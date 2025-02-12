San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disulfides that drive the production of critically important intracellular antioxidants and other therapeutic compounds, today announced that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol TTIPF. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest-level market of OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Thiogenesis' common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TTI.

Thiogenesis previously announced that it has attained Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility status in the U.S. DTC eligibility allows electronic settlement of the Company's common shares and manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TTIPF/quote.

On January 27, 2025, Thiogenesis announced that it has received final regulatory clearance required to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial, in Europe, for the treatment of Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy with Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes ("MELAS"). The Company anticipates initiating the Phase 2 clinical trial in MELAS, subject to the completion of supporting administrative procedures and the provision of materials to the trial sites.

About MELAS

Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy with Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes ("MELAS") is a rare, inherited mitochondrial disorder, most often caused by a mutation of m.3243A>G in the MT-TL1 gene in mitochondrial DNA. Initial symptoms usually include seizures, vomiting, headaches, muscle weakness, loss of appetite and fatigue. Longer term the disease may cause a loss of motor skills and intellectual disability. MELAS usually presents itself before the age of 20. Oxidative stress and taurine deficiency play an important role in mitochondria and are potential pathological mechanisms of mitochondrial disorders, making for viable targets for the treatment of MELAS and other mitochondrial diseases. MELAS is an orphan disease for which there are no approved drugs.

About Thiogenesis

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary based in San Diego, CA. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to previously approved thiol compounds, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Prodrugs are drugs that contain previously approved active ingredients and are modified so that they only become active when metabolized. For regulatory purposes prodrugs can use existing third-party safety data in regulatory submissions in the streamlined 505 (b)(2) regulatory pathway in the US, and its equivalent hybrid system in Europe, to proceed into human efficacy trials with regulatory approval. Prodrugs may enhance the profile of the active ingredient to increase its bioavailability and reduce side effects. The Company's initial target indications include Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke ("MELAS"), Leigh's syndrome, Rett syndrome and pediatric MASH.

