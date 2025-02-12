Nitches, Inc.: InTheZone Labs Sees Rapid Growth Across Affiliate Channels, Propelled by Proven Demand and Subscription Success

Nitches Inc (OTC:NICH), InTheZone Labs, a leader in premium nootropics and cognitive performance supplements, is proud to announce a significant milestone: 60 new affiliates now actively promoting our products across platforms like TikTok, Amazon, and X. This robust affiliate expansion is bolstered by the addition of several highly experienced affiliates, known for their impressive monthly sales volumes, positioning InTheZone Labs for sustained revenue growth and increased market visibility.

Subscription Growth Signals Long-Term Opportunity

Our products don't just sell once-they become a staple. Customers repeatedly turn to InTheZone Labs to maintain their competitive edge, drawn by the long-term benefits that compound in their systems over time. This recurring demand underscores the effectiveness of our subscription-based model, which helps ensure consistent revenue and allows users to stay at the peak of their performance month after month.

De-Aging Data and Key Market Trends Spark Interest

Recent press releases highlighting de-aging research and the ingredients at the core of our formulations have captured the attention of the health and wellness community. With industry interest in de-aging and nootropics surging, InTheZone Labs is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends, making this a timely moment for distributors and additional affiliates to join our growing network.

Real Stories, Real Results

We've also seen firsthand how powerful authentic testimonials can be. Former military personnel, NFL athletes, medical doctors, and chiropractors have all shared their experiences with InTheZone Labs products. These compelling accounts-particularly the surge of testimonials on TikTok and X-have further strengthened consumer trust and driven demand, making these platforms crucial to our ongoing growth strategy.

Expanding the Reach of Cognitive Enhancement

As more people share their positive results, the word about InTheZone Labs continues to spread organically, creating a powerful network effect. With our products now readily available for subscription and a growing roster of trusted affiliates promoting them, the company is strategically positioned to capture a larger share of the nootropics market. Investors, distributors, and affiliates have an opportunity to align with a brand that's not only growing but is increasingly seen as a leader in cognitive enhancement and de-aging solutions.

InTheZone Labs welcomes interested parties to explore our affiliate program, reach out for distribution opportunities, and join us in shaping the future of cognitive performance.

FDA Disclaimer:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any dietary supplement, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

