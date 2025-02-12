doola Launches Sales Tax Registration and Reseller Certificate Service for E-Commerce Entrepreneurs

doola expands its Business-in-a-Box solution with a new service tailored to e-commerce entrepreneurs on platforms like Amazon and Shopify, simplifying compliance with sales tax regulations and reseller certificate requirements.

doola, a Business-in-a-Box solution designed to empower global entrepreneurs and small businesses in establishing and scaling U.S.-based ventures, announces the launch of its newest offering: Sales Tax Registration and Reseller Certificate. Designed for e-commerce entrepreneurs selling on platforms like Amazon and Shopify, the service removes the complexity of sales tax compliance, and allows businesses to focus on growth without being bogged down by regulatory complexities.

doola Sales Tax Registration



E-commerce businesses often face challenges navigating the nuances of U.S. sales tax regulations and obtaining resale certificates to legally purchase inventory tax-free. With doola's new service, Amazon and Shopify sellers can quickly and confidently acquire sales tax permits and reseller certificates required to operate in compliance with state-specific laws.

The service includes expert guidance, end-to-end filing support, and actionable insights, helping entrepreneurs save time and avoid costly mistakes. As part of doola's commitment to simplifying the back-office for e-commerce businesses, this offering ensures founders have everything they need to thrive in the competitive online marketplace.

Arjun Mahadevan, Founder and CEO of doola, stated:

Amazon and Shopify sellers know that sales tax compliance can be overwhelming and distracting when they're trying to focus on scaling their stores. With this new service, we're addressing one of the biggest pain points in e-commerce by providing a seamless solution for sales tax registration and reseller certificates. At doola, we're building the ultimate Business-in-a-Box for entrepreneurs, so they can focus on growing their business while we take care of the complexities. Whether you're just starting or scaling to seven figures, we're here to make compliance effortless.

About doola

doola (Y Combinator S20) supports entrepreneurs in forming U.S. LLCs by guiding them through the incorporation process and beyond. With doola, founders can confidently collect payments, build credibility, stay compliant, and focus on growing their businesses. The company's comprehensive suite of services includes company formation, EIN acquisition, U.S. address and bank accounts, tax consultations, bookkeeping, sales tax registration, and more. Over 10,000 businesses, including Amazon and Shopify sellers, have successfully launched with doola, leveraging its streamlined approach to managing back-office needs. To date, doola has raised $13M in venture funding from Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, HubSpot Ventures, and more.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Arjun Mahadevan, Founder & CEO

arjun@doola.com





SOURCE: doola

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire