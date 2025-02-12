Insightful's New Call Center Quality Assurance Software Has the Potential for 99% QA Reach

Insightful has unveiled new details about its quality assurance for call centers software that enables data-rich, systematic QA

Insightful , a leading workforce analytics software, has revealed new details about its breakthrough contact center analytics software , which enables contact centers to systematically evaluate employee interactions with unmatched depth and ease.

Insightful's contact center quality management solution helps contact centers simplify performance evaluations and highlight areas for improvement to consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Key Details of Insightful's Call Center Monitoring Software

Call Listening and Analysis: Capture audio, screen recordings, and computer activity in real-time and historically for a more comprehensive analysis of agent interactions.

Scorecards: Pre-built templates for evaluating agent performance based on predefined criteria, supporting targeted coaching and feedback.

Standardized Evaluations: Easily view all key metrics, including QA Coverage, Average Handle Time, and Internal Quality Score (IQS) to ensure fair and consistent evaluations.

Audit Logs: Track key actions, such as scorecard creation, editing, and evaluation completion, ensuring transparency.

Conversations and Segments: Analyze whole conversations, or zoom in to analyze specific segments of calls to review the background activities that occurred during calls.

Ivan Petrovic, Founder and CEO of Insightful, said that quality assurance for call centers is the cornerstone of customer relationships, but existing solutions come up short.

"The limitation with existing contact center analytics software is that they only provide information about what happens on a call." Mr Petrovic said.

"Insightful provides deep, supplemental data about activities that agents are undertaking in the background of calls. These deeper insights provide richer context and more background for agent interactions, enabling more meaningful quality assurance and coaching to be done. This means we can deliver the most comprehensive evaluation of contact center processes."

Integrating with Existing Systems

To ensure seamless workflow integration and data synchronization, Insightful's call center quality assurance software is designed to integrate with existing third-party tools. Initially, this comes in the form of an exclusive support integration with the market-leading NICE platform, enabling audio access and evaluation within Insightful.

In the near-term, Insightful will expand its audio integration with other leading platforms, including Genesys, Amazon Connect, and others.

Impressive Future Plans

Despite already providing the most complete QA evaluations, Insightful has sizable updates already in the pipelines for its call center monitoring software .

To meet the evolving needs of call center operators, future versions will include multi-channel QA support for chat and ticket evaluations, expanded scorecards, and deeper AI functionality, which will make QA reach of up to 99% possible.

About Insightful

Insightful's workforce analytics software drives business growth by improving productivity, focus time, and workflows. Insightful is proven to increase productivity to 95%+, cut project resource needs by 70%, and save 18% on resource costs. Trusted by 5,100 brands and used by more than 210,000 people.

To get a free 7-day, full-feature trial, visit www.insightful.io/trial .

