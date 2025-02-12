EXCHANGE NOTICE 12 FEBRUARY 2025 SHARES



THE SHARES OF PIIPPO OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS



Piippo Oyj disclosed on 12 February 2025 that Piippo Oyj has signed a letter of intent to sell the company's baling net and wire machines, as well as certain trademarks, to Cotesi S.A.



Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Piippo Oyj observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (f)).



Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (f): the Issuer has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company;



