ROK Resources, Inc.: ROK Resources Announces Rapid Debt Reduction, Provides Operations Update and 2024 Year-End Reserves

REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2025 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) is pleased to announce expedited debt reduction through 2024 and provide an operations update and results of its 2024 year end reserves.

In 2024, the Company delivered on disciplined capital allocation with the primary goals of further enhancing its already stable balance sheet and strengthening the Company's base production. The Company's drilling program focused on light oil prospects in Southeast Saskatchewan and was underpinned by strong production rates that exceeded internal type curves by greater than 20%. The Company outperformed its 2024 guidance, deploying approximately $17.4 million1,2 in capital expenditures, resulting in annual average production of 3,992 boepd2, $31.6 million2 in Funds from Operations and Adjusted Net Debt at December 31, 2024 of $10.6 million2.

2024 Operational Highlights

43% Reduction in Adjusted Net Debt : The Company will exit 2024 with estimatedAdjusted Net Debt of $10.6 million, representing a 43%, or $8.1 million, reduction year over year;

Funds from Operations Outperforms Forecast : Estimated Funds from Operations of $31.6 million in 2024, a 6% increase compared to internal forecast of $29.8 million; and

Production In-Line with Forecast: Daily average production in 2024 of 3,992 boepd (66% liquids), which represents production growth of 3% compared to 2023 despite only drilling 8 gross (6.8 net) horizontal oil wells.

The Company expects to provide full-year 2025 guidance on February 27, 2025.

2024 Corporate Reserves

The Company focused its 2024 drilling program on open-hole, multi-lateral light oil prospects in Saskatchewan, which resulted in Light and Medium Crude Oil reserve growth across all three reserves categories, proved developed producing ("PDP"), total proved ("TP") and total proved plus probable ("TPP"). In addition, improvement to reserve life index ("RLI"), finding and development costs, recycle ratio and net asset value ("NAV") per share were also observed.

Reserves Evaluation Highlights

Total proved basic NAV 9 of $0.56/share and total proved plus probable basic NAV 9 of $1.03/share, representing increases of 10% and 3%, respectively, when compared to 2023 (excludes any value attributed to the Company's current hedges, undeveloped land, and equity ownership in EMP Metals Corp.).

Improved corporate decline rate 11 going from 23% to 21% when compared year over year; and

As a result of our successful light oil drilling program in 2024, the Company had a 4% increase on TP Light and Medium Oil reserves and 5% increase on TPP Light and Medium Oil reserves.

Summary of Oil & Gas Reserves as of December 31, 20243,4,5,6 The evaluation for the Company as at December 31, 2024, was conducted by McDaniel & Associates Ltd. ("McDaniel") of Calgary and was conducted in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluators Handbook ("COGEH") and National Instrument 51-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). Reserves - Total Company Interest Light and

Medium Oil Conventional Natural Gas Natural Gas Liquids Total Mbbl MMcf Mbbl Mboe Total Proved Developed Producing 2,744 12,837 576 5,459 Total Proved 7,535 25,686 1,448 13,264 Total Probable 3,963 18,299 920 7,933 Total Proved plus Probable 11,498 43,985 2,368 21,196 Summary of Net Present Values as of December 31, 2024 (Before Income Tax)3,4,5,6,7 Before Tax Present Value (M$) Undiscounted 5% 10% 15% Total Proved Developed Producing -9,968 34,251 43,626 44,670 Total Proved 165,935 158,475 134,109 112,145 Total Probable 216,949 143,054 101,843 76,498 Total Proved plus Probable 382,883 301,528 235,951 188,642 Future Development Costs ("FDC") FDC reflects best estimate of the capital costs to develop and produce reserves. Included in FDC are 91 gross proved booked drilling locations and 30 gross probable booked drilling locations. This year, the Company converted 46 booked locations from cemented liner/hydraulic fracture completions to open-hole, multilateral designs. This initiative reduced future development costs by 9% on TP and 6% on TPP reserves. ($ millions) Total Proved Total Proved Plus Probable 2025 25.4 26.3 2026 32.8 39.1 2027 28.1 38.6 2028 30.3 39.2 2029 13.5 30.9 Remainder - - Total FDC Undiscounted 130.1 174.2 Total FDC Discounted at 10% 105.2 137.2 Performance Measures (including FDC) The following table highlights finding and development ("F&D") and finding, development and acquisition ("FD&A") costs and associated recycle ratios, including FDC, based on the evaluation of the Company's petroleum and natural gas reserves prepared by McDaniel: 2024 2023 Proved Developed Producing F&D costs per boe $14.74 $22.24 F&D recycle ratio 1.5 0.9 FD&A costs per boe $11.40 $71.25 FD&A recycle ratio 1.9 - Total Proved F&D costs per boe $3.65 $25.82 F&D recycle ratio 5.9 0.8 FD&A costs per boe $0.81 $13.69 FD&A recycle ratio 26.6 1.4 Total Proved Plus Probable F&D costs per boe $4.31 $49.06 F&D recycle ratio 5.0 0.5 FD&A costs per boe $1.95 $11.20 FD&A recycle ratio 11.0 1.8 Reserve Life Index The following table highlights our reserve life index based on the evaluation of the Company's petroleum and natural gas reserves prepared by McDaniel: 2024 2023 Proved Developed Producing RLI (years) 4.4 4.3 Total Proved RLI (years) 9.3 8.9 Total Proved Plus Probable RLI (years) 14.1 12.8 Price Forecast4 (Sproule, GLJ, McDaniel Average), January 1, 2025 Year F/X WTI Cromer Medium Alberta AECO USD/CAD USD/bbl CAD/bbl CAD/Mmbtu 2025 0.71 71.58 91.15 2.36 2026 0.73 74.48 93.35 3.33 2027 0.74 75.81 93.62 3.48 2028 0.74 77.66 95.96 3.69 2029 0.74 79.22 97.88 3.76 2030 0.74 80.80 99.83 3.83 2031 0.74 82.42 101.83 3.91 2032 0.74 84.06 103.87 3.99 2033 0.74 85.74 105.95 4.07 2034 0.74 87.46 108.06 4.15

Reconciliation of Total Company Reserves

Total Light & Medium Crude Total Natural Gas Total Natural Gas Liquids & Condensates BOE FACTORS Proved Probable Proved + Probable Proved Probable Proved + Probable Proved Probable Proved + Probable Proved Probable Proved + Probable Mbbl Mbbl Mbbl MMcf MMcf MMcf Mbbl Mbbl Mbbl Mboe Mboe Mboe Open Dec 31, 2023 7,275 3,655 10,930 27,196 18,257 45,453 1,591 958 2,549 13,399 7,655 21,054 Acquisitions 7 2 9 1 7 8 0 1 1 8 4 12 Economic Factors 49 23 73 -737 -354 -1,091 -21 -9 -30 -94 -45 -139 Extensions/Improved Rec. 734 445 1,178 735 499 1,234 67 46 113 923 574 1,497 Technical Revisions 256 -158 98 1,655 -123 1,532 -31 -79 -110 501 -257 244 Transfer to PDP 11 -3 8 -47 18 -30 -4 4 -0 -1 4 3 Production -798 -1 -799 -3,118 -4 -3,123 -154 -0 -154 -1,471 -2 -1,473 Close Dec 31, 2024 7,535 3,963 11,498 25,686 18,299 43,985 1,448 920 2,368 13,263 7,933 21,196

Notes:

Does not include approximately $0.7 million of expenditures related to lithium project, or $2.1 million of expenditures toward abandonment and reclamation obligations. Estimated prior to finalizing year-end audited financial statements. Reserves from acquisition may differ from previous disclosure due to well underperformance or overperformance. The inflation rate is 0% in 2025, 2% per year in 2026 and 2% per year starting in 2027. Estimated future undiscounted development costs at December 31, 2024 were $130 million for proved reserves and $174 million for proved plus probable reserves. Report includes well and facility abandonment and reclamation costs of $103.5 million (with inflation) for the proved plus probable case. The net present values disclosed may not represent fair market value. Totals may vary due to rounding. Basic Net Asset Value ("Basic NAV") includes NPV10 of TP and TPP reserves, respectively, less estimated2 adjusted net debt balance of $10.6 million as of December 31, 2024, divided by 219,769,315 outstanding common shares. Total capital attributed to oil and gas finding and development in 2024 was $17.4 million. Corporate decline rate calculated on a 3-year timeframe (2025, 2026, 2027) on Proved Developed Reserves, and assumes no maintenance capital required.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It has offices located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. ROK's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bryden Wright, President and Chief Operating Officer

Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development

Lynn Chapman, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (306) 522-0011

Email: investor@rokresources.ca

Website: www.rokresources.ca

Non-IFRS Measures

The non-IFRS measures referred to above do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses this non-IFRS measurement to provide its shareholders and investors with a measurement of the Company's financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used.

"Operating Income" is calculated by deducting royalties and operating expense from total sales revenue. Total sales revenue is comprised of oil and gas sales. The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an "Operating Netback". "Funds from Operations" is calculated by adding other income and realized gains/losses on commodity contracts ("hedging") to Operating Income. "Net Debt" includes all indebtedness of the Company, such as the "credit facility" and "lease obligations" (each as defined within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2024), net of Adjusted Working Capital. "Adjusted Working Capital" is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding current portion of debt and lease liability as defined on the Company's statement of financial position within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. "Adjusted Net Debt" is calculated by removing the "current portion of risk management contracts", "deferred revenue liability" and "lease obligations" (each as defined within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2024) from Net Debt.

Conversion Measures

Production volumes and reserves are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Although the intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants, boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In recent years, the value ratio based on the price of crude oil as compared to natural gas has been significantly higher than the energy equivalency of 6:1 and utilizing a conversion of natural gas volumes on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Reserve Disclosure

All reserves information in this press release was prepared by an independent reserve evaluator, effective December 31, 2024, using the reserve evaluators December 31, 2024 forecast prices and costs in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the "COGE Handbook"). All reserve references in this press release are "Company gross reserves". Company gross reserves are the Company's total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties payable by the Company and before the consideration of the Company's royalty interests. It should not be assumed that the present worth of estimated future cash flow of net revenue presented herein represents the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Assets and ROK's crude oil, NGLs and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

Abbreviations

bbls/d bopd barrels per day barrels per day boepd barrels oil equivalent per day IP Initial Production NGLs Natural Gas Liquids Mboe Mg/l Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent Milligrams per Litre MMboe Millions of barrels of oil equivalent PDP Proved Developed Producing TP Total Proved Reserves TPP Total Proved and Probable Reserves WTI YoY CA$ US$ West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade Year over year Canadian dollars U.S. dollars

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans and the expected results thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

