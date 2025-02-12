Collaboration enhances industrial security by combining secure remote access with advanced endpoint protection

Dispel, a leader in secure remote access solutions for industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT), and TXOne Networks, a specialist in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, today announced a strategic partnership at the S4x25 OT Cybersecurity conference. This collaboration combines the Dispel Zero Trust Engine for secure remote access with TXOne's Stellar advanced endpoint protection, providing industrial operators with a seamless way to manage remote access while maintaining strict security controls, reducing administrative burden, and ensuring operational integrity.

Dispel and TXOne Networks Partnership

Dispel and TXOne Networks Announce Partnership Strengthening OT Cybersecurity

As industrial organizations increasingly rely on remote operations, securing access to critical systems and protecting endpoints has never been more essential. Dispel and TXOne Networks are combining their expertise to provide a comprehensive, operationally efficient security solution that ensures resilience, reduces risk, and improves visibility without disrupting workflows.

"Industrial operators need security solutions that work with, not against, their operational priorities," said Clay Speckmiear, Vice President of Sales and Channel at Dispel. "Our partnership with TXOne Networks delivers a practical, integrated approach that simplifies remote access security while maintaining the highest levels of protection."

Through this collaboration, organizations can securely grant and manage remote access while enforcing strict security controls on endpoints - eliminating blind spots, reducing manual processes, and ensuring real-time visibility. Security teams gain enhanced monitoring, audit logging, and the ability to rapidly respond to potential threats, all while maintaining operational continuity.

"Industrial cybersecurity isn't just about individual tools-it's about how they work together to create a stronger defense. Our partnership with Dispel enhances OT security by integrating endpoint protection with secure remote access, ensuring resilient defenses without disrupting operations. Together, we're helping organizations streamline security policies, reduce risks, and safeguard critical industrial environments," said, Nasser Zayour, VP of Global Alliances at TXOne Networks.

By aligning remote access security with endpoint protection, Dispel and TXOne Networks equip industrial operators with the tools they need to manage security at scale without introducing unnecessary complexity.

About Dispel

Dispel is a leader in secure remote access for industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT). The Dispel Zero Trust Engine delivers unrivaled security with fast, scalable access control. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered network-level Moving Target Defense (MTD) technology with over 43 patents. Dispel's extensive strategic partnerships seamlessly integrate with existing technology ecosystems. Defense is in our DNA. Innovation drives our mission. Learn more at www.dispel.com.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks delivers cybersecurity solutions designed to protect industrial control systems and OT environments. The company works with manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly cyber defense strategies. TXOne Networks provides both network-based and endpoint-based security solutions using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach. For more information, visit www.txone.com.

SOURCE: Dispel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire