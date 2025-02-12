NuernbergMesse: INDIAWOOD 2025: 25 Years of Driving Innovation in Woodworking & Furniture Manufacturing

GREATER NOIDA, India and NEW DELHI, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 25 years of industry leadership, INDIAWOOD 2025, the premier trade fair for woodworking and furniture manufacturing, will take place from March 6-9, 2025, at India Expo Mart & Centre (IEML), Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. As part of NuernbergMesse's global woodworking portfolio, this milestone event underscores India's growing influence in the global furniture and woodworking industry.

Since its inception, INDIAWOOD has evolved into a global platform, fostering innovation, sustainability, and business collaborations. As India ranks among the top five furniture producers, with furniture exports projected to grow by 20% annually, INDIAWOOD remains pivotal in industry advancements.

"Valued at USD 25.75 billion in 2025, the Indian furniture market is projected to reach USD 37.18 billion by 2030. With wood accounting for 62% of furniture production, the industry is undergoing a transformation driven by innovation and sustainability-much of which has been fueled by INDIAWOOD," says Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India.

Frederik Meyer, President of Eumabois, emphasized INDIAWOOD's role in facilitating global partnerships: "India is rapidly emerging as a major woodworking and furniture hub. INDIAWOOD 2025 will provide a platform for knowledge sharing, cutting-edge technologies, and strategic collaborations. Eumabois is proud to support this initiative."

INDIAWOOD 2025 will host specialized events, including Surface in Motion (March 5), the India Mattresstech Expo (6-9 March), and Wood+ in Architecture & Design (March 7), highlighting advancements in design, manufacturing, and sustainability. Industry professionals can engage in seminars covering new materials, machinery, and best practices.

Exhibitors from top domestic and international brands will showcase innovations, including:

Advanced Technology & Innovation: High-performance woodworking equipment.

Premium Materials & Hardware: Fire-resistant panels, durable finishes, and advanced hardware.

Smart Manufacturing Solutions: AI-driven automation and precision CNC systems.

With over 600 brands from 30+ countries across 50,000 SqMs, INDIAWOOD 2025 will be the largest edition in North India, setting new benchmarks in the woodworking sector.

Sivakumar Venugopal, Group Director, NuernbergMesse India, reflects, "From its humble beginnings at Kanteerava Stadium to becoming one of the world's largest woodworking exhibitions, INDIAWOOD has led industry transformation. In 2025, we continue our commitment to future-ready solutions, sustainability, and global partnerships."

As INDIAWOOD marks this milestone in 2025, they remain committed to driving industry growth with future-ready solutions, global collaborations, and key trends like sustainability, digital adoption, and emerging technologies.

