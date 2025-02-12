City of Taunton Partners with BondLink to Strengthen Financial Transparency

Launch of new program expands the City's connections with municipal investors

The City of Taunton, MA ("the City") has partnered with BondLink to enhance its financial transparency and launch a dedicated investor relations website - CityofTauntonInvestorGuide.com . The initiative allows municipal investors to easily find key information from the City, including financial data, bond offering details, capital project updates, and more.

By centralizing the City's public materials, they hope to foster stronger relationships and build additional trust with the investment community. The City will also take advantage of various back-office resources from BondLink to further streamline regular operations and add value to their departments.

The effort is part of the City's broader commitment to adopting modern technology that simplifies government operations and delivers long-term benefits for both investors and citizens.

"Our team constantly assesses our processes for improvement. I am proud of our forward-thinking Finance Team and their continued efforts to enhance transparency and services," said Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell.

"We value openness and accountability in all aspects of our financial management," said Patrick Dello Russo Jr., CFO for the City of Taunton. "This partnership empowers us to better communicate our financial story, highlight our fiscal stewardship, and ensure that relevant parties have the resources they need to make well-informed decisions. This is an important step as we pave the way for sustainable growth and financial success for our community."

"The work that finance teams accomplish in cities like Taunton have such an incredible impact," said Colin MacNaught, CEO and co-founder of BondLink. "We're proud to support their latest choice to elevate their communications with investors. Taunton is really setting another strong example for how local governments can innovate to improve the quality, delivery, and reach of their financial materials."

Municipal investors and local residents can visit the City's new investor platform at CityofTauntonInvestorGuide.com .

###

About the City of Taunton

Founded in 1639, Taunton is one of the oldest cities in the United States, steeped in history and located in the heart of Bristol County, Massachusetts, approximately 40 miles south of Boston and 18 miles east of Providence. Known as the "Silver City" due to its prominence in the silver industry during the 19th century, Taunton has long been a hub of innovation and economic development. Today, Taunton is home to nearly 60,000 residents and features vibrant industrial parks, a growing downtown, and exciting redevelopment projects, including new housing, retail spaces, and transportation infrastructure. Taunton's commitment to fostering economic growth and improving quality of life is evident in its ongoing efforts to revitalize neighborhoods, attract new businesses, and support community initiatives.

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients issued more than $70 billion in bonds in 2024. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink was recently named to the 2025 GovTech 100, marking its seventh consecutive appearance on the annual list.

Contact:

Colin Jacob

cjacob@bondlink.com

SOURCE: BondLink

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire