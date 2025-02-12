New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET?UPDATE?+ ANNOUNCEMENT OF NYSE TEXAS

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 12th
- Markets and investors react to US CPI data
- The New York Stock Exchange announces plans to launch NYSE Texas
- NYSE Texas will provide companies with listing and trading venue in Dallas
Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618708/NYSE_Feb_12_2025_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5164394/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--announcement-of-nyse-texas-302374808.html
© 2025 PR Newswire