Scepter Holdings, Inc.: Scepter to acquire Matchpoint, LLC. An NIL Compliance and Marketing Platform

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTC:BRZL) Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Matchpoint Connection, LLC.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZL) announced today that it has signed a definitive sales agreement to acquire Matchpoint Connection, LLC (Matchpoint), a pioneering platform that provides an all-encompassing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) solution for athletes, universities, and brands. The transaction is conditioned upon Scepter completing a 1-for-[B] reverse split and an increase in authorized shares. The transaction is expected to close as soon as those conditions are met.

This acquisition solidifies Scepter Holdings' strategic expansion into the rapidly growing NIL and athlete endorsement market. Matchpoint's cutting-edge platform not only connects athletes with brands for NIL opportunities but also offers a comprehensive suite of services, including a custom university white-label solution, collective payment processing, future revenue share payment tools, and a streamlined process for sourcing and securing brand deals for athletes. With its commitment to regulatory compliance and operational transparency, Matchpoint has positioned itself as a trusted leader in the NIL space.

"We are thrilled to finalize this agreement and officially welcome Matchpoint into the Scepter Holdings family," said Adam Nicosia, CEO of Scepter Holdings, Inc. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to innovate and expand within the NIL sector. Matchpoint's technology, combined with our influencer optimization software, Adapt.AI, will create an unparalleled platform that empowers athletes, universities, and brands with cutting-edge tools to maximize their NIL opportunities."

Brian Oliver, CEO of Matchpoint, stated, "Joining forces with Scepter Holdings represents an incredible opportunity to accelerate our growth and amplify the impact we are making in the NIL space. Our all-in-one NIL platform has already revolutionized how athletes connect with brands, and now, with Scepter's resources and expertise, we can scale our offerings to an even broader audience."

NCAA's rule changes have resulted in college athletes being able to monetize their personal brands. As a result, the NIL market has experienced explosive growth. Scepter Holdings and Matchpoint are now positioned at the forefront of this evolving industry, providing the most comprehensive NIL solutions available.

The transaction is expected to close by March 31, 2025. There can be no assurances Scepter will close the acquisition of Matchpoint, or the timing of the closing.

About Matchpoint Connection, LLC

Matchpoint Connection, LLC is a leading NIL compliance and brand-athlete connection platform. Based on a proprietary digital platform, Matchpoint connects athletes and brands for secure and transparent NIL partnerships, enabling brands to navigate the evolving athlete endorsement landscape while ensuring regulatory compliance. It also provides custom university white-label solutions, collective payment processing, and revenue sharing payment tools.

About AdaptAI

AdaptAI uses technology to leverage data and identify influencers to deliver the most profitable results for client brands. The AdaptAI platform is a Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) based AI system that creates a proprietary 'data fingerprint' for client products data and even the entire company and, then matches them with influencers best positioned to succeed in promotion. AdaptAI also leverages AI to determine which influencers will generate the most attention - in specifically curated audiences. AdaptAI analyzes proprietary data gathered by influencers for each specific campaign as additional feedback to inform ongoing promotions and to further refine its algorithm and monetize accumulated data.?? About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings manages the marketing of products, data and companies through its AdaptAI software platform that efficiently matches products with the influencers that will generate the best results. Data from these transactions is accumulated and analyzed to fine tune AdaptAI and to provide even more revenue for its clients. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods, and seeks to leverage its expertise with AdaptAI to create a global platform that will capitalize on data as an asset and efficiently match it with appropriate influencers. For more information, please visit our website:? http://scepterbands.com Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. Investors Contact:

Phone: 702-482-8593

info@scepterbrands.com SOURCE: Scepter Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire