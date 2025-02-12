Absorb Software Announces Record Growth and Groundbreaking Innovations, Redefining the Future of Learning Technology

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2025, the leading global AI-driven learning platform provider, today announced significant business milestones and transformative product innovations, reinforcing its commitment to redefining the learning technology landscape. 2024 was another milestone year for the company, solidifying its position as the fastest-growing learning technology provider at scale.

"We've had an outstanding year, marked by remarkable business growth and cutting-edge product innovations in learning technology," said Kimberly Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Absorb Software. "As we look to 2025, we are energized to build on this momentum by delivering transformative solutions that align L&D strategies with business objectives, empowering organizations to unlock their workforce's full potential and drive meaningful, measurable results."

As the only unified platform designed for enterprise-wide learning, Absorb transforms workforce development by enabling organizations to overcome learning challenges and maximize ROI. With its innovative Strategic Learning System (SLS) approach, Absorb empowers businesses to align learning with strategic goals, driving measurable impact and workforce adaptability. Trusted by over 3,300 organizations and 34 million users worldwide, Absorb delivers scalable, next-generation solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

Absorb Software's most notable 2024 milestones include:

Record-breaking growth: Achieved a 28% year-over-year revenue increase, setting a new record for growth. With a global workforce of more than 600 employees and robust growth in the EMEA region, Absorb continues to strengthen its international presence and market influence.

Achieved a 28% year-over-year revenue increase, setting a new record for growth. With a global workforce of more than 600 employees and robust growth in the EMEA region, Absorb continues to strengthen its international presence and market influence. Strategic acquisition of Together: With its acquisition of Together (https://www.absorblms.com/blog/absorb-acquires-together/?utm_campaign=G_CA_PMax_Enterprise&utm_term=&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_content=&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAwOe8BhCCARIsAGKeD57ieaVXJa1Uq1U5yKx7x5Mm8_nk6BLBYwTUVyk1MdLsl_Q828k56eMaAkI-EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds) in late 2024, Absorb became the first learning technology provider to bring mentoring and coaching into its product ecosystem to holistically address the way that people learn and develop in the workplace.

With its acquisition of Together (https://www.absorblms.com/blog/absorb-acquires-together/?utm_campaign=G_CA_PMax_Enterprise&utm_term=&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_content=&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAwOe8BhCCARIsAGKeD57ieaVXJa1Uq1U5yKx7x5Mm8_nk6BLBYwTUVyk1MdLsl_Q828k56eMaAkI-EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds) in late 2024, Absorb became the first learning technology provider to bring mentoring and coaching into its product ecosystem to holistically address the way that people learn and develop in the workplace. AI-powered capabilities: Delivered significant platform innovations with AI-driven advancements, including generative AI for course creation, generative AI voice overs, AI-powered upskilling, skills intelligence and assessments, admin assistant - powered by a dedicated AI lab building out the future of enterprise learning.

Delivered significant platform innovations with AI-driven advancements, including generative AI for course creation, generative AI voice overs, AI-powered upskilling, skills intelligence and assessments, admin assistant - powered by a dedicated AI lab building out the future of enterprise learning. Enhanced features and reliable functionality: Absorb enhanced its platform with a revamped eCommerce solution, 500+ new integrations, and 100+ updates for better performance, connectivity, and usability - while maintaining 99.9% reliability for seamless learning.

Absorb enhanced its platform with a revamped eCommerce solution, 500+ new integrations, and 100+ updates for better performance, connectivity, and usability - while maintaining 99.9% reliability for seamless learning. Strategic leadership with Leslie Kelley : To further accelerate growth and innovation, Absorb appointed Leslie Kelley as Chief Growth Officer in 2024. Leslie's strategic expertise is pivotal in driving incremental value through learning for Absorb customers.

: To further accelerate growth and innovation, Absorb appointed Leslie Kelley as Chief Growth Officer in 2024. Leslie's strategic expertise is pivotal in driving incremental value through learning for Absorb customers. Recognized industry leadership: In 2024, Absorb Software earned widespread recognition, including being named a Fosway Group 9-Grid Core Leader, winning 12 Brandon Hall Awards, topping 42 G2 Fall Reports, and receiving awards and honors from Talented Learning, RedThread Research, The Craig Weiss Group, eLearning Industry and TrustRadius for innovation, user satisfaction, top-notch functionality and excellence in learning technology.

"L&D leaders today face increasing pressure to keep pace with rapid change, evolving skill demands, and the need to demonstrate measurable impact," said Leslie Kelley, Chief Growth Officer at Absorb Software. "Through our vision for Strategic Learning Systems, we're redefining workforce development by leveraging AI, personalized learning, and mentorship to deliver scalable solutions that align learning with business strategy and build resilient, high-performing talent for the future."

To achieve these objectives, Absorb has outlined a comprehensive 2025 roadmap focused on product innovation and continuous enhancement:

Maximizing learning ROI with Strategic Learning Playbooks (SLP): Introducing Strategic Learning Playbooks (SLP) - step-by-step frameworks designed to help organizations successfully implement and scale their learning programs. These playbooks provide expert guidance for key use cases such as how to run an effective upskilling and reskilling program, customer support training, leadership development, and more, offering actionable strategies, virtual bootcamps, and best practices to drive measurable business outcomes. By supporting organizations from initial planning to demonstrating impact and ROI, SLPs help HR and L&D leaders maximize their investment in Absorb and of their strategic learning programs.

Introducing Strategic Learning Playbooks (SLP) - step-by-step frameworks designed to help organizations successfully implement and scale their learning programs. These playbooks provide expert guidance for key use cases such as how to run an effective upskilling and reskilling program, customer support training, leadership development, and more, offering actionable strategies, virtual bootcamps, and best practices to drive measurable business outcomes. By supporting organizations from initial planning to demonstrating impact and ROI, SLPs help HR and L&D leaders maximize their investment in Absorb and of their strategic learning programs. Scaling Skills: Introducing Skills intelligence to identify and action skill gaps, skill validation through manager assessments and integrating mentoring into upskill learning paths.

Introducing Skills intelligence to identify and action skill gaps, skill validation through manager assessments and integrating mentoring into upskill learning paths. Peer-to-peer learning Communities: Introducing Communities, a new feature designed to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among learners.

Introducing Communities, a new feature designed to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among learners. Integrated LMS and mentoring platform: Merging structured learning paths with mentorship opportunities through the Together platform to foster personal and professional growth.

Merging structured learning paths with mentorship opportunities through the Together platform to foster personal and professional growth. AI-driven advancements: Expanding personalized, adaptive learning experiences with predictive insights to deliver relevant content at the right time.

Expanding personalized, adaptive learning experiences with predictive insights to deliver relevant content at the right time. Immersive experiential learning experience: Advancing learner experiences through intuitive and engaging online, people-based and hands-on learning experiences that drive measurable outcomes and enhance practical skill application.

Advancing learner experiences through intuitive and engaging online, people-based and hands-on learning experiences that drive measurable outcomes and enhance practical skill application. Enhanced mobile and eCommerce functionality: Rolling out updates to mobile and eCommerce tools to offer flexible, scalable, and intuitive solutions to meet the needs of diverse global audiences.



"We needed a learning platform that was both powerful and intuitive. Absorb delivered exactly that - our team loves the personalized experience, and we've seen a significant increase in course completion rates," said Angie Branum, Service Education & Training leader at Toro Commercial Division. "The platform's ability to scale across our organization while maintaining simplicity has made it an essential part of our growth."

For more information on Absorb Software, please visit www.absorblms.com.

About Absorb Software

Absorb Softwareis the leading global AI-driven learning platform provider, helping organizations unlock the full potential of their workforce. With its innovative Strategic Learning Systems (SLS) approach, Absorb empowers businesses to align learning with strategic goals, driving measurable impact and workforce agility. The Absorb LMS platform delivers personalized, scalable, and engaging learning experiences for employees, customers, and partners worldwide. Trusted by over 3,300 organizations and 34 million users, Absorb is redefining the future of workplace learning through cutting-edge AI, seamless integrations, and an unwavering commitment to innovation.

Media Contact:

Zamira Tasneem | Senior Communications Manager | zamira.tasneem@absorblms.com