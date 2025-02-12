EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Implements Strategic Personnel Expansions to Dynamically Address Data Center Industry Growth

Requirements of AI and Cloud Innovation Spur Proactive Changes in Operations, Strategy and Government Relations Divisions

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced a series of organizational changes to help scale the company in the wake of the AI-induced data center industry evolution. Included in today's announcement is the appointment of Ruben Thissen as EdgeCore's Senior Vice President of Operations, Therese Kerfoot in a new role as Executive Vice President of Strategy, and Bill Jabjiniak in an expanded role as Senior Vice President of National Community/Government Relations.

Ruben Thissen, SVP of Operations, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

"Business as usual is no longer an option for data center developers due to the revolutionary level of change we are experiencing in the industry in response to AI innovations," said Lee Kestler, CEO, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "We believe that 'EdgeCore was born for AI' so to further accelerate our ability to bring 300+ MW data center campuses online, we are making a series of strategic leadership appointments and related changes throughout the company that will address and anticipate the exciting market dynamics facing our hyperscale customers."

To streamline and enhance EdgeCore's operations functions, Ruben Thissen joins the company after serving six years at STACK Infrastructure, where he founded and led the data center operations and design engineering functions. Prior to STACK, Thissen served eight years in a similar role at Microsoft. In his new role as SVP of Operations, Thissen will apply his extensive operations and engineering domain knowledge to ensure the delivery of best-in-class operational practices and a seamless commissioning process for EdgeCore's hyperscale customers.

"EdgeCore is one of the few data center developers that is equipped to serve the next generation requirements of hyperscale customers," said Ruben Thissen, SVP of Operations, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "I'm excited to be a part of this dynamic company and look forward to applying my engineering and operations experience towards EdgeCore's continued growth."

In her new role as EVP of Strategy, Therese Kerfoot will oversee site acquisition, utility relationships, IT, and business operations. She is uniquely qualified to manage the evolution of EdgeCore's business strategy given her successful 12-year track record of acquiring data center land, driving business process improvement, and leading client support teams at both EdgeCore and CoreSite Realty Corporation.

Bill Jabjiniak's original title as head of national community engagement has been expanded to SVP of National Community/Government Relations to more appropriately reflect the work he has been doing-and will continue to do-for EdgeCore at all levels of government. Jabjiniak will utilize his 30 years' experience in public service and economic development to continue nurturing mutually beneficial community and governmental relationships throughout North America.

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in five North American markets with plans to continue regional expansion in 2025 and beyond. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

