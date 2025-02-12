Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.; AbbVie Inc.: AbbVie and Xilio Therapeutics Announce Collaboration and Option Agreement to Develop Novel Tumor-Activated Immunotherapies

Collaboration will combine AbbVie's oncology expertise and Xilio's proprietary tumor-activation technology to develop novel immunotherapies, including masked T-cell engagers

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. and WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced a collaboration and option-to-license agreement to develop novel tumor-activated, antibody-based immunotherapies, including masked T-cell engagers, leveraging Xilio's proprietary technology.

Xilio has developed a proprietary, clinically-validated platform technology for tumor-activated biologics. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel, clinical and pre-clinical immunotherapies, including masked multispecific molecules, designed to achieve tumor-selective activation by leveraging masking and other unique components that are optimized for the specific target. This allows focused activity within the tumor microenvironment with the goal of minimizing systemic adverse events.

"AbbVie is committed to expanding our R&D efforts in oncology. This includes investigation of novel immunotherapy approaches that aim to generate improved next-generation cancer treatments for patients in need," said Theodora S. Ross, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, early oncology research and development, AbbVie. "This partnership with the Xilio team, further exemplifies our commitment."

"This collaboration with AbbVie, a global leader in developing and commercializing oncology therapies, allows us to accelerate the expansion of our technology to next-generation immunotherapies, including T-cell engagers," said Uli Bialucha, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Xilio. "We look forward to working with the AbbVie team to apply our deep protein engineering expertise coupled with tumor-selective activation through our novel formats for masked T-cell engagers."

Under the terms of the agreement, Xilio will receive $52.0 million in total upfront payments, including a $10.0M equity investment, and will be eligible to receive up to approximately $2.1 billion in total contingent payments for option-related fees and milestones plus tiered royalties.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas - immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for patients living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immuno-oncology-based therapeutics, multispecific antibody and in situ CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio comprises approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in multiple clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is using its proprietary platform to advance a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated clinical and preclinical I-O molecules that are designed to optimize the therapeutic index by localizing anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment, including tumor-activated cytokines, antibodies, bispecifics and immune cell engagers. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

