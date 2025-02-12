Investment firm Eurazeo leads the round, joined by existing shareholders and the management team of the company.

Germitec raises $30 million to fuel U.S. growth and accelerate product innovation.

Funds to drive adoption and commercialization of Germitec's cutting-edge UV-C High-Level Disinfection solutions in the U.S.

Germitec, a leading MedTech company specializing in UV-C High-Level Disinfection solutions, has announced the successful closing of a $30 million financing round. The funding will enable the company to accelerate its development in the U.S. market and continue pioneering advancements in UV-C infection prevention technologies.

The round was led by prominent European investment group Eurazeo (€35.5 billion AUM) through its Nov Santé Actions Non Cotées fund, a dedicated platform supporting healthcare companies and innovation. Existing shareholders also participated in the round, demonstrating their confidence in Germitec's vision and growth trajectory. Combined with prior funding from the European Investment Bank in 20231, this financing positions Germitec for sustained growth over the next two years, with profitability on the horizon.

Germitec's flagship product line offers healthcare facilities fast, effective, and chemical-free solutions to prevent Healthcare-Associated Infections and improve the standard of care. With global demand for infection prevention on the rise, Germitec's solutions are well-positioned to address critical needs everywhere ultrasounds are performed: Fertility (IVF2), gynecology, cardiology and ENT3 among other specialties. Thanks to the groundbreaking UV-C technology and its availability in 40 countries, 2.2 million patients are protected across the world every year.

With an FDA De Novo granted4 in August 20245 and a market opportunity of 60,000 units in the U.S., Germitec is poised to quickly capture market share and double its revenue every year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eurazeo as a strategic investor and are equally grateful for the continued support from our existing shareholders," said Vincent Gardès, Chief Executive Officer of Germitec. "This funding marks a significant milestone for Germitec as we expand our footprint in the U.S. and maintain our commitment to developing cutting-edge disinfection solutions that enhance patient safety and operational efficiency."

"One of Eurazeo's key pillars is to invest in major public health challenges. We are therefore extremely proud to support Germitec with its UV-C High-Level Disinfection solutions for ultrasound probes, and its mission to revolutionize infection prevention," said Arnaud Vincent, Managing Director Healthcare, Eurazeo. "Germitec's innovative UV-C technology aligns with our commitment to foster transformative healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and system sustainability."

The proceeds from this financing round will be allocated to scaling U.S. operations, accelerating commercial adoption and investing in research and development to expand Germitec's product portfolio. The company's efforts aim to set new standards for disinfection efficiency and safety in the healthcare industry.

As Germitec continues to grow, its mission remains clear: To provide state-of-the-art UV-C High-Level Disinfection technologies that protect patients and healthcare professionals alike.

About Germitec

Germitec is a MedTech company dedicated to designing and manufacturing advanced UV-C disinfection solutions for healthcare environments. Its innovative products aim to reduce healthcare-associated infections while streamlining workflow and ensuring safety. Germitec is committed to delivering reliable, eco-friendly, and effective solutions that meet the highest standards of care.

For more information, visit www.germitec.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading European investment group with €35.5 billion in diversified assets under management, including €25.2 billion on behalf of institutional and retail clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies. The Group supports more than 600 mid-market companies, leveraging the commitment of its 400-strong workforce, its in-depth sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets through 13 offices across Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth. The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and São Paulo.

Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

ISIN: FR000121121 Bloomberg: RF FP Reuters: EURA.PA

November 14th, 2023 Press release: EIB and Germitec sign €25 million financing IVF: In Vitro Fertilization ENT: Ear Nose and Throat The FDA's De Novo classification process creates, when the technology is not matched by any other, a new classification validating marketing and distribution of medical devices in the US September 5th, 2024 Press release: Germitec's Chronos® Achieves First-Ever FDA De Novo: A Breakthrough in Infection Prevention

