PayPal Holdings, Inc.: Cruise into Convenience: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings expands strategic collaboration with PayPal

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the addition of PayPal as a checkout option for all U.S.-based cruise reservations operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH). Now, travelers looking to cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line®, Oceania Cruises® and Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, can benefit from the ease, simplicity and security of paying with PayPal when booking their next travel experience.

In addition to offering travelers the ability to checkout with PayPal, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will continue to leverage PayPal Braintree for credit-card processing for both reservations and all shipboard payments.

"At PayPal, we're making travel more seamless for consumers by deepening our relationship with well-loved global travel brands," said Suzan Kereere, President, Global Markets, PayPal. "With Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, we're offering people a convenient way to book their dream cruises all the way from reservations to experiences on high seas."

Customers who pay with PayPal enjoy a 43% faster checkout than those using traditional checkouti. In addition, PayPal has shown to help increase conversion by an average of 84% among customers who pay online for travel.ii

"The implementation of PayPal marks a major milestone in our payments acceptance journey. At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, we are committed to providing guests with more variety and more value through elevated offerings," said Harry Sommer, President and CEO at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "The addition of PayPal as an easy and secure option to pay for their cruise is a key contributor to providing our guests with the best vacation and experience possible."

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 32 ships and approximately 66,500 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 13 additional ships across its three brands through 2036, which will add approximately 41,000 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com

