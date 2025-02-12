ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (the "Company" or "SiteOne") (NYSE: SITE) announced earnings for its fourth quarter ("Fourth Quarter 2024") and full fiscal year ended December 29, 2024 ("Fiscal 2024").

"We were pleased to finish a challenging year in 2024 on a more positive note, achieving 1% Organic Daily Sales growth in the fourth quarter against the headwind of 3% deflation. Throughout the year, we made significant progress on our strategic initiatives and acquisition integrations, which positions us well for positive sales growth, SG&A leverage, and EBITDA margin expansion in 2025," said Doug Black, SiteOne's Chairman and CEO. "While commodity price deflation remains a near-term headwind, we are seeing conditions normalize with price increases coming through in the non-commodity products. With steady demand across our end markets, we anticipate a more balanced operating environment in 2025. Accordingly, with the benefit of our commercial and operational initiatives creating significant value for our customers and suppliers, combined with our leading market position and robust acquisition pipeline, we expect to deliver solid performance and growth and strong long-term value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales for the Fourth Quarter 2024 increased to $1.01 billion, or 5%, compared to $965.0 million for the prior-year period. Organic Daily Sales increased 1% compared to the prior-year period driven by higher volume, partially offset by lower pricing due to commodity product deflation. Acquisitions contributed $43.0 million, or 4%, to Net sales growth for the quarter.

Gross profit increased 3% to $337.6 million for the Fourth Quarter 2024 compared to $326.6 million for the prior-year period. Gross margin decreased 50 basis points to 33.3%, due to higher freight expense, customer discounts, and a negative impact from acquisitions.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the Fourth Quarter 2024 increased to $364.5 million from $332.8 million for the prior-year period. SG&A as a percentage of Net sales increased 150 basis points to 36.0% primarily due to the impact of acquisitions, and branch consolidations and closures.

Net loss attributable to SiteOne for the Fourth Quarter 2024 was $21.7 million, compared to a Net loss of $3.4 million for the same period in the prior year due to lower gross margin and higher SG&A expense.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the Fourth Quarter 2024 decreased 20% to $31.8 million, compared to $39.9 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 100 basis points to 3.1%.

Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales for Fiscal 2024 increased to $4.54 billion, or 6%, compared to $4.30 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023"). Organic Daily Sales for Fiscal 2024 decreased 1% compared to Fiscal 2023 due to commodity price deflation offsetting volume growth. Acquisitions contributed $286.0 million, or 7%, to Net sales growth for Fiscal 2024.

Gross profit for Fiscal 2024 increased to $1.56 billion, up 5% compared to $1.49 billion for the prior year. Gross margin for the year decreased by 30 basis points to 34.4% compared to 34.7% in Fiscal 2023. The decrease in gross margin reflects lower price realization, partially offset by the positive impact of acquisitions.

SG&A for Fiscal 2024 increased to $1.39 billion from $1.26 billion in Fiscal 2023. SG&A as a percentage of Net sales increased by 130 basis points to 30.5% compared to the prior year primarily due to the impact of acquisitions with higher operating costs. SG&A for the Base Business in Fiscal 2024 was flat compared to the prior year.

Our effective tax rate for Fiscal 2024 was 22.4% compared to 22.3% for Fiscal 2023. We currently expect our 2025 effective tax rate will be between 25.0% and 26.0%, excluding discrete items such as excess tax benefits.

Net income attributable to SiteOne for Fiscal 2024 decreased to $123.6 million, or 29%, compared to $173.4 million for Fiscal 2023. The decrease in Net income for the year primarily reflects the negative impact of deflation and lower price realization.

For the year, Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 8% to $378.2 million, compared to $410.7 million in Fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 120 basis points to 8.3%, compared to Fiscal 2023.

Cash provided by operating activities decreased $14.1 million to $283.4 million in Fiscal 2024 compared to $297.5 million in Fiscal 2023, primarily due to the decrease in Net income.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net debt, calculated as long-term debt (net of issuance costs and discounts) plus finance leases, net of cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet as of December 29, 2024, was $411.7 million compared to $382.0 million as of December 31, 2023. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 for the last twelve months was 1.1 times compared to 0.9 times at the end of the prior fiscal year.

As of December 29, 2024, Cash and cash equivalents was $107.1 million and available capacity under the ABL Facility was $581.2 million.

1. Adjusted EBITDA includes contribution from non-controlling interest of $0.8 million and $2.5 million for the Fourth Quarter 2024 and Fiscal 2024, respectively.

Outlook

"As we enter 2025, there is much uncertainty with interest rates, potential tariffs, and labor supply that could affect our markets. Against this backdrop, we expect commodity price deflation to continue moderating in 2025 with declines in products like PVC pipe mitigated by increases across our other products. Overall, we expect pricing to be flat to slightly down for the full year 2025," Doug Black continued. "In terms of end markets, we expect overall demand to be flat to slightly up with modest growth in maintenance and resilient demand in repair and upgrade, new residential, and new commercial construction. With the benefit of our commercial initiatives, we expect sales volume to more than offset price deflation, yielding low single-digit Organic Daily Sales growth for the full year. With the strong actions taken in 2024 to reduce cost combined with our continued operational initiatives, ongoing SG&A management, and contributions from acquisitions, we expect to increase Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2025."

Given these trends, we expect our Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $400 million to $430 million. Our guidance does not include any contributions from unannounced acquisitions.

Reconciliation for the forward-looking full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA outlook is not being provided, as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliation.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share data) Assets December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107.1 $ 82.5 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $26.9 and $27.3, respectively 547.1 490.6 Inventory, net 827.2 771.2 Income tax receivable 12.3 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55.9 61.0 Total current assets 1,549.6 1,405.3 Property and equipment, net 292.1 249.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 415.3 388.9 Goodwill 518.1 485.5 Intangible assets, net 261.0 280.8 Deferred tax assets 18.5 5.3 Other assets 16.2 13.7 Total assets $ 3,070.8 $ 2,828.9 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interest, and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 315.5 $ 270.8 Current portion of finance leases 29.7 21.8 Current portion of operating leases 90.2 83.6 Accrued compensation 70.9 74.2 Long-term debt, current portion 4.3 5.3 Income tax payable - 8.0 Accrued liabilities 130.2 114.6 Total current liabilities 640.8 578.3 Other long-term liabilities 11.0 11.5 Finance leases, less current portion 100.9 69.8 Operating leases, less current portion 342.3 313.3 Deferred tax liabilities - 2.3 Long-term debt, less current portion 383.9 367.6 Total liabilities 1,478.9 1,342.8 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 19.4 - Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 45,601,760 and 45,404,091 shares issued, and 44,913,296 and 45,082,070 shares outstanding at December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 0.5 0.5 Additional paid-in capital 626.5 601.8 Retained earnings 1,039.9 916.3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6.1 ) 4.2 Treasury stock, at cost, 688,464 and 322,021 shares at December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (88.3 ) (36.7 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,572.5 1,486.1 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 3,070.8 $ 2,828.9

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share data) For the Quarter For the Year September 30, 2024 to

December 29, 2024 October 2, 2023 to

December 31, 2023 January 1, 2024 to

December 29, 2024 January 2, 2023 to

December 31, 2023 Net sales $ 1,013.1 $ 965.0 $ 4,540.6 $ 4,301.2 Cost of goods sold 675.5 638.4 2,980.5 2,810.0 Gross profit 337.6 326.6 1,560.1 1,491.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 364.5 332.8 1,385.1 1,256.6 Other income 2.0 4.3 17.3 15.7 Operating income (loss) (24.9 ) (1.9 ) 192.3 250.3 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 6.7 6.5 31.9 27.1 Income (loss) before taxes (31.6 ) (8.4 ) 160.4 223.2 Income tax expense (benefit) (10.1 ) (5.0 ) 36.0 49.8 Net income (loss) (21.5 ) (3.4 ) 124.4 173.4 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 0.2 - 0.8 - Net income (loss) attributable to SiteOne $ (21.7 ) $ (3.4 ) $ 123.6 $ 173.4 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.48 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 2.73 $ 3.84 Diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 2.71 $ 3.80 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 45,217,624 45,162,695 45,244,491 45,112,977 Diluted 45,217,624 45,162,695 45,635,077 45,686,268

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) For the year

January 1, 2024

to

December 29,

2024 For the year

January 2, 2023

to

December 31,

2023 For the year

January 3, 2022

to

January 1,

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 124.4 $ 173.4 $ 245.4 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets and depreciation 75.3 64.1 51.6 Stock-based compensation 25.0 25.7 18.3 Amortization of software and intangible assets 63.7 63.6 52.2 Amortization of debt related costs 1.3 1.2 1.1 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1.8 - 0.6 (Gain) loss on sale of equipment 0.5 (0.5 ) (0.8 ) Deferred income taxes (11.0 ) (14.5 ) (5.2 ) Other 0.9 (5.6 ) 2.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions: Receivables (41.6 ) (17.4 ) (44.6 ) Inventory 19.0 38.1 (99.3 ) Income tax receivable (11.2 ) 10.9 (7.6 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2.1 (4.3 ) 3.5 Accounts payable 29.7 (35.1 ) 8.9 Income tax payable (8.0 ) 7.9 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11.5 (10.0 ) (9.2 ) Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $ 283.4 $ 297.5 $ 217.2 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (40.5 ) (32.1 ) (27.1 ) Purchases of intangible assets (4.3 ) (3.9 ) (14.6 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (138.2 ) (192.7 ) (244.9 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 5.9 2.7 2.2 Net Cash Used In Investing Activities $ (177.1 ) $ (226.0 ) $ (284.4 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Equity proceeds from common stock 5.6 5.2 3.6 Repurchases of common shares (51.3 ) (12.0 ) (24.4 ) Borrowings under term loan 220.1 120.0 - Repayments under term loan (197.0 ) (3.2 ) (2.6 ) Borrowings on asset-based credit facilities 381.9 434.3 732.8 Repayments on asset-based credit facilities (398.3 ) (526.8 ) (632.8 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (2.2 ) (1.8 ) (2.3 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (26.7 ) (18.5 ) (12.6 ) Payments of acquisition related contingent obligations (5.6 ) (8.0 ) (10.0 ) Other financing activities (7.4 ) (7.5 ) (8.3 ) Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Financing Activities $ (80.9 ) $ (18.3 ) $ 43.4 Effect of exchange rate on cash (0.8 ) 0.2 (0.8 ) Net Change In Cash 24.6 53.4 (24.6 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning 82.5 29.1 53.7 Ending $ 107.1 $ 82.5 $ 29.1 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the year for interest $ 29.8 $ 26.8 $ 15.5 Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 57.6 $ 46.0 $ 82.1

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In millions)

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss):

2024 Fiscal Year 2023 Fiscal Year Year Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Year Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Reported Net income (loss) $ 124.4 $ (21.5 ) $ 44.6 $ 120.6 $ (19.3 ) $ 173.4 $ (3.4 ) $ 57.3 $ 124.0 $ (4.5 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 36.0 (10.1 ) 15.8 40.0 (9.7 ) 49.8 (5.0 ) 17.5 40.0 (2.7 ) Interest expense, net 31.9 6.7 9.5 9.0 6.7 27.1 6.5 6.4 7.3 6.9 Depreciation & amortization 139.0 35.6 35.9 34.6 32.9 127.7 34.6 31.3 31.0 30.8 EBITDA 331.3 10.7 105.8 204.2 10.6 378.0 32.7 112.5 202.3 30.5 Stock-based compensation(a) 25.0 5.5 5.2 3.8 10.5 25.7 5.0 5.0 7.1 8.6 (Gain) loss on sale of assets(b) 0.5 1.5 0.3 (0.3 ) (1.0 ) (0.5 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) 0.2 (0.4 ) Financing fees(c) 0.5 - 0.5 - - 0.5 - 0.4 0.1 - Acquisitions and other adjustments(d) 20.9 14.1 3.0 2.8 1.0 7.0 2.3 2.1 1.5 1.1 Adjusted EBITDA(e) $ 378.2 $ 31.8 $ 114.8 $ 210.5 $ 21.1 $ 410.7 $ 39.9 $ 119.8 $ 211.2 $ 39.8

___________________________________________ (a) Represents stock-based compensation expense recorded during the period. (b) Represents any gain or loss associated with the sale of assets and termination of finance leases not in the ordinary course of business. (c) Represents fees associated with our debt refinancing and debt amendments. (d) Represents professional fees and settlement of litigation, performance bonuses, and retention and severance payments related to historical acquisitions. Also included is the cost of inventory that was stepped up to fair value during the second quarter of 2024 related to the purchase accounting of Devil Mountain and charges during the fourth quarter of 2024 for consolidating or closing certain Pioneer locations. We cannot predict the timing or amount of any such fees or payments. These amounts are recorded in Cost of goods sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (e) Adjusted EBITDA excludes any earnings or loss of acquisitions prior to their respective acquisition dates for all periods presented. Adjusted EBITDA includes Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest of $2.5 million for the 2024 Fiscal Year, and $0.8 million, $0.8 million, and $0.9 million for the fourth, third, and second quarter of 2024, respectively.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

2024 Organic Daily Sales to Net Sales Reconciliation

(In millions, except Selling Days; unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of Organic Daily Sales to Net sales:

2024 Fiscal Year 2023 Fiscal Year Year Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Year Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Reported Net sales $ 4,540.6 $ 1,013.1 $ 1,208.8 $ 1,413.9 $ 904.8 $ 4,301.2 $ 965.0 $ 1,145.1 $ 1,353.7 $ 837.4 Organic sales(a) 4,134.1 912.3 1,089.6 1,291.5 840.7 4,180.7 907.2 1,103.2 1,334.5 835.8 Acquisition contribution(b) 406.5 100.8 119.2 122.4 64.1 120.5 57.8 41.9 19.2 1.6 Selling Days 252 61 63 64 64 252 61 63 64 64 Organic Daily Sales $ 16.4 $ 15.0 $ 17.3 $ 20.2 $ 13.1 $ 16.6 $ 14.9 $ 17.5 $ 20.9 $ 13.1

_____________________________________ (a) Organic sales equal Net sales less Net sales from branches acquired in 2024 and 2023. (b) Represents Net sales from acquired branches that have not been under our ownership for at least four full fiscal quarters at the start of the 2024 Fiscal Year. Includes Net sales from branches acquired in 2024 and 2023.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

2025 Organic Daily Sales to Net Sales Reconciliation

(In millions, except Selling Days; unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of Organic Daily Sales to Net sales:

2025 Fiscal Year 2024 Fiscal Year Year Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Year Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Reported Net sales -- -- -- -- -- $ 4,540.6 $ 1,013.1 $ 1,208.8 $ 1,413.9 $ 904.8 Organic sales(a) -- -- -- -- -- 4,430.8 971.9 1,166.9 1,387.2 904.8 Acquisition contribution(b) -- -- -- -- -- 109.8 41.2 41.9 26.7 -- Selling Days 252 61 63 64 64 252 61 63 64 64 Organic Daily Sales -- -- -- -- -- $ 17.6 $ 15.9 $ 18.5 $ 21.7 $ 14.1

_____________________________________ (a) Organic sales equal Net sales less Net sales from branches acquired in 2025 and 2024. (b) Represents Net sales from acquired branches that have not been under our ownership for at least four full fiscal quarters at the start of the 2025 Fiscal Year. Includes Net sales from branches acquired in 2025 and 2024.

