Outokumpu Oyj: Change in Outokumpu Leadership Team: Matthieu Jehl appointed as President, business line Stainless Europe

Change in Outokumpu Leadership Team: Matthieu Jehl appointed as President, business line Stainless Europe

Outokumpu has appointed Matthieu Jehl (MBA, M.Sc. Applied Economics, M.Sc. Eng.) as President of business line Stainless Europe and member of the Outokumpu Leadership Team as of May 26, 2025, at the latest.

"Matthieu has a vast international experience in the industry and a deep understanding of the European steel market. His industry expertise combined with his strong leadership skills and inspiring personality will be valuable to Outokumpu. I'm excited to have Matthieu with us and look forward to working with him - he will be warmly welcomed to the team," says Kati ter Horst, President and CEO of Outokumpu.

"Joining Outokumpu's Leadership Team to lead business line Stainless Europe represents an exciting new era for me professionally. Personally, I find it meaningful that Outokumpu is the clear industry leader in sustainability and is advancing stainless steel production with the lowest carbon footprint in the industry. At such a pivotal moment for the European steel industry, I am thrilled to become part of this amazing journey at Outokumpu," says Matthieu Jehl.

Matthieu joins Outokumpu from ArcelorMittal, where he served as CEO in different countries within Europe. He also worked with John Cockerill as President for the Energy division.

Matthieu will report to Kati ter Horst, President and CEO, and will be based at Outokumpu's office in Krefeld, Germany.

