Clear Start Tax Helps Client Settle $10,000 IRS Debt for Just $100 With This Effective Approach

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2025 / Clear Start Tax, a trusted leader in tax resolution, has once again delivered exceptional results, helping a client settle her $10,000 IRS debt for just $100. By utilizing a proven and effective approach of Offer in Compromise, Clear Start Tax successfully negotiated a favorable resolution tailored to the client's financial circumstances, reaffirming its commitment to delivering life-changing tax relief solutions.

From Financial Uncertainty to Stability

For Lakeba Franklin, tax debt became an overwhelming burden after she took an early withdrawal from her IRA to cover the costs of critical surgery. The IRS imposed penalties, leaving her with a $10,000 tax liability that she had no clear way to pay off. Facing financial distress, she turned to Clear Start Tax for guidance.

"I was to the point where I didn't know where I was going to end up, or how I was going to get rid of my tax situation" Franklin said. "I was stuck trying to pay it back knowing I didn't have the monetary funds for it.

A Remarkable IRS Settlement Secured Through Offer in Compromise

Clear Start Tax immediately stepped in, conducting a thorough assessment of Franklin's financial situation and determining that she qualified for an Offer in Compromise (OIC)-an IRS program that allows eligible taxpayers to settle their debt for less than the full amount owed. Through expert negotiation and advocacy, the team reduced her $10,000 tax bill to just $100, stopping the financial strain and providing her with a fresh start.

"The best thing of my outcome with Clear Start Tax Relief is that I owed the IRS $100," Franklin shared. "That was amazing. The footwork and everything they did was amazing."

Customized Tax Solutions for Lasting Relief

Franklin's success story highlights Clear Start Tax's ability to navigate complex IRS programs like the OIC and tailor solutions that help clients achieve real financial relief. By combining industry expertise with a client-first approach, the firm ensures each case is handled with diligence and precision to achieve the most favorable outcomes.

"Our mission is to provide clients with relief from their tax burdens and empower them to regain financial control," said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax Relief. "Ms. Franklin's story is a testament to the impact of our tailored, results-driven solutions."

A Message of Hope for Those Struggling with Tax Debt

Now free from her IRS debt, Franklin is moving forward with financial peace of mind and a renewed focus on staying compliant with her tax obligations. She encourages others who feel trapped by IRS debt to take action and seek professional help.

"What I tell anyone who's going through a major tax debt crisis is this: Yes, I absolutely recommend Clear Start Tax Relief," Franklin said. "This is my testimony-Clear Start Tax Relief helped me in my debt crisis."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a full-service tax liability resolution firm that serves taxpayers throughout the United States. The company specializes in assisting individuals and businesses with a wide range of IRS and state tax issues, including back taxes, wage garnishment relief, IRS appeals, and offers in compromise. Clear Start Tax helps taxpayers apply for the IRS Fresh Start Program, providing expert guidance in tax resolution. Fully accredited and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, the firm's unique approach and commitment to long-term client success distinguish it as a leader in the tax resolution industry.

Testimonials Disclaimer

All estimates and statements regarding program performance are based on historical client outcomes. Results for each individual may vary depending on their specific tax situation, financial status, and the timely and accurate submission of information. Among Clear Start Tax clients who enroll in tax resolution services, approximately 30% qualify for an Offer in Compromise (OIC), 40% qualify for Installment Agreements (IA) or Partial Payment Installment Agreements (PPIA), 15% qualify for Installment Agreements (IA) with Penalty Abatement, and 15% are placed in Currently Not Collectible (CNC) status. We do not guarantee that your tax debt will be reduced by a specific amount or percentage, or that your taxes will be paid off within a certain time frame. Interest and penalties will continue to accrue until your tax liability is resolved in full.

Testimonials provided by Clear Start Tax clients reflect their individual experiences and are based on their specific circumstances. Compensation may have been provided for their honest feedback. These are individual results, which will vary depending on the situation. No testimonial should be considered a promise, guarantee, or prediction of the outcome of your case.

