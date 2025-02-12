Agentic AI Startup Integrail Announces $10 Million in Seed Funding, New CEO to Drive Uptake of New Platform Enabling Any Business to Create AI Workers

Build powerful AI agents with plain language and a simple GUI to transform work

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2025, the Agentic AI startup that makes it effortless for any business to unlock the transformational value of AI, today announced $10 million in seed funding and the hiring of Peter Guagenti as CEO to drive the rollout of Integrail's recently released no-code AI Studio platform.

The platform enables any business user to create and deploy AI agents within minutes to automate work tasks. Integrail's unique combination of a no-code, no-integrations platform with expert guidance and packaged professional services for end-to-end solution delivery is the fastest path from "zero to AI hero," delivering the highest ROI at the lowest cost. Business leaders in every department can see immediate and dramatic improvements in productivity, reduce or eliminate contractor spend, accelerate innovation and add rich new capabilities - all without the need for hard-to-find AI engineers or complex and expensive infrastructure.

"Generative AI promises improvements in productivity and business performance unlike anything we have ever seen, but many business leaders don't understand where AI can deliver value today and are struggling with the technical complexity involved," said Integrail seed investor and executive chairman Ratmir Timashev. "Integrail partners with companies of any size to move seamlessly from idea to reality. With his long history of helping businesses be more competitive by adopting new technology, Peter is the perfect CEO to help our customers unlock the value of AI, and to do so today."

Guagenti was formerly president of AI code assistant leader Tabnine, an early innovator in AI and one of the most widely used generative AI tools in the world. He has helped build AI tools for nearly a decade, and brings a proven history of building successful start-ups. Prior to his time in software, Peter led digital transformation for some of the world's leading companies as a consulting executive at Accenture and Razorfish (acquired by Microsoft).

"The term Agentic AI is on everyone's lips for an important reason; this capability will fundamentally change work by autonomously executing complex tasks across every line of business," said Guagenti. "It is hard to overstate how big this transformation will be. There are low-value tasks being done in enterprises by contractors or employees today that will soon be delegated to armies of AI agents, allowing humans to focus on new and higher value work. More interestingly, there are tasks that could make a business more competitive that simply don't get addressed due to a lack of resources, but assigning these efforts to AI agents will finally make them not only possible but extremely cost-effective. I'm excited to join the Integrail team to be on the cutting edge of democratizing AI."

Timashev is the primary investor in Integrail, bringing his expertise and history of successful technology leadership and innovation, most recently as co-founder of Veeam Software, today a $15 billion powerhouse. Integrail co-founder Anton Antic, who helped build Veeam's growth, who served as early CEO, moves to the position of Chief Product Officer. Guagenti brings a rare and much needed business-centric eye to the exploding world of AI agents to ensure businesses get maximum ROI from day one.

With Integrail's end-to-end solution, AI is accessible to any business.

No coding, modeling, or engineering is needed. Pre-built agents give enterprise users a starting point to build their own custom agents via a simple user interface. All users need to do is describe a work process and define requirements to create powerful AI agents that complete the most complex tasks. Examples today include finance use cases like analyzing and acting on contracts and terms, operational uses like review and altering on dashboards, and HR tasks like candidate screening and prioritization or automatically executing employee onboarding and offboarding across a variety of systems. With agents armed with rich contextual awareness of how a business works, they perform like trained employees.

Unlike the array of software platforms available today, Integrail supports companies directly with training, advice, and professional services; guiding customers from the first steps of building an agentic AI strategy through to having hundreds of AI workers executing critical business tasks. This delivers the fastest time to value for any company. The Integrail platform has already inspired tens of thousands of users to deploy hundreds of thousands of AI agents. To further the expert-helping side of its business, Integrail is seeking consulting partners.

Integrail supports all major LLMs and can be deployed as SaaS or on-premises. For more information, visit Integrail.ai .

About Integrail

Integrail provides non-technical business users with a complete solution to build and deploy AI agents. By combining a user-friendly platform with expert guidance and professional services, Integrail ensures the fastest time to market with the lowest cost, delivering maximum ROI from day one. With the Integrail platform, businesses can create and manage intelligent AI workers - boosting productivity and efficiency without the need for data scientists and AI engineers or to build out complex and expensive infrastructure. Integrail is based in San Francisco.

Contact

chad@speakeasystrategies.com