Utility-scale solar installations reached 182 GW (AC) in 2024, with the top 33 countries now accounting for 765 GW, or roughly 93% of the global total, according to Wiki-Solar. The 33 leading countries for utility-scale solar deployment installed at least 182. 7 GW in 2024, according to PV data consultancy Wiki-Solar. The latest league table, which includes all projects above 4 MW, shows these countries now account for 765 GW in cumulative solar capacity, or about 93% of the global total. Based on typical PV performance ratios, Wiki-Solar estimates this capacity equates to 1 TWp of solar energy. ...

