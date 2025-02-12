Data Zoo, a global leader in identity verification data, has announced a strategic partnership with Alloy, an identity and fraud prevention platform provider trusted by over 600 leading banks, credit unions and fintech companies, to provide enhanced global data for secure customer onboarding.

The partnership integrates Data Zoo's comprehensive global data assets into Alloy's orchestration platform, enabling financial organizations to seamlessly incorporate both traditional and non-traditional data sources into their onboarding processes-whether for new or existing clients- while extending their international reach through a single API.

The integration allows clients to leverage data as a primary or complementary method for identity verification, which is an effective tool to mitigate the impact of synthetic identity fraud and to reduce friction in the onboarding process. Alloy's clients can now leverage Data Zoo's solutions to onboard consumers across the world with a single API integration, reducing operational costs and accelerating time to market in new geographies.

"Data Zoo's mission is to empower businesses with critical access to identity data globally to boost financial inclusion and block out bad actors," said Charlie Minutella, CEO of Data Zoo. "Partnering with Alloy allows us to bring our extensive global data into an established platform that is trusted by financial institutions and fintechs, helping them mitigate identity risks while expanding their customer base safely."

As financial institutions increasingly seek solutions to balance an effective global customer onboarding experience while maintaining compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations, this partnership brings together the strengths of two industry leaders. Data Zoo's vast global data coverage allows Alloy clients to access critical identity data from multiple markets, ensuring more accurate identity verification across borders.

"Alloy's platform is designed to prevent fraud without hindering business growth," said Keith Kettell, CRO at Alloy. "By integrating Data Zoo's global data coverage, we are giving our clients the ability to confidently onboard more users in new geographies while staying compliant with regulatory standards."

About Data Zoo

Data Zoo provides identity verification data that enables financial institutions, payment platforms, and fintechs to confidently verify consumers and business identities in over 170 jurisdictions using a diverse set of authoritative data sources. Data Zoo's direct access to international data sources and advanced data sequencing presents companies with a global, efficient, and secure alternative to KYC/KYB verification and compliance.

Leading global financial institutions, payment providers, and fintechs trust Data Zoo to verify millions of customers while minimizing fraud and risk. Headquartered in New Jersey, Data Zoo has offices in Amsterdam, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.datazoo.com.

About Alloy

Alloy provides an Identity and Fraud Prevention Platform that enables global financial institutions and fintechs to manage identity risk so they can grow with confidence. Over 600 of the world's largest financial institutions and fintechs turn to Alloy's end-to-end platform to access actionable intelligence and the broadest network of data sources across the industry, as well as stay ahead of fraud, credit, and compliance risks. Founded in 2015, Alloy is powering the delivery of great financial products to more customers around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250212130711/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Nuala Johnson

+1 (612) 269-9512

nuala.johnson@datazoo.com

Kylee Sibilia

kylee@alloy.com