"The Wabtec team delivered a strong 2024 as evidenced by higher orders, sales, margin expansion, increased earnings and robust cash flow," said Rafael Santana, Wabtec's President and CEO.

"We remain committed to our capital deployment strategy to maximize shareholder returns. We returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. And, based on our strong performance in 2024 and confidence in the future, our Board of Directors approved a 25% increase in our quarterly dividend, and in December, increased our share buyback authorization by $1.0 billion.

"I am encouraged by the underlying momentum of our business, and the team's unrelenting focus on execution and delivering for our customers. And just as importantly, we continue to lay a solid foundation for us to build upon. Looking ahead, I believe Wabtec is well positioned to drive top quartile returns over time."

2024 Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results

Wabtec Corporation Consolidated Financial Results $ in millions except earnings per share and percentages; margin change in percentage points (pts) Fourth Quarter 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $2,583 $2,526 2.3 % GAAP Gross Margin 30.9 % 30.3 % 0.6 pts Adjusted Gross Margin 31.6 % 30.8 % 0.8 pts GAAP Operating Margin 12.9 % 12.2 % 0.7 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 16.9 % 17.0 % (0.1) pts GAAP Diluted EPS $1.23 $1.20 2.5 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.68 $1.54 9.1 % Cash Flow from Operations $723 $686 $37 Operating Cash Flow Conversion 212 % 182 %

Sales increased 2.3% compared to the year-ago quarter driven by increased sales in the Transit segment.

GAAP operating margin was higher than the prior year at 12.9% and adjusted operating margin was down slightly versus the prior year at 16.9%. GAAP operating margins benefited from higher gross margin and lower operating expenses as a percent of revenue. Adjusted operating margins benefited from higher gross margin which was offset by higher SG&A expenses as a percent of revenue.

GAAP EPS increased from the year-ago quarter primarily due to higher sales and margin expansion, partially offset by the absence of last year's gain resulting from an increase in ownership interest of an assembly joint venture. Adjusted EPS increased from the year ago quarter primarily due to higher sales. Both benefited from share repurchases during the year.

2024 Fourth Quarter Freight Segment Results

Wabtec Corporation Freight Segment Financial Results Net sales $ in millions; margin change in percentage points (pts) Fourth Quarter 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $1,794 $1,789 0.3 % GAAP Gross Margin 31.0 % 31.0 % 0.0 pts Adjusted Gross Margin 31.4 % 31.3 % 0.1 pts GAAP Operating Margin 15.2 % 13.6 % 1.6 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 19.4 % 19.3 % 0.1 pts

Freight segment sales were up modestly in the quarter due to the rebalance of Freight segment production to the first half of the year. Full year sales were up 7.9%.

GAAP operating margin benefited from lower operating expenses as a percent of revenue behind lower intangible amortization expenses. Adjusted operating margin benefited from modest gross margin improvement.

2024 Fourth Quarter Transit Segment Results

Wabtec Corporation Transit Segment Financial Results Net sales $ in millions; margin change in percentage points (pts) Fourth Quarter 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $789 $737 7.1 % GAAP Gross Margin 30.6 % 28.4 % 2.2 pts Adjusted Gross Margin 31.8 % 29.4 % 2.4 pts GAAP Operating Margin 13.0 % 11.9 % 1.1 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 16.4 % 14.9 % 1.5 pts

Transit segment sales for the fourth quarter were up 7.1% due to strong OE and aftermarket sales.

GAAP and adjusted operating margins were up as a result of higher sales, savings related to Integration 2.0, and favorable product mix.

Backlog

Wabtec Corporation Consolidated Backlog Comparison Backlog $ in millions December 31, 2024 2023 Change 12-Month Backlog $7,681 $7,457 3.0 % Total Backlog $22,272 $21,999 1.2 %

The Company's 12-month and multi-year backlogs continue to provide strong visibility. At the end of the fourth quarter, the 12-month backlog was $224 million higher than the prior year. And at December 31, 2024, the multi-year backlog was $273 million higher than the same time a year ago. Excluding the impacts of foreign currency exchange, the 12-month backlog was up 5.5% and the multi-year backlog was up 3.6%.

Cash Flow and Liquidity Summary

During the fourth quarter, the Company generated cash from operations of $723 million versus $686 million in the year ago period. Cash flow from operations benefited from increased customer deposits and receipt of a tax refund.

At the end of the quarter, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $715 million and total debt of $3.98 billion. At December 31, 2024 the Company's total available liquidity was $2.21 billion, which includes cash and cash equivalents plus $1.50 billion available under current credit facilities.

The Company repurchased $123 million of Wabtec shares in the fourth quarter, bringing the full year total to $1.10 billion.

The Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 25% and declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on March 7, 2025 to holders of record on February 21, 2025.

In early December, the Board also increased our existing share repurchase authorization by $1 billion.

2025 Financial Guidance

The Company has largely achieved its previous 5-year guidance over the past 3-year period. Consequently, the Company is replacing its previous long-term guidance with new 5-year guidance. The Company expects mid-single digit revenue growth CAGR, 350+ bps of adjusted operating margin expansion, and double digit EPS growth CAGR while delivering greater than 90% average cash conversion over the 5-year period through the end of 2029.

Wabtec's 2025 financial guidance expects sales to be in a range of $10.725 billion to $11.025 billion and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in a range of $8.35 to $8.75. For full year 2025, Wabtec expects strong cash flow generation with operating cash flow conversion of greater than 90 percent.

Forecasted GAAP Earnings Reconciliation

Wabtec is not presenting a quantitative reconciliation of our forecasted GAAP earnings per diluted share to forecasted adjusted earnings per diluted share in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exemption provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Wabtec is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the impact and timing of restructuring-related and other charges, including acquisition-related expenses and the outcome of regulatory, legal and tax matters. The financial impact of these items is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to our Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is revolutionizing the way the world moves for future generations. The Company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec's website at www.wabteccorp.com.

Information about non-GAAP Financial Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Wabtec's earnings release and financial guidance mentions certain non-GAAP financial performance measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating margin, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted income from operations, adjusted interest and other expense, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share and operating cash flow conversion. Wabtec defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted for restructuring costs. Wabtec defines operating cash flow conversion as net cash provided by operating activities divided by net income plus depreciation and amortization including deferred debt cost amortization. While Wabtec believes these are useful supplemental measures for investors, they are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operations or any other items calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release have inherent material limitations as performance measures because they add back certain expenses incurred by the Company to GAAP financial measures, resulting in those expenses not being taken into account in the applicable non-GAAP financial measure. Because not all companies use identical calculations, Wabtec's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Included in this release are reconciliation tables that provide details about how adjusted results relate to GAAP results.

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding Wabtec's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; Wabtec's expectations about future sales, earnings and cash conversion; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions, including the impacts of tax and tariff programs, inflation, supply chain disruptions, foreign currency exchange and industry consolidation; (2) changes in the financial condition or operating strategies of Wabtec's customers; (3) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from acquisitions and potential failure to realize synergies and other anticipated benefits of acquisitions, including as a result of integrating acquired targets into Wabtec; (4) ability to retain and hire key personnel; (5) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (6) changes in the expected timing of projects; (7) a decrease in freight or passenger rail traffic; (8) an increase in manufacturing costs; (9) actions by third parties, including government agencies; (10) the impacts of epidemics, pandemics, or similar public health crises on the global economy and, in particular, our customers, suppliers and end-markets, (11) potential disruptions, instability, and volatility in global markets as a result of global military action, acts of terrorism or armed conflict, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine; (12) cybersecurity and data protection risks and (13) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Wabtec's reports filed with the SEC, including Wabtec's annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Wabtec does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 2,583 $ 2,526 $ 10,387 $ 9,677 Cost of sales (1,786 ) (1,762 ) (7,021 ) (6,733 ) Gross profit 797 764 3,366 2,944 Gross profit as a % of Net Sales 30.9 % 30.3 % 32.4 % 30.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (333 ) (296 ) (1,248 ) (1,139 ) Engineering expenses (51 ) (61 ) (206 ) (218 ) Amortization expense (79 ) (99 ) (303 ) (321 ) Total operating expenses (463 ) (456 ) (1,757 ) (1,678 ) Operating expenses as a % of Net Sales 17.9 % 18.1 % 16.9 % 17.3 % Income from operations 334 308 1,609 1,266 Income from operations as a % of Net Sales 12.9 % 12.2 % 15.5 % 13.1 % Interest expense, net (53 ) (55 ) (201 ) (218 ) Other income, net 3 27 2 44 Income before income taxes 284 280 1,410 1,092 Income tax expense (71 ) (63 ) (343 ) (267 ) Effective tax rate 25.1 % 22.6 % 24.3 % 24.5 % Net income 213 217 1,067 825 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) (2 ) (11 ) (10 ) Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 212 $ 215 $ 1,056 $ 815 Earnings Per Common Share Basic Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 1.23 $ 1.20 $ 6.05 $ 4.54 Diluted Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 1.23 $ 1.20 $ 6.04 $ 4.53 Basic 171.2 178.0 174.1 178.8 Diluted 172.0 178.8 174.8 179.5 Segment Information Freight Net Sales $ 1,794 $ 1,789 $ 7,468 $ 6,923 Freight Income from Operations $ 273 $ 245 $ 1,422 $ 1,065 Freight Operating Margin 15.2 % 13.6 % 19.0 % 15.4 % Transit Net Sales $ 789 $ 737 $ 2,919 $ 2,754 Transit Income from Operations $ 103 $ 87 $ 338 $ 295 Transit Operating Margin 13.0 % 11.9 % 11.6 % 10.7 % Backlog Information (Note: 12-month is a sub-set of total) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Freight Total $ 17,986 $ 17,756 $ 17,785 Transit Total 4,286 4,478 4,214 Wabtec Total $ 22,272 $ 22,234 $ 21,999 Freight 12-Month $ 5,577 $ 5,589 $ 5,420 Transit 12-Month 2,104 2,035 2,037 Wabtec 12-Month $ 7,681 $ 7,624 $ 7,457

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 In millions Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 715 $ 620 Receivables, net 1,702 1,684 Inventories, net 2,314 2,284 Other current assets 212 267 Total current assets 4,943 4,855 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,447 1,485 Goodwill 8,710 8,780 Other intangible assets, net 2,934 3,205 Other noncurrent assets 668 663 Total assets $ 18,702 $ 18,988 Current liabilities $ 3,792 $ 4,056 Long-term debt 3,480 3,288 Long-term liabilities - other 1,297 1,120 Total liabilities 8,569 8,464 Shareholders' equity 10,091 10,487 Noncontrolling interest 42 37 Total shareholders' equity 10,133 10,524 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,702 $ 18,988

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 In millions Operating activities Net income $ 1,067 $ 825 Non-cash expense 580 473 Receivables (34 ) (195 ) Inventories (117 ) (58 ) Accounts Payable 70 (58 ) Other assets and liabilities 268 214 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,834 1,201 Net cash used for investing activities (343 ) (492 ) Net cash used for financing activities (1,371 ) (633 ) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates (25 ) 3 Increase in cash 95 79 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 620 541 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 715 $ 620

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter 2024 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 2,583 $ 797 $ (463 ) $ 334 $ (50 ) $ (71 ) $ 213 $ (1 ) $ 212 $ 1.23 Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs - 18 14 32 - (8 ) 24 - 24 $ 0.14 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 72 72 - (17 ) 55 - 55 $ 0.31 Adjusted Results $ 2,583 $ 815 $ (377 ) $ 438 $ (50 ) $ (96 ) $ 292 $ (1 ) $ 291 $ 1.68 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 172.0 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 2024 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 10,387 $ 3,366 $ (1,757 ) $ 1,609 $ (199 ) $ (343 ) $ 1,067 $ (11 ) $ 1,056 $ 6.04 Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs - 37 33 70 (4 ) (16 ) 50 - 50 $ 0.28 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 288 288 - (70 ) 218 - 218 $ 1.24 Adjusted Results $ 10,387 $ 3,403 $ (1,436 ) $ 1,967 $ (203 ) $ (429 ) $ 1,335 $ (11 ) $ 1,324 $ 7.56 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 174.8

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter 2023 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 2,526 $ 764 $ (456 ) $ 308 $ (28 ) $ (63 ) $ 217 $ (2 ) $ 215 $ 1.20 Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs - 13 34 47 - (9 ) 38 - 38 $ 0.21 Gain on LKZ Investment - - - - (35 ) - (35 ) - (35 ) $ (0.19 ) Non-cash Amortization expense - - 76 76 - (18 ) 58 - 58 $ 0.32 Adjusted Results $ 2,526 $ 777 $ (346 ) $ 431 $ (63 ) $ (90 ) $ 278 $ (2 ) $ 276 $ 1.54 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 178.8 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 2023 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 9,677 $ 2,944 $ (1,678 ) $ 1,266 $ (174 ) $ (267 ) $ 825 $ (10 ) $ 815 $ 4.53 Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs - 38 41 79 - (17 ) 62 - 62 $ 0.34 Gain on LKZ Investment - - - - (35 ) - (35 ) - (35 ) $ (0.19 ) Non-cash Amortization expense - - 298 298 - (74 ) 224 - 224 $ 1.24 Adjusted Results $ 9,677 $ 2,982 $ (1,339 ) $ 1,643 $ (209 ) $ (358 ) $ 1,076 $ (10 ) $ 1,066 $ 5.92 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 179.5

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation 2024 Q4 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $334 $3 $127 $464 $22 $486 Wabtec Corporation 2024 Q4 YTD EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $1,609 $2 $498 $2,109 $39 $2,148 Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q4 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $308 $27 $159 $494 ($18) $476 Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q4 YTD EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $1,266 $44 $526 $1,836 $6 $1,842

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION SALES BY PRODUCT LINE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, In millions 2024 2023 Freight Segment Equipment $ 499 $ 352 Components 282 269 Digital Intelligence 207 210 Services 806 958 Total Freight Segment $ 1,794 $ 1,789 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 339 $ 333 Aftermarket 450 404 Total Transit Segment $ 789 $ 737 Twelve Months Ended December 31, In millions 2024 2023 Freight Segment Equipment $ 2,108 $ 1,794 Components 1,193 1,094 Digital Intelligence 786 773 Services 3,381 3,262 Total Freight Segment $ 7,468 $ 6,923 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 1,308 $ 1,264 Aftermarket 1,611 1,490 Total Transit Segment $ 2,919 $ 2,754

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 In millions Gross Profit Income from Operations Gross Profit Income from Operations Gross Profit Income from Operations Gross Profit Income from Operations Freight Segment Reported Results $ 556 $ 273 $ 556 $ 245 $ 2,523 $ 1,422 $ 2,181 $ 1,065 Freight Segment Reported Margin 31.0% 15.2% 31.0% 13.6% 33.8% 19.0% 31.5% 15.4% Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs 8 9 5 30 18 27 13 41 Non-cash Amortization expense - 66 - 70 - 267 - 276 Freight Segment Adjusted Results $ 564 $ 348 $ 561 $ 345 $ 2,541 $ 1,716 $ 2,194 $ 1,382 Freight Segment Adjusted Margin 31.4% 19.4% 31.3% 19.3% 34.0% 23.0% 31.6% 19.9% Transit Segment Reported Results $ 241 $ 103 $ 208 $ 87 $ 843 $ 338 $ 763 $ 295 Transit Segment Reported Margin 30.6% 13.0% 28.4% 11.9% 28.9% 11.6% 27.7% 10.7% Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs 10 21 8 17 19 41 25 38 Non-cash Amortization expense - 6 - 6 - 21 - 22 Transit Segment Adjusted Results $ 251 $ 130 $ 216 $ 110 $ 862 $ 400 $ 788 $ 355 Transit Segment Adjusted Margin 31.8% 16.4% 29.4% 14.9% 29.5% 13.7% 28.7% 12.8%

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CHANGES IN NET SALES - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, In millions Freight Transit Consolidated 2023 Net Sales $ 1,789 $ 737 $ 2,526 Acquisitions 6 3 9 Foreign Exchange (14 ) (3 ) (17 ) Organic 13 52 65 2024 Net Sales $ 1,794 $ 789 $ 2,583 Change ($) 5 52 57 Change (%) 0.3 % 7.1 % 2.3 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, Freight Transit Consolidated 2023 Net Sales $ 6,923 $ 2,754 $ 9,677 Acquisitions 78 3 81 Foreign Exchange (32 ) (1 ) (33 ) Organic 499 163 662 2024 Net Sales $ 7,468 $ 2,919 $ 10,387 Change ($) 545 165 710 Change (%) 7.9 % 6.0 % 7.3 %

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation 2024 Q4 Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $723 $213 $128 212% Wabtec Corporation 2024 Q4 YTD Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $1,834 $1,067 $503 117% Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q4 Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $686 $217 $160 182% Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q4 YTD Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion Consolidated Results $1,201 $825 $531 89%

