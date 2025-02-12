North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools.

According to the report, "Gartner defines the market for enterprise architecture (EA) tools as tools that allow users to capture the interrelationships and interdependencies within and across the ecosystem of partners, operating models, capabilities, people, processes, information, applications and technologies. EA tools provide a central repository to capture data and metadata about artifacts that describe the enterprise. Models can be built to represent the relationships between these artifacts that help describe and shape the future of the enterprise. Through modeling features, EA tools enable scenario analysis of trends and disruptions and other drivers of enterprise change, to deliver realistic roadmaps."

"Our robust NH360 platform works to provide every client with insightful data and analytics to create personalized transformation strategies," said Catalin Olteanu, North Highland vice president and head of Product. "In our view, our inclusion in this report further underscores our ability to deliver the right balance between technology, data and people."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, By Andreas Frangou, Austin Steinmetz, Shubhangi Jena, Andrew Gianni, 20 November 2024.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by data and digital expertise unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250212324180/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Courtney James

PR Director

404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com