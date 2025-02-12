The "Norway Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product covers the Norway data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 25 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 16 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Oslo Grimstad dominates the upcoming data center market in Norway with more than 50% of the total power capacity

Green Mountain is the largest data center Operator in the region followed by STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Oslo.

The existing data center capacity in Norway is around 275 MW on full build, which is almost equivalent to half the current upcoming capacity in the country

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (25 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (16 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Norway Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

Basefarm (Orange)

Blix Solutions AS

BlueFjords

Bulk Infrastructure

Green Mountain

ITsjefen

Keysource Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED

Telenor

Hafslund HitecVision

Telia Carrier

TerraHost

WS Computing AS (Skanska Contractor)

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9e94vz

