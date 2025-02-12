Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc., has received analytical results for 2024 rock samples collected in the southwest region of the Golden Promise Property at and near two 2024 excavated trenches.

Copper bearing boulder from Trench #2

Eleven of thirteen rock samples collected at two trench sites returned anomalous gold values exceeding 0.10 grams per tonne (g/t) gold including a sample from glacial float boulder returning 0.964 g/t gold; an outcrop grab sample returning 0.481 g/t gold and greater than 10,000 ppm copper (> 1% Cu); and a sample from float returning 5,370 ppm copper (0.537% Cu).

A sample collected from glacial float near the trenches returned 0.526 g/t gold. Another float sample in this region returned 6,748 ppm copper (0.674% Cu).

The trenching, prospecting and rock geochemical sampling was conducted during 2024 within the southwest region (Mineral Licence 036105M) of the Golden Promise Property in an area of gold soil anomalies and rock samples containing anomalous levels of gold as identified by Great Atlantic during previous years. Two northwest-southeast trending trenches (Trench Nos. 1 and 2) were excavated during June in this region, being approximately 80 meters and 95 meters long and approximately 150 meters apart. A third small trench (Trench No. 3) was hand trenched exposing bedrock (this trench could not be accessed by the excavator).

Bedrock in both Trench 1 and Trench 2 has been geologically mapped and thirteen rock samples have been collected from float boulders in the glacial till and from subcrop and bedrock in both trenches. Sulfide mineralization was noted in all samples collected from the two trenches consisting mainly of pyrite. Copper mineralization in the form of chalcopyrite +/- malachite is present in some samples. The host rock is most commonly shale with +/- quartz veining with some samples silicified and some sheared. The rock samples were submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. for gold and multi-element analysis. Highlights for these samples include:

Trench #1:

309464 (float): 0.964 g/t gold.

309466 (subcrop): 0.463 g/t gold and 4,287 ppm copper (0.428% Cu).

309469 (outcrop): 0.481 g/t gold, >6.0 g/t silver and >10,000 ppm copper (> 1% Cu).

Trench #2:

309472 (float): 0.420 g/t gold.

309473 (outcrop): 0.323 g/t gold.

309474 (float): 0.196 g/t gold and 5,370 ppm copper (0.537% Cu).

Golden Promise Mines Inc. is planning additional rock sampling during 2025 at Trenches 1 and 2.

GR team working at Trench No. 2 - Golden Promise Gold Property

2024 Trench Location Map - Golden Promise Gold Property

Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling were conducted during 2024 in the general area of Trenches 1 and 2. Rock samples were collected mainly from glacial float. Two samples (J012383 and J012384) collected from float at one location approximately 25 meters north of the north end of Trench 2 returned 0.526 g/t and 0.462 g/t gold. These samples are oxidized and siliceous probable metasedimentary rocks with pyrite and quartz veins. Another float sample (309476) collected approximately 900 meters northeast of Trench 1 returned 6,748 ppm copper (0.674% Cu). This sample consists of quartz vein / vein breccia with pyrite, chalcopyrite and malachite.

The Golden Promise Property is the largest and most advanced of seven central Newfoundland gold properties owned by Golden Promise Mines Inc. and located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. One of these properties (Golden Trust) is located within one kilometer of the Valentine Gold Mine of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB) (OTCQX: CXBMF) which is also located within the Exploits Subzone. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Golden Promise Property or any of the other central Newfoundland gold properties of Golden Promise Mines Inc.

The 2024 rock samples discussed in this news release were analyzed by Eastern Analytical Ltd. Some samples stated in this news release were analyzed for gold by the Total Pulp Metallics method. This involves crushing the entire sample to -10mesh and pulverizing to 95% -150mesh. The total sample is then weighed and screened 150mesh. The +150mesh fraction is fire assayed for gold and a 30-gram subsample of the -150mesh fraction is fire assayed for gold. A calculated weighted average of total gold in the sample is reported as well (the gold values reported in this news release for samples J012384, 309464, 309469, 309473 and 309474 are calculated weighted average). Other rock samples stated in this news release were crushed to 80% -10 mesh, followed by creation of 250-gram split samples for each which were subsequently pulverized to 95% -150 mesh. Sub-samples (30 grams) from the pulverized portions were assayed for gold by Fire Assay-AA. The samples were also analyzed for 34 elements (including copper) during which 200-mg subsamples were totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES. Eastern Analytical, a certified laboratory, is independent of Golden Promise Mines Inc. and Great Atlantic.

Golden Promise property map

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





