Cyera welcomes Pete Chronis to the Board of Directors, Niels C. Jensen as VP of American Sales, and Yael Wissner-Levy as VP of Global Communications

Cyera, the leader in data security, today announced three strategic executive appointments to accelerate the company's next phase of growth. Pete Chronis joins the company's Board of Directors, Niels C. Jensen has been named Vice President of American Sales, and Yael Wissner-Levy has been appointed Vice President of Global Communications. These additions underscore Cyera's commitment to innovation and leadership in the data security market as it continues to redefine how enterprises safeguard their most critical assets.

Following a year of rapid expansion, Cyera has solidified itself as the industry's premier AI-powered data security provider. With an increasing number of enterprises turning to Cyera to strengthen their security posture, the company has experienced significant customer adoption, expanded its global footprint, and grown its employee base to meet rising demand. These executive hires are a strategic investment in the company's ability to scale, strengthen its market position, and drive continued innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pete, Niels, and Yael to Cyera," says Yotam Segev, CEO and co-founder of Cyera. "Each of these leaders brings a diverse depth of expertise to Cyera. Their contributions will be instrumental in driving Cyera's go-to-market strategy, amplifying our brand presence, and ensuring our continued success in helping organizations take control of their data security."

Strengthening Cyera's Leadership with Proven Industry Experts

Pete Chronis joins Cyera's Board of Directors, bringing decades of experience in cybersecurity leadership, most recently as the former CISO of Paramount. In his new role, Chronis will provide strategic guidance to Cyera's executive team, leveraging his deep industry knowledge to help the company scale its data security solutions for Fortune 500 CISOs, CIOs, and Chief Digital Officers.

"Data security has never been more critical, and Cyera is at the forefront of tackling today's biggest challenges with a forward-thinking approach," said Pete Chronis. "I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to drive innovation and deliver enterprise-grade solutions that empower organizations to secure their most valuable data."

Niels C. Jensen joins Cyera as the Vice President of American Sales, where he will spearhead the company's expansion across North America, with future plans to extend operations into Latin America. With a robust track record in cyber security as the CRO at StrongDm and vArmour, and head of Americas at ForeScout, Jensen brings extensive experience in scaling high-growth cybersecurity organizations and driving go-to-market success.

"Cyera's AI-driven data security platform is setting a new industry standard, and I'm excited to lead the charge in expanding its adoption across the Americas," said Niels C. Jensen, VP of American Sales, Cyera. "I look forward to building strong relationships with our customers and partners to deliver meaningful security outcomes."

Yael Wissner-Levy joins Cyera as Vice President of Global Communications, bringing a wealth of experience in brand storytelling and corporate messaging. Formerly the VP of Communications at Lemonade and an Advisory Board Member at Empathy, Wissner-Levy has been instrumental in crafting compelling narratives for high-growth technology companies. At Cyera, she will lead strategic communications initiatives to amplify the company's mission and drive engagement with key stakeholders.

"Cyera is moving at lightning speed, redefining what's possible in data security at a time when AI is rewriting the rules," said Yael Wissner-Levy, VP of Global Communications, Cyera. "Joining at this pivotal moment is an incredible opportunity to help tell the story of a company protecting the world's most valuable asset-data-while shaping the future of enterprise security. The momentum here is undeniable, and I look forward to helping shape the company's voice as it becomes a world-class data security leader."

About Cyera

Cyera is an AI-powered data security platform that helps organizations manage and protect their data in today's complex digital landscape. The company's platform combines advanced Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) with real-time enforcement controls, providing customers with a comprehensive solution for securing their data assets against evolving threats.

