Nth Degree Events: Nth Degree Experts to Share Event Innovations at Rainfocus INSIGHT and EXHIBITORLIVE

Nth Degree Events , the leading event management and experiential marketing division of Nth Degree, announced today that several of its experts will take the stage at major industry conferences, including Rainfocus INSIGHT and EXHIBITORLIVE. These sessions will provide attendees with innovative strategies, best practices, and real-world applications to enhance event success across a range of event types from user conferences to experiential activations and multi-city roadshows.

Expertise Highlighted at Leading Industry Conferences

Nth Degree Events' team of experienced professionals will share their knowledge and insights on key topics shaping the future of event planning, technology, and exhibit management.

Rainfocus INSIGHT 2025 - February 20, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT

Streamlining Success: Maximizing Portals for Efficient Event Management

11:00 a.m. - Michael Kemp, Manager of Event Technology - Learn how to optimize Rainfocus Portals to improve event workflows, enhance communication, and create a seamless experience for stakeholders. Kemp will share practical strategies and real-world applications to maximize efficiency.

Case Study: Pushing the Limits of What Live Tables Can Do

3:00 p.m. - Kristen Hubbard, Senior Manager of Content & Learning - In collaboration with Broadcom's event professionals, Hubbard will explore how live tables and advanced content management strategies can revolutionize speaker coordination, simplify data management, and drive efficiency in large-scale events.

EXHIBITORLIVE 2025 - March 20, 2025 - San Antonio, TX

Cost Control Strategies: The Impact of Decisions on Your Exhibit Program

10:00 a.m. - Wendy Marold, Director of Exhibits, Sponsors & Exposition - With trade show costs on the rise, smart budgeting is more critical than ever. Marold will provide attendees with actionable insights and tools to navigate financial decisions, control costs, and maximize ROI for exhibit programs.

Nth Degree Events remains committed to pushing the boundaries of event excellence, offering industry professionals the tools and knowledge to elevate their event strategies. Attendees of Rainfocus INSIGHT and EXHIBITORLIVE can look forward to engaging discussions and expert-driven takeaways.

About Nth Degree Events

At Nth Degree Events, we focus on delivering ideas that work and creating the world's most impactful events and experiences to advance our clients' personal and business success. We're part of Nth Degree - the global event innovator - which manages thousands of projects and event programs annually around the world. For more information about Nth Degree Events, visit www.nthdegreeevents.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

