilities
342,807
311,519
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized
47,541,682 issued shares at December 31, 2024 and 46,993,998 at
45,449,306 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and
177
176
Additional paid-in capital
214,931
200,389
Accumulated other comprehensive income
203
129
Retained earnings
335,822
277,352
551,133
478,046
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of December 31, 2024 and
(1,898)
(1,898)
Total shareholders' equity
549,235
476,148
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
892,042
787,667
Camtek Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share data)
Year ended December 31,
Three Months ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Revenues
429,234
315,375
117,293
88,690
Cost of revenues
219,283
167,742
59,161
48,902
Gross profit
209,951
147,633
58,132
39,788
Research and development costs
38,287
31,470
10,371
8,042
Selling, general and administrative expense
63,595
50,751
16,461
14,527
101,882
82,221
26,832
22,569
Operating income
108,069
65,412
31,300
17,219
Financial income, net
23,169
22,218
6,175
5,682
Income before income taxes
131,238
87,630
37,475
22,901
Income taxes expense
(12,723)
(8,998)
(4,466)
(2,111)
Net income
118,515
78,632
33,009
20,790
Net income per ordinary share:
Year ended December 31,
Three Months ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Basic net earnings
2.62
1.76
0.73
0.46
Diluted net earnings
2.42
1.61
0.67
0.42
Weighted average number of
Basic
45,279
44,725
45,428
44,882
Diluted
49,369
48,863
49,503
49,149
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
(In thousands, except share data)
Year ended December 31,
Three Months ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Reported net income attributable to
118,515
78,632
33,009
20,790
Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)
5,334
4,550
650
4,550
Share-based compensation
14,775
12,525
4,052
2,868
Non-GAAP net income
138,624
95,707
37,711
28,208
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
2.83
1.96
0.77
0.57
Gross margin on GAAP basis
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
49.6%
209,951
46.8%
147,633
50.6%
58,132
44.9%
39,788
Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)
5,802
3,492
610
3,492
Share-based compensation
2,197
1,591
595
395
Non-GAAP gross margin
50.8 %
48.4 %
50.6 %
49.2 %
Non-GAAP gross profit
217,950
152,716
59,337
43,675
Reported operating income (loss)
108,069
65,412
31,300
17,219
Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)
7,455
5,406
928
5,406
Share-based compensation
14,775
12,525
4,052
2,868
Non-GAAP operating income
130,299
83,343
36,280
25,493
(1) During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $5.3 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and administrative expenses line item. (5) $2.1 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.
During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.
During the year and three-month period ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded acquisition expenses of $4.5 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $2.2 million. This amount was recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) Inventory write-off of $0.9 million recorded under costs of revenues line item. (4) $0.2 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (5) Acquisition expenses of $1.7 million recorded under general and administrative expenses line item. (6) $0.9 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.
|
