Fundamental Interactions Inc.: Fundamental Interactions Releases White Paper on the Evolution of 24-Hour Equity Trading

New white paper delves into globalization, advanced infrastructure, and evolving regulations fueling the shift to continuous equity trading, spotlighting Fundamental Interactions' role in pioneering 24-hour market solutions.

Fundamental Interactions, a leading provider of financial technology solutions, today announced the release of a new white paper titled "The Evolution of 24-Hour Equity Trading: Infrastructure, Innovations, and Industry Support 2025." The paper explores the increasing demand for continuous equity trading and the challenges and opportunities it presents for market participants worldwide. The white paper examines the key factors driving 24-hour equity trading, including the globalization of financial markets, advancements in trading technology, and investors' growing need to trade during their local business hours. It also addresses the regulatory and operational hurdles necessary to support around-the-clock trading, such as extended clearing and settlement windows and the development of more robust market infrastructure.

Additionally, the paper highlights the role of Fundamental Interactions and its subsidiary, Fundamental Interactions Neutron Direct LLC (FIND), in enabling the development and deployment of 24-hour trading technology. Fundamental Interactions offers low-latency, high-performance infrastructure that scales across multiple asset classes-including digital assets-while FIND provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model that equips broker-dealers, institutional trading firms, and other financial entities with cutting-edge Direct Market Access (DMA) capabilities, without requiring extensive in-house infrastructure.

"The move toward 24-hour equity trading is a natural evolution of the financial markets," said Shawn Sloves, Chief Financial Officer of Fundamental Interactions. "Our technology and expertise can help market participants navigate both the challenges and opportunities of this new era."

The white paper is available for download on the https://www.finteractions.com

Fundamental Interactions Inc., founded in 2011, is a global leader in enterprise market center technology platforms, delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving demands of electronic trading. Its products are widely deployed by securities exchanges, Alternative Trading Systems (ATS), cryptocurrency exchanges, and inter-dealer brokers, supporting multiple asset classes, including digital assets, across key global markets.

Fundamental Interactions Neutron Direct LLC (FIND) is a FINRA-registered Introducing and Sponsoring Broker-Dealer providing a state-of-the-art Direct Market Access (DMA) trading platform for private, OTC, and listed securities. FIND connects clients to multiple Alternative Trading Systems (ATS) and market makers, simplifying liquidity access and optimizing trade execution.

