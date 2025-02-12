Referring to the bulletin from Mantex AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on December 19, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:400. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Feb 14, 2025. The order book will not change.
|Short name:
|MANTEX
|Terms:
|Reverse split: 1:400
|Current ISIN:
|SE0009663339
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|Feb 13, 2025
|New ISIN code:
|SE0023467451
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|Feb 14, 2025
