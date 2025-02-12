Envoy Global Acquires IBN Immigration Solutions, Expands Africa Services

The acquisition strengthens Envoy Global's presence in Africa, adding offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Windhoek.

CHICAGO and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Global, the leading global corporate immigration services provider, today announced the acquisition of IBN Immigration Solutions, a prominent immigration services provider headquartered in Cape Town and with offices in Johannesburg, Nairobi and Windhoek. This strategic acquisition expands Envoy Global's footprint in the EMEA region and strengthens the company's ability to provide a better way for companies to manage their global immigration programs around the world.

IBN Immigration Solutions has been a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of immigration in the African continent since its founding in 1998. The award-winning firm has built a reputation for excellence and reliability, and their deep expertise in African immigration law has made them a key player in the region. The firm's leadership, under the guidance of Andreas Krensel, has been instrumental in fostering a culture of integrity and client-focused service.

"Today's announcement marks another significant milestone in our company's evolution," said Richard Burke, President and CEO of Envoy Global. "Andreas and the team at IBN have built a trusted and highly respected practice that aligns seamlessly with Envoy Global's mission. Together, we are committed to making it easier for people to work anywhere in the world, leveraging our combined expertise to deliver unparalleled service and innovative solutions to our clients. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and look forward to achieving great things together."

The acquisition allows Envoy Global to extend its services to South Africa, Kenya, Namibia and the broader African market, enabling better service to its multinational clients with operations in the region and reinforcing its presence as a global leader in corporate immigration solutions. Clients will benefit from a seamless integration of services, ensuring a smoother and more efficient immigration process.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Envoy Global," said Andreas Krensel, Partner at IBN Immigration Solutions. "This acquisition not only enhances our commitment to excellence but also broadens our reach, enabling us to offer comprehensive and innovative immigration solutions on a global scale. I am especially pleased about our shared core values and focus on our employees as well as clients. We look forward to the opportunities ahead and are confident that our combined efforts will drive significant success for our clients and partners."

"We are delighted to welcome IBN into the Envoy Global family," said Sophy King, President of Global Immigration at Envoy Global. "The IBN team has built a stellar reputation, with a deep commitment to their team and their clients. I have known Andreas and his colleagues for many years and am so excited that they will be joining our incredible crew of like-minded immigration experts across the world, who care about delivering immigration services in the right way."

Envoy Global has made several strides in global expansion since 2022. The company acquired Smith Stone Walters in October of 2024 and recently expanded into France, Spain and the Netherlands. They acquired UAE-based Sesam Immigration in August of 2023.

About Envoy Global

Envoy Global is the leading corporate immigration services provider committed to delivering a better way for companies to manage global immigration. With legal experts in 180+ countries and more than 1,750 clients worldwide, they deliver the complete range of services required to manage immigration for a global workforce. From securing visas and work authorizations, to supporting business travelers and remote workers, to providing strategic guidance that keeps programs running efficiently and in compliance, their legal professionals take a holistic, proactive, compassionate approach. Envoy Global's technology platform was purpose-built by their in-house technology team to make immigration easier for mobility professionals and the global talent they depend on. Learn more at www.envoyglobal.com.

About IBN Immigration Solutions

IBN Immigration Solutions is an award-winning immigration consulting firm providing specialized visa application and renewal services. With a South African presence and offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Windhoek and Nairobi, the IBN team includes over 30 caring and dedicated staff from various industry backgrounds and diverse cultures, all dedicated to breaking down frontiers for their clients. Visit www.ibn.co.za/ for more information.

