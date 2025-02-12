Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909554 | ISIN: IL0010826688 | Ticker-Symbol: RAM
München
12.02.25
09:49 Uhr
14,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RADCOM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RADCOM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,10015,10014:15
PR Newswire
12.02.2025 13:16 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RADCOM Ltd.: RADCOM Reports Record-Breaking Year with Highest-Ever Revenues and Accelerated Profit Growth

Finanznachrichten News

Poised to Achieve its Sixth Consecutive Year of Revenue Growth

Key 2024 Highlights

  • Record revenue of $61M, with over 18.2% year over year increase and a 5th consecutive year of revenue growth
  • Accelerated earnings of $0.43 per diluted share (GAAP) and $0.83 per diluted share (Non-GAAP)
  • $12.5M positive cash flow, closing the year with a record-high $94.7M in cash and short-term bank deposits
  • Secured a new customer: Norlys (Telia Denmark)
  • Strong visibility into 2025, targeting double-digit revenue growth of 12% to 15% year over year

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today strong financial results and accelerated profitability for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Management Comments:

"2024 was a record-breaking year for RADCOM, driven by exceptional team execution and remarkable achievements. We exceeded the midpoint of our full-year revenue guidance, marking our fifth consecutive year of growth while significantly enhancing profitability. Earnings per share surged by over 75% on a GAAP basis, and we achieved the highest cash and short-term deposits balances in the company's history-$94.7 million-all while remaining completely debt-free," said Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer of RADCOM.

Our record-breaking performance highlights the power of our cloud and Gen AI-based assurance solution that telecom operators need to improve efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences. We remain laser-focused on innovation, AI, and automation, continuously investing in research and development (R&D) to reinforce our leadership in 5G assurance, expand our solution portfolio, and support operators as they transition to next-generation networks.

As announced a month ago, following a thorough selection process, we have secured a multi-year contract with Norlys, the owner of Telia Denmark. This win underscores RADCOM's leadership in AI-driven assurance solutions and highlights the success of our strategic investment in European sales and marketing. We have further solidified our reputation as a trusted industry leader by replacing the incumbent assurance vendor.

Looking ahead to 2025, I am excited to lead RADCOM and believe that the best is yet to come. We are establishing strategic partnerships with service management system vendors and other industry leaders in advanced network technologies to enhance our solutions and expand market opportunities. With strong visibility, RADCOM is well positioned to achieve its sixth consecutive year of revenue growth."

Mr. Eppstein concluded, "We anticipate full-year 2025 revenue growth of 12% to 15%, with a midpoint of $69.2 million-representing a 13.5% increase compared to 2024."

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the full year were $61 million, a new company record, compared to $51.6 million for 2023.
  • GAAP net income for the full year was $7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $3.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the full year amounted to $13.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $10.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted share for the full year 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $16.3 million, compared to $14.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, 16.1% year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $2.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $2.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly attributed to lower interest income due to decreased interest rates.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the period was $3.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • As of December 31, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits of $94.7 million, and no debt, ending the year with its highest cash levels.

Earnings Conference Call

As mentioned in our last press release, our conference call originally scheduled for February 12, 2025, has been rescheduled to Thursday, February 20, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Standard Time). RADCOM management will discuss the results and address participants' questions.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://Veidan.activetrail.biz/radcomq4-2024. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

To join the interactive call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972

From other locations: +972-3-9180644

A conference call replay will be available the same day on the Company's investor relations website, www.radcom.com/investor-relations.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]

Company Contact: Hadar Rahav
CFO
+972-77-7745062
[email protected]

About RADCOM
RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G-ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial (income) expenses, acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2025 revenue guidance and growth, its cloud and Gen AI-based solutions and their suitability for network operators needs, its investment in R&D generally and in order to enhance its leadership in 5G assurance, its leadership in AI-driven assurance solutions, its belief that 'the best is yet to come' and its expectation that its strategic partnerships with service management systems vendors and other industry leaders will enhance its solutions and expand market opportunities, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the war in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited


(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues

$ 16,264


$ 14,010


$ 61,009


$ 51,600

Cost of revenues

4,137


3,435


15,746


13,773

Gross profit

12,127


10,575


45,263


37,827

Research and development, gross

4,749


4,327


18,659


19,575

Less - royalty-bearing participation

113


190


684


736

Research and development, net

4,636


4,137


17,975


18,839

Sales and marketing

4,632


3,720


17,794


14,592

General and administrative

1,549


1,297


6,407


5,058

Total operating expenses

10,817


9,154


42,176


38,489

Operating income (loss)

1,310


1,421


3,087


(662)

Financial income, net

1,080


1,248


4,115


4,557

Income before taxes on income

2,390


2,669


7,202


3,895

Taxes on income

142


77


234


182









Net income

$ 2,248


$ 2,592


$ 6,968


$ 3,713









Basic net income per
ordinary share

$ 0.14


$ 0.17


$ 0.44


$ 0.25

Diluted net income per
ordinary share

$ 0.14


$ 0.17


$ 0.43


$ 0.24


15,878,186


15,291,917


15,666,457


15,098,642

Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in
computing basic net income per
ordinary share

Weighted average number of

16,612,554


15,446,177


16,155,150


15,297,947

ordinary shares used in
computing diluted net income per
ordinary share

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)










Three months ended


Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 12,127


$ 10,575


$ 45,263


$ 37,827

Stock-based compensation

91


71


381


441

Amortization of intangible assets

57


57


225


151

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 12,275


$ 10,703


$ 45,869


$ 38,419


$ 4,636


$ 4,137


$ 17,975


$ 18,839

GAAP research and development, net

Stock-based compensation

497


424


2,047


2,690

Non-GAAP research and development, net

$ 4,139


$ 3,713


$ 15,928


$ 16,149


$ 4,632


$ 3,720


$ 17,794


$ 14,592

GAAP sales and marketing

Stock-based compensation

506


370


2,023


1,820

Amortization of intangible assets

29


29


116


77

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$ 4,097


$ 3,321


$ 15,655


$ 12,695


$ 1,549


$ 1,297


$ 6,407


$ 5,058

GAAP general and administrative

Stock-based compensation

380


319


1,645


1,168

Acquisition related expenses

-


-


-


56

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 1,169


$ 978


$ 4,762


$ 3,834


$ 10,817


$ 9,154


$ 42,176


$ 38,489

GAAP total operating expenses

Stock-based compensation

1,383


1,113


5,715


5,678

Amortization of intangible assets

29


29


116


77

Acquisition related expenses

-


-


-


56

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$ 9,405


$ 8,012


$ 36,345


$ 32,678


$ 1,310


$ 1,421


$ 3,087


$ (662)

GAAP operating income (loss)

Stock-based compensation

1,474


1,184


6,096


6,119

Amortization of intangible assets

86


86


341


228

Acquisition related expenses

-


-


-


56

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 2,870


$ 2,691


$ 9,524


$ 5,741

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

December 31,


Twelve months ended

December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

GAAP income before taxes on income

$ 2,390


$ 2,669


$ 7,202


$ 3,895

Stock-based compensation

1,474


1,184


6,096


6,119

Amortization of intangible assets

86


86


341


228

Acquisition related expenses

-


-


-


56

Financial (income) expenses

(28)


(15)


84


60

Non-GAAP income before taxes on income

$ 3,922


$ 3,924


$ 13,723


$ 10,358

GAAP net income

$ 2,248


$ 2,592


$ 6,968


$ 3,713

Stock-based compensation

1,474


1,184


6,096


6,119

Amortization of intangible assets

86


86


341


228

Acquisition related expenses

-


-


-


56

Financial (income) expenses

(28)


(15)


84


60

Non-GAAP net income

$ 3,780


$ 3,847


$ 13,489


$ 10,176

GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 0.14


$ 0.17


$ 0.43


$ 0.24

Stock-based compensation

0.09


0.08


0.38


0.43

Amortization of intangible assets

(*)


(*)


0.02


(*)

Acquisition related expenses

(*)


(*)


(*)


(*)

Financial (income) expenses

(*)


(*)


(*)


(*)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 0.23


$ 0.25


$ 0.83


$ 0.67

Weighted average number of shares used to compute
diluted net income per share

16,612,554


15,446,177


16,155,150


15,297,947

(*) Less than $ 0.01








RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



As of


As of


December 31,

2024


December 31,

2023

Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 19,243


$ 10,892

Short-term bank deposits

75,429


71,273

Trade receivables, net

19,038


13,412

Inventories

1,667


246

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,819


1,592

Total Current Assets

117,196


97,415





Non-Current Assets




Severance pay fund

2,985


3,142

Other long-term receivables

3,484


1,573

Property and equipment, net

879


798

Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,421


1,651

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

2,609


2,950

Total Non-Current Assets

13,378


10,114





Total Assets

$ 130,574


$ 107,529





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Current Liabilities




Trade payables

$ 2,457


$ 2,640

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

6,848


1,469

Employee and payroll accruals

7,175


5,400

Operating lease liabilities

966


1,062

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

10,463


9,540

Total Current Liabilities

27,909


20,111





Non-Current Liabilities




Accrued severance pay

3,868


3,728

Operating lease liabilities

2,438


561

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

683


638

Total Non-Current Liabilities

6,989


4,927





Total Liabilities

$ 34,898


$ 25,038





Shareholders' Equity




Share capital

$ 769


$ 736

Additional paid-in capital

160,761


154,697

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,910)


(3,030)

Accumulated deficit

(62,944)


(69,912)





Total Shareholders' Equity

95,676


82,491

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 130,574


$ 107,529

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.