Green Check Verified: Green Check Integrates with Plaid to Unlock New Data-Driven Opportunities for Cannabis Industry

Integration expands access to consumer-permissioned financial data for cannabis industry service providers, creating unprecedented visibility for lending, insurance, payments, and more

Green Check, the leading fintech provider of financial services solutions and industry insights in the emerging cannabis market, today announced their integration with Plaid, a data network powering the digital financial ecosystem. This partnership will expand access to business-permissioned financial data to help financial service providers make more informed decisions in areas such as banking, lending, insurance, payments, and other critical financial services.

Through this collaboration, banks, lenders, merchant processors, and other financial service providers using the Green Check platform will now access a more comprehensive data set - improving decision-making, reducing risk and increasing operational efficiency. As part of the partnership, Plaid's financial connectivity infrastructure will enhance Green Check's platform to provide more accurate, real-time insights into Cannabis-Related Businesses (CRBs). This integration will also enhance Green Check's compliance services, offering a more robust risk management solution for the cannabis ecosystem.

Using Plaid APIs, cannabis businesses with active U.S. bank accounts can allow underwriters full automation to qualify for additional financial services. The Green Check platform will provide further insights into cash flow, AML/BSA and other financial indicators, helping underwriters better assess eligibility for loans, payments or other critical financial support.

"Our partnership with Plaid marks a major milestone for Green Check, our FI customers, and the entire cannabis industry," said Bob Craig, EVP of Strategic Business Development at Green Check. "Our platform has always been a foundation of financial services for the cannabis industry. With the addition of Plaid's expansive network, we are now able to offer an even more comprehensive set of tools to help high risk businesses and their underwriters automate their integrations safely and securely."

This Plaid integration will significantly expand the capabilities of Green Check's platform, which already serves over 13,000 cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) and a wide range of business service providers that underwrite them. Plaid's powerful APIs will help Green Check better assess a customer's financial health, ensuring they are ready to engage with Green Check's vetted financial partners.

"The cannabis industry is poised for significant growth, but it has faced long-standing challenges in accessing reliable, cost-effective financial services," said Adam Yoxtheimer, head of partnerships at Plaid. "Partners like Green Check provide fintech businesses with the tools they need to work confidently with cannabis businesses. This partnership is an exciting step forward in supporting the cannabis ecosystem with more data, transparency, and ultimately, financial inclusion."

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology, advisory services and data-driven insights to more than 170 financial institutions and nearly 13,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in both the 2024 and 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list, recognized by CNBC as one of the World's Top FinTech Companies, and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022, 2023 and 2024 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.com and follow GC on LinkedIn .

