Tacton, a global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software and leading SaaS platform simplifying sales and configuration processes for manufacturers of complex products, today announced the addition of four new executives to its leadership team. These strategic hires are poised to accelerate Tacton's global growth, strengthen its position as a global CPQ software leader in the manufacturing space, and to continue driving tremendous innovation and value to its customers and partners.

With groundbreaking technology, Tacton equips manufacturers to address complex demands, drive efficiency gains, and streamline sales processes across the manufacturing ecosystem. Recognized as a leader for the third consecutive time in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price, Quote Applications, Tacton is increasingly becoming the trusted partner for manufacturers driving sustainability, buyer centric solutions, and sales transformation and growth.

Tacton's CPQ solutions have delivered measurable impact for manufacturers worldwide, with customers reporting a 34% increase in sales efficiency, a 30% boost in sales volume, and a 20% improvement in profit margins by reducing order errors and minimizing unnecessary discounts. On average, Tacton adds at least $17 million in annual value to each of its customers, underscoring its ability to drive revenue growth and operational excellence.

The new leadership appointments include Anders Fohlin as Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Summers as Chief Commercial Officer, Lori McInerney as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, and Brian Cuttica as Senior Vice President of Sales for North America.

These strategic appointments reinforce Tacton's unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology and transformative solutions that empower manufacturers to thrive in an increasingly complex and buyer-centric business environment. Tacton has consistently delivered measurable ROI for its customers, helping them streamline their sales processes, improve operational efficiencies, and achieve sustainability goals.

With a clear vision for significant growth and deepening relevance to its customers and partners, Tacton is expanding its product portfolio to deliver greater value and innovation to manufacturers. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and driving organic growth, Tacton is enhancing its solutions to meet the evolving needs of the manufacturing industry and drive global impact. The addition of these seasoned executives represents a pivotal step in achieving these ambitious growth objectives, further solidifying Tacton's position as a trusted partner and leader in empowering manufacturers worldwide.

"As manufacturers face higher demands for personalized buying experiences and navigate a more complex and dynamic business landscape, they need cutting-edge technology and a partner that can truly deliver measurable value and results," said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer, Tacton. "By strengthening our leadership team with such experienced and innovative-thinking executives, we are doubling down on our commitment to helping manufacturers achieve significant ROI, transform their businesses, and embrace the future of manufacturing. This also reflects our dedication to creating long-term value for our investors as we continue to grow and innovate."

Fohlin, as Chief Financial Officer, will oversee Tacton's financial strategy and business operations, ensuring financial excellence and supporting global expansion. With more than 26 years of experience in leading finance and operations for high-growth global companies, Fohlin brings deep expertise in financial planning, performance optimization, and operational efficiency. In this pivotal role, he will focus on driving fiscal discipline and support strategic initiatives that continue increased growth.

Summers, as Chief Commercial Officer, will lead Tacton's global pre-sales, sales, and marketing teams, driving an integrated commercial strategy to achieve the company's growth objectives. With over three decades of experience in building and scaling commercial organizations at high-growth software companies, Summers brings a proven track record of delivering tremendous customer and partner value, accelerating adoption, and ensuring long-term customer satisfaction and retention.

McInerney, as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, will spearhead Tacton's global marketing efforts, driving an integrated strategy encompassing demand generation, account-based marketing, content and product marketing, sales enablement, public relations, and customer engagement. With over 25 years of experience in marketing and leadership roles, McInerney has demonstrated success of building world-class marketing organizations to implement data-driven strategies to accelerate global pipeline growth and deliver measurable business impact.

Cuttica, as Senior Vice President of Sales for North America, will oversee Tacton's revenue growth, and customer acquisition and expansion strategies across North America. With over a decade of success in sales and leadership roles at high-growth companies, Cuttica brings a wealth of expertise in building sales organizations, driving increased market penetration, and fostering long-term customer relationships.

This leadership expansion underscores Tacton's commitment to deliver world-class technology to manufacturers globally and marks a defining moment for Tacton as it intensifies its focus on penetrating the North American market while sustaining robust growth in EMEA and other global regions. With substantial investments in these markets, Tacton continues to empower manufacturers to adapt to evolving market demands and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Pioneers in sustainability, Tacton helps global manufacturers bring transparency into global emissions in complex products, allowing the end customers to make the most conscious choices in their product purchases. Tacton's CPQ solutions enable smooth and resilient end-to-end operations, while delivering a flawless digital customer experience when selling complex equipment and related services.

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company redefining buyer engagement for manufacturers of complex products. By streamlining the buyer journey, Tacton empowers manufacturers to accelerate go-to-market strategies, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Trusted since 1998 by global leaders such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa, Tacton continues to drive innovation in manufacturing. The company is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.tacton.com.

