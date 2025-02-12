Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTC Pink: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a commercial update highlighting its continued market momentum and solid start to 2025, new product innovation, and strategic expansion plans. With sustained growth in Ontario, a successful launch in New Brunswick, and an expanding product portfolio, while advancing plans to enter new provinces in 2025, Glow is setting the stage for continued national growth as it advances plans to enter new provinces throughout the year.

Sustained Growth Momentum into 2025

Glow continues to build on its commercial success, with record market demand in Ontario driving sustained growth across both its MOD and .decimal product lines. According to Headset Sales Data (Jan 2025), both Glow brands have shown a notable upward sales trend in Q4 2025, which carried into January 2025 - defying typical category seasonal declines. MOD maintained its position as the #3 brand in Oils in Ontario, solidifying its foothold in the category, while .decimal climbed three spots to become the #7 capsules brand, as the Company's go-to-market activities continue to accelerate.

Headset Category Sales Data: MOD & .decimal, January 2025

"Our strong momentum from early 2024 has carried into Q4 and 2025, highlighting the strength of our brands and the increasing demand for our category-leading products," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "We are solidifying a strong foundation for long-term growth, and with sustained sales growth, innovative product launches, and strategic expansion plans, we are well-positioned for an exciting year ahead."

New Category-Leading Innovation: MOD CBN:THC Drops 300



Further strengthening its position in Ontario, Glow is excited to announce a new product listing in Ontario for MOD CBN:THC Drops 300, 3-Pack, a new fast-acting, water-soluble drops formulation that combines THC and CBN - a minor cannabinoid that is gaining popularity for its unique effects. Each pack contains three compact squeeze bottles of flavourless, water-soluble drops with quick onset and no bitter cannabis taste, where 1 drop = 0.5mg CBN + 0.5mg THC, so consumers can fully customize their dose. Set to launch in Spring 2025, this new SKU underscores Glow's commitment to category-leading innovation.





Continued National Expansion Plans

Building on its recent successful launch in New Brunswick, Glow is actively engaged with multiple provincial distributors as part of its broader expansion strategy. The Company remains focused on deepening its footprint in Ontario and leveraging that success to grow its national footprint, with plans to enter new markets across Canada throughout 2025. As Glow builds on its momentum, it is strategically positioning itself for expansion both eastward and westward expansion beyond Ontario.

About Glow LifeTech Corp

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the proposed Debt Settlement, including the amount and completion thereof and statements regarding the Offering, including the amount of proceeds expected to be raised, the timing for closing, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the Offering and Debt Settlement described in this news release will be completed on the terms described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca

