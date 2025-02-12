Referring to the bulletin from Mantex AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on December 19, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:400. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Feb 14, 2025. The order book will not change.

Short name: MANTEX Terms: Reverse split: 1:400 Current ISIN: SE0009663339 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Feb 13, 2025 New ISIN code: SE0023467451 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Feb 14, 2025