Icon Technologies Limited: ICON and Gambit Technologies Unveil Game-Changing Sponsorship with Amber Balcaen for the Daytona 500

ICON, a leader in premium RV parts, and Gambit Technologies, a trailblazer in AI-driven sponsorship innovation, are thrilled to announce an innovative partnership with ARCA driver Amber Balcaen for the week of the 2025 Daytona 500. This partnership introduces the groundbreaking "Ask Amber" AI tool-a first-of-its-kind platform that blends cutting-edge technology with the excitement of motorsports, setting a new standard for fan engagement and customer interaction.

Innovation on Motorsport's Biggest Stage

Launching on February 13th during Amber's scheduled practice, AskAmber.io will debut as part of the excitement surrounding the iconic Daytona 500 weekend. Amber Balcaen will compete in the Daytona Hard Rock Bet 200 ARCA race on February 15th, giving fans an exciting new way to connect with her story while introducing a transformative AI-powered sponsorship experience. By integrating Amber Balcaen's AI-powered personality into the fan experience, ICON and Gambit Technologies are breaking barriers in how brands connect with audiences.

"AskAmber.io isn't just a tool-it's a way to bring fans closer to the action and create meaningful interactions with RV owners, RV Dealers, and Race Fans," said John Loewen, ICON Founder & CEO. "We're thrilled to debut this innovation at such a meaningful event."

Race Day Launch of the AskAmber.io RV Parts Tool

On February 13th, fans will gain access to Amber Balcaen through the "Ask Amber" tool, available at AskAmber.io . This unique platform allows users to:

Access a personalized shopping experience on ICONdirect.com , where RV owners, dealers, and repair professionals can easily find and purchase premium RV parts.

Ask Amber questions about her racing career, journey to NASCAR, and experiences at the Daytona 500.

Engage in real-time interactions, creating a deeper connection with their favorite driver and brand.

This campaign redefines the sponsorship model by showcasing how AI personalities can deliver entertainment, value, and a seamless customer experience.

Groundbreaking Fan Interaction, Meaningful business tool

"Ask-Amber is intended for more than fan interaction, it's meant to be a reputable, useful tool for RV Parts customers, notably RV Dealers," said John Loewen, ICON Founder & CEO. "The digital representation of Amber has been trained on all of our part details, making it easy for someone like an RV Parts professional to find the correct part for their application." Quotes from Key Partners

Amber Balcaen shared her enthusiasm about the initiative:

"I'm so excited to partner with ICON and Gambit Technologies to bring something groundbreaking to the Daytona 500. Fans will finally get a chance to connect with me in real time while also discovering a whole new way to shop for RV parts. This is the future of fan interaction!"

Pat Belliveau, Co-Founder of Gambit Technologies, said:

"At Gambit, we build AI personalities people actually want to talk to. Launching AskAmber at the Daytona 500 marks the beginning of a new era for sponsorships-where engagement, personalization, and innovation come together to deliver incredible value to fans and brands."

About ICON

ICON is a leading manufacturer of premium RV parts, specializing in high-quality plastic components for RV owners, dealers, and manufacturers. ICON's dedication to innovation and excellence has earned it a reputation as a trusted name in the RV industry.